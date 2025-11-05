Falcons Logo
Follow the AJC in Berlin as the Falcons prepare to face the Colts on Sunday

Falcons get another test in international matchup against AFC-leading Colts.
By
1 hour ago

It’s off to Berlin for Falcons beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter for Sunday’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Make that Sunday morning football — maybe the high point of the NFL’s international games.

Ledbetter checks in with daily updates on his journey to and around Berlin — no, he won’t wear any lederhosen — and keep up with the Falcons during the week.

Falcons vs. Colts

Kickoff: 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Olympic Stadium, Berlin, Germany

TV: Fox 5, NFL Network

Records: Falcons 3-7; Colts 7-2

Line: Colts -5.5

Outlook: The Falcons are on a three-game skid and they need a win to stop the season from going further into a spiral. They had a spirited second-half comeback but fell short against the Patriots. The Colts are tied for the best record in the league, after losing to the Steelers last week.

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

