Follow the AJC in Berlin as the Falcons prepare to face the Colts on Sunday

It’s off to Berlin for Falcons beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter for Sunday’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
Make that Sunday morning football — maybe the high point of the NFL’s international games.
It’s off to Berlin for Falcons beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter for Sunday’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
Make that Sunday morning football — maybe the high point of the NFL’s international games.
Ledbetter checks in with daily updates on his journey to and around Berlin — no, he won’t wear any lederhosen — and keep up with the Falcons during the week.
Kickoff: 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Olympic Stadium, Berlin, Germany
TV: Fox 5, NFL Network
Records: Falcons 3-7; Colts 7-2
Line: Colts -5.5
Outlook: The Falcons are on a three-game skid and they need a win to stop the season from going further into a spiral. They had a spirited second-half comeback but fell short against the Patriots. The Colts are tied for the best record in the league, after losing to the Steelers last week.