An exclusive North Georgia golf club sold. It’s part of a big trend in golf.

Hawks Ridge Golf Club, an 18-hole course about one hour north of downtown Atlanta, has been acquired for the first time in its more than 25-year history.
Escalante Golf, an owner and operator of golf properties across 17 states, is the buyer. The group plans to make improvements to the property, with details disclosed at a later date. Golf course architect Tripp Davis, who completed an extensive renovation of Atlanta Athletic Club’s Riverside course in Johns Creek in 2022, has been recruited to create a master-plan for the club.
Escalante declined to provide a sales price.
Hawks Ridge, located in Ball Ground, is Escalante’s second investment in Georgia, following the 2019 acquisition of The River Club in Suwanee.
Opening in 1999, the invitation-only Hawks Ridge was the brainchild of friends and business partners Mike Nixon and Joe Jillson. The pair began the search for the land after selling a large share of their national subcontracting materials company, Q.I. Corp. They landed on 550 acres of rolling North Georgia hills, and hired architect Bob Cupp to build a course and practice facility, along with a par-3 course.
Other amenities at Hawks Ridge include a clubhouse, restaurant, training center, helipad and a pair of four-bedroom member cottages.
After years of waning interest, golf saw a surge in play in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Golf participation has grown by 41% over the past six years, according to data from the National Golf Foundation, and players are becoming increasingly younger and more diverse. National rounds played reached an all-time high in 2025.
Increased participation means higher revenues and stronger investor interest. Demand is high and supply is low, as the industry has lost about 13% of U.S. courses since 2006, according to a report from Leisure Investment Properties Group. Developing a new golf course is complex, time consuming and expensive, compared with acquiring and improving an existing course.
The renewed enthusiasm is not unlike the investment momentum seen during the “Tiger Boom” of the 2000s, according to the report, referring to surge of play seen amid the rise of Tiger Woods.
Last June, one of the largest owners and operators of golf facilities in the U.S. acquired three Atlanta-area clubs: Johns Creek’s Country Club of the South, along with Alpharetta’s Manor Golf & Country Club and Milton’s White Columns Country Club. And months earlier, Orlando-based Concert Golf Partners acquired The Georgia Club near Athens.