A.M. ATL: The other spooky season

Morning, y'all! I get that "pumpkin spice everything" is a common gimmick these days, but who in the name of Jimmy Carter's ghost is buying pumpkin spice dish detergent? It's a real thing — I saw it at Publix. It looks like pancake syrup. It's not. I fear it. Let's get to it.

EEK, ELECTIONS ARE HERE

Show off your peach! Wait, not like that. Your peach sticker!

Time to check your voter registration, because early voting begins today for city elections across Georgia. Don't be scared! Here are some highlights:

Atlanta mayor: Mayor Andre Dickens is running for reelection against three political newcomers: Helmut Love Domagalski, Kalema Jackson and Eddie Andrew Meredith.

🔎 READ MORE: Meet the candidates challenging Mayor Dickens

Atlanta City Council: This is a big one. All 15 city council seats are on the ballot this year, and Atlanta is facing big questions about policing, transit and how to deal with contentious federal politics.

This is a big one. All 15 city council seats are on the ballot this year, and Atlanta is facing big questions about policing, transit and how to deal with contentious federal politics. Atlanta City Council president: The city council president doesn’t have a lot of powerful presidential duties, so to speak, but they do cast tie breaking votes, assign committee chairs, facilitate meetings and serve as a liaison to the mayor.

HAUNTED HOUSEWARMING "The Creature Shop" is a room at Netherworld's headquarters where artists build monsters, masks and props. The room contains hundreds of items and materials to make monsters come to life. Here’s some 100% serious, honest advice that has changed my life: Curiosity is the antidote to fear. Yes, that can even apply to haunted houses. (You will not catch me in one anyway, even clad in the full armor of God.) The AJC’s Danielle Charbonneau went behind the scenes at two of the Atlanta area’s most elaborate haunted attractions: Netherworld and Fright Fest at Six Flags over Georgia. The heads of Netherworld go on adventures to secure major props and set pieces, and one recent acquisition came from a recently-shot movie.

About 20 makeup artists are on hand per night, along with mask makers, hair stylists and costumers. (Seeing pans of freshly made prosthetics drying like so many raw chicken breasts will certainly tame some fear.)

At Fright Fest, one costume designer learned to mold latex maggots to attach to a performer’s costume.

One Fright Fest director searched for inspiration by bingeing cult documentaries and horror films.

👹 TODAY'S MUST READ: Inside Atlanta's iconic fright factories

I-85's landmark piano in the sky to come down ahead of music shop's move

I'm always sad when weird signs and sky-high sculptures come down. They really play with the fabric of reality. "Did I just see a flying piano? Am I OK?" Keeps you on your toes.

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 14, 1992

Can Smoltz do it again? Finally, the Atlanta Braves have the Pittsburgh Pirates right where they want them. The biggest pressure game of the year. The entire season and a trip to the World Series on the line. And, John Smoltz will be on the mound.

Oh, and what a game it was. Smoltz nabbed the NLCS MVP, but the real star of this thrilling Game 7 was Francisco Cabrera's two-out single in the bottom of the ninth that scored David Justice and Sid "Not the best baserunner" Bream, who pulled a miraculous slide home just under the tag and punched the Braves' ticket to the World Series. Final score: 3-2, with all three runs coming in the ninth. It was the kind of game baseball was invented for.