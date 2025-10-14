A.M. ATL: The other spooky season

News

Morning, y’all! I get that “pumpkin spice everything” is a common gimmick these days, but who in the name of Jimmy Carter’s ghost is buying pumpkin spice dish detergent? It’s a real thing — I saw it at Publix. It looks like pancake syrup. It’s not. I fear it.

Let’s get to it.

EEK, ELECTIONS ARE HERE

Show off your peach! Wait, not like that. Your peach sticker!
Time to check your voter registration, because early voting begins today for city elections across Georgia. Don’t be scared! Here are some highlights:

🔎 READ MORE: Meet the candidates challenging Mayor Dickens

This year’s race is hotly contested, with two-term Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet facing off against progressive political newcomer Rohit Malhotra. One big contention between the two: the politics of Atlanta policing.

🔎 READ MORE: Overstreet has warned against policing changes, while Malhotra wants a new approach

Don’t forget about the Georgia Public Service Commission

Two seats are also up for grabs on the Georgia Public Service Commission in a statewide special election. Yes, that’s correct. No matter where you live in Georgia, you can vote in the PSC elections.

This is one of those elections that sounds very boring but is very important if you enjoy things like not paying an arm and a leg in utility bills.

🔎 READ MORE: Meet the PSC candidates

The Georgia Public Service Commission has approved several rate hikes over the last few years, and PSC members have enriched themselves through business relationships while on the board. So this is your chance to weigh in on all of that.

PARENTS SPEAK OUT ABOUT PAULDING TRAGEDY

Last week, a young Paulding County school student died during a field trip to Carlton Farms in Polk County. The farm quickly expressed its devastation, but the parents of 6-year-old Victoria King say they haven’t heard from anyone at their daughter’s school, McGarity Elementary.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting Polk officials with the investigation. Since it’s an active investigation, getting those answers may be difficult for now.

🔎 READ MORE: Funeral held, communities in grieving

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

⚕️ The Trump administration fired hundreds of top-level scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Friday only to have federal health officials race to reverse the layoffs over the weekend.

🚫 Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson predicts the federal government shutdown may become the longest in history. Some officials are eyeing the end of the month as the next potential deadline to reopen the government.

💸 The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation announced a $50 million donation to Atlanta’s historically Black colleges and universities on Monday, aiming to close financial aid gaps that could otherwise keep students from completing their degrees.

HAUNTED HOUSEWARMING

"The Creature Shop" is a room at Netherworld's headquarters where artists build monsters, masks and props. The room contains hundreds of items and materials to make monsters come to life.
Here’s some 100% serious, honest advice that has changed my life: Curiosity is the antidote to fear. Yes, that can even apply to haunted houses. (You will not catch me in one anyway, even clad in the full armor of God.)

The AJC’s Danielle Charbonneau went behind the scenes at two of the Atlanta area’s most elaborate haunted attractions: Netherworld and Fright Fest at Six Flags over Georgia.

👹 TODAY’S MUST READ: Inside Atlanta’s iconic fright factories

NEWS BITES

The Atlanta Falcons beat the Buffalo Bills in Mercedes-Benz last night

It was a good one, especially since we won.

Why some Atlantans are saying “hello” to landlines again

A simpler time. Age check: Remember when phone numbers were only seven digits?

Famed ballerina Misty Copeland will headline the TEDNext conference in Atlanta

Super exciting! Real heroes wear tutus.

I-85’s landmark piano in the sky to come down ahead of music shop’s move

I’m always sad when weird signs and sky-high sculptures come down. They really play with the fabric of reality. “Did I just see a flying piano? Am I OK?” Keeps you on your toes.

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 14, 1992

Can Smoltz do it again? Finally, the Atlanta Braves have the Pittsburgh Pirates right where they want them. The biggest pressure game of the year. The entire season and a trip to the World Series on the line. And, John Smoltz will be on the mound.

Oh, and what a game it was. Smoltz nabbed the NLCS MVP, but the real star of this thrilling Game 7 was Francisco Cabrera’s two-out single in the bottom of the ninth that scored David Justice and Sid “Not the best baserunner” Bream, who pulled a miraculous slide home just under the tag and punched the Braves’ ticket to the World Series. Final score: 3-2, with all three runs coming in the ninth. It was the kind of game baseball was invented for.

Obviously, the Braves didn’t get a ring that year. (They lost to the Toronto Blue Jays, if you’re into premonitions gleaned from an old newspaper story.) But the best was yet to come three years later.

ONE MORE THING

Producer Nicole picks our “On This Date” articles (and does the AM edit — good morning, dearest!). Some discerning readers saw yesterday’s front page had an interesting story I didn’t highlight. Nicole suggested it, but I was very boring and picked something else. My mistake. Now we’ll share it anyway:

Two women tug over bike: Two determined young mothers battling over an English-made bicycle ... for a second day of their “tug-of-war.” Mrs. Roger Edwards and Mrs. Merwyn Pasco, who both like to ride, held onto the bright blue racer for 12 hours Monday and declared they would do the same Tuesday, if necessary, “as a matter of principle.” … store manager Melvin Smith made them comfortable in lawn chairs … and supplied newspapers and coffee. Mrs. Pasco propped her legs on the rear wheel, and Mrs. Edwards put her feet on the front wheel. “We feel he (Smith) should be man enough to give us each one, in view of the publicity,” Mrs. Pasco told a reporter. “I never interfere with two women shoppers,” Smith said, grinning.

Beautiful. Tune in tomorrow to see if I can find out who won it.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

