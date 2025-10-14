Take 5: Five quick takeaways from Falcons’ big victory vs. Bills

Falcons' running back Bijan Robinson continues to be dominant, which has allowed quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to not have to do too much. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The win allowed the Falcons to keep pace in an increasingly-competitive NFC.

The Falcons should be giddy over their defense; beyond giddy, really.

The unit came through again and again and again as the Falcons upset the Bills 24-14 on “Monday Night Football” at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It’s a huge win for the Falcons, who are trying to keep pace with the Buccaneers (5-1) and Panthers (3-3) in the NFC South.