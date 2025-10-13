Family of girl who drowned on field trip says Paulding school hasn’t reached out

A Paulding County McGarity Elementary School student, 6, was found unresponsive in a pool near a residence at Carlton Farms in neighboring Polk County on Oct. 8, 2025, officials said. Outside the school the following day, the marquee sign read, "Pray." (Alexis Stevens/AJC)

Several questions remain unanswered after the 6-year-old died in a pool at a Polk County farm.

The family also says no one from the school reached out Victoria King’s parents after her Wednesday death, relatives told Channel 2 Action News in a statement.

A Paulding County family grieving the loss of a 6-year-old girl who died on a field trip last week still has many unanswered questions.

“What has made it even harder is that no one from McGarity Elementary has personally reached out — not a single call, message, or representative has contacted the parents to offer condolences or visit to mourn with them,” the family said. “While the school community received a general letter, the parents themselves were never contacted or comforted directly, and that silence has added to their pain.”

The family’s statement was the first time the child has been identified since her death. It was also the first time the family has spoken publicly.

Victoria was on a field trip with classmates to Carlton Farms in Polk County on Wednesday, the school district previously confirmed. Students were at the farm around noon when a school staff member noticed the child was unaccounted for, Polk government spokesperson Olivia Smith said.

Victoria was later found unresponsive in a pool beside a residence, Smith said. Bystanders began lifesaving measures while awaiting emergency responders. The girl was taken to Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center in Rome, where she died.