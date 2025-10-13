I-85’s landmark piano in the sky to come down ahead of music shop’s move

“I was born in the ’90s, so it was here my whole life,” said Laura Cooper, the fifth generation to work in the family business. “It’s kind of part of Atlanta. When I was a little kid, I always thought I was a celebrity because of it. I was like, ‘That’s my family’s sign.’”

Oversize versions of instruments, doughnuts, mice and roller skates dot America’s highways and downtowns, luring customers to music stores, bakeries, pest controllers and rinks. From the 1920s, as car travel proliferated, through the booming ’50s and into the ’70s, such signs were popular ways to get people to pull over and pull out their wallets, said Debra Jane Seltzer, who has photographed the Cooper piano and Marietta’s Big Chicken for her blog and website RoadsideArchitecture.com.

In recent decades, some of these feats of whimsy and monuments to commerce have disappeared, she said, as sterile big box stores replace mom-and-pop shops or because of maintenance costs and more restrictive local sign rules.

She knows of just three other large piano signs still standing in the continental U.S., which she’s crisscrossed numerous times since 2000 for her online catalog of more than 75,000 pictures of buildings, signs and statues. Seltzer devotes weeks of vacation each year to road-tripping from her California home in her van with four rescue dogs to document roadside attractions.

“A city loses its uniqueness when it loses these special markers, these visual connectors, which connect to your brain, your emotion, your heart,” she said.

These are the spots where locals remember sharing their first kisses, the places that make a city fun: “You’re not going to do a family photo in front of Target,” she added.

