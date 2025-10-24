News

A.M. ATL: The color line

Plus: Okefenokee, weekend plans
By
1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! By the way, we’re still very much in a drought. Parts of metro Atlanta hit extreme drought conditions yesterday, and total rainfall numbers have been minuscule over the past two months. No rain in sight in the forecast, either. That means fire risks are high, so confine any cozy bonfires to a safe fireplace.

Let’s get to it.

HOW RACE SHAPED MARTA

The history of MARTA and the history of Black Atlantans form a tightly woven thread.
Earlier this week we talked about the history of MARTA, which hinted at the role race played in the transit system’s construction and challenges. The reality is, race has shaped every facet of what MARTA has become, and what it means to Atlantans.

The AJC’s one and only Ernie Suggs takes a deep dive into the issue, which is today’s must-read.

Some takeaways:

From its birth, MARTA was both indispensable to Black working-class Atlantans and constrained by white fears.

- AJC reporter Ernie Suggs

SCIENTISTS POKE AROUND THE OKEFENOKEE

The size of the Okefenokee Swamp might help decide if it qualifies for World Heritage status.
Last year, the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge was nominated as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Such a designation would be a huge boon for the fragile wetlands, for Georgia and for Southern nature lovers.

But first, scientists will decide if it’s World Heritage material.

The team that nominated the swamp hopes a vaunted World Heritage status will enhance tourism and provide an economic boost to surrounding underserved communities.

READ MORE: Why nominators are confident the Okefenokee is world-class stuff

WEEKEND PLANS

This year, the SCAD Savannah Film Festival will screen 167 titles, up from 162 the previous year, many of which have debuted or competed at prestigious international film festivals such as Cannes or Venice.
It’s gonna be a packed weekend, y’all. Halloween prep, football games, festivals — the golden heart of autumn is here.

🎞️ SCAD Savannah Film Festival: Fast approaching three decades, the festival kicks off Saturday with its biggest lineup yet, featuring appearances from actors, directors and other above-the-line crew members who are receiving awards, leading panels or participating in Q&As.

🕸️ Spooky Science day at Fernbank Science Center: Bring the family out for planetarium shows, spooky science activities, a science-themed costume contest and a plant sale.

👟 Nightmare on Main 5K in Kennesaw: Hit the ground running at this fourth and final race of this year’s Kennesaw Grand Prix Series and stay afterward for snacks, water, music and vendors.

15 festive fall ideas for your busy weekend: A classic car show, Halloween hikes, several haunted holiday festivals and more.

Weekend spotlight: A Tech undefeated

Georgia Tech football is having quite a year. They’re 7-0, undefeated more than halfway through the season, sitting atop the Atlantic Coast Conference and rising in the AP rankings.

“It’s been unreal,” said Aaron Fernandes, a vice president with Tech’s graduate Student Government Association. He described the vibe on the Tech campus to the AJC’s Tyler Estep.

The Yellow Jackets will take on the Syracuse Orange (alma mater of yours truly) Saturday at noon at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

📋 Federal health insurance open enrollment will continue despite the government shutdown. The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services said it will bring back furloughed workers to make sure people have access.

💸 Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has a 200-item wish-list for how to spend more than $5.5 billion generated by a tax allocation district (TAD) extensions. It includes Beltline rail funding, trail expansions, MARTA infill stations and more.

🗳️ Georgia’s Election Board is still testing the limits of its power despite the state Supreme Court sketching clear boundaries earlier this year. The board recommended ending no-excuse absentee voting and advanced a rule to eliminate voting touchscreens ahead of the 2026 midterm.

🏗️ New satellite images show the full demolition of the White House’s East Wing, razed to make room for a ballroom for President Donald Trump. In summary: It’s totally gone.

NEWS BITES

Inside the unfolding case of NBA athletes, poker games, high-tech cheating methods and the mob

File this one under “stranger than fiction.” (I know, that file’s getting very, very large.)

Rare dinosaur bog and desert mummies help scientists re-create their prehistoric lives

You know what we need? More dinosaur skeletons and mummies for Halloween decorations. Dino skelly decorations: Fun, educational! Human skelly decorations: Can’t tell if it’s murder!

A new poll reveals what Americans think about the environmental impact of AI

They don’t like it!

As his iconic show closes today, Bert Weiss shares his favorite ‘The Bert Show’ moments

The AJC’s Rodney Ho put together a lovely compilation of funny and touching memories. It’s a must-read for any Bert Show fan.

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 24, 1993

Joe’s big blast: Carter’s shot heard ‘round the world. A legend was born, and the Toronto Blue Jays became champions of the world again. In what will endure as one of the most famous hits in baseball history, Toronto outfielder Joe Carter gained a lifetime of fame by becoming the first player to win a World Series on a home run that lifted a trailing team to victory. (Also on the front page: Atlanta prepped for a mayoral election ahead of the Olympic Games, and authorities tackled a statewide indoor weed-growing trend.)

Sorry to any non-baseball fans for all the baseball talk, it’ll be over soon. The World Series begins tonight, and it’s the Blue Jays against the LA Dodgers. The last time the Blue Jays won was, well, when this front page published. The last time the Dodgers won was ... last year. One thing hasn’t changed: Joe Carter is still a capital-L Legend.

ONE MORE THING

A group of AJC folks took a tour of the Center for Puppetry Arts in Midtown yesterday, and it was delightful. A great afternoon for all ages (even if you’re a little scared of puppets, like me). My biggest takeaways: Your weird ideas are delightful. Write them down, doodle them and never be ashamed. You are never too old, too busy or too serious to create. And if you make something you enjoy, odds are someone else will enjoy it too.

Above all, art is love made manifest.

Have a beautiful weekend!

Until next time.

