A.M. ATL: The color line

Morning, y’all! By the way, we’re still very much in a drought. Parts of metro Atlanta hit extreme drought conditions yesterday, and total rainfall numbers have been minuscule over the past two months. No rain in sight in the forecast, either. That means fire risks are high, so confine any cozy bonfires to a safe fireplace.
Let’s get to it.
HOW RACE SHAPED MARTA
The history of MARTA and the history of Black Atlantans form a tightly woven thread.
Earlier this week we talked about the history of MARTA, which hinted at the role race played in the transit system’s construction and challenges. The reality is, race has shaped every facet of what MARTA has become, and what it means to Atlantans.
The size of the Okefenokee Swamp might help decide if it qualifies for World Heritage status.
Last year, the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge was nominated as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Such a designation would be a huge boon for the fragile wetlands, for Georgia and for Southern nature lovers.
But first, scientists will decide if it’s World Heritage material.
A group of international scientists sent by the International Union for Conservation of Nature examined the swamp’s ecological features this week.
Among their considerations: How well-preserved the ecosystem is, how large the swamp is (bigger is better) and whether the site is already managed in a solid, sustainable way.
The team that nominated the swamp hopes a vaunted World Heritage status will enhance tourism and provide an economic boost to surrounding underserved communities.
This year, the SCAD Savannah Film Festival will screen 167 titles, up from 162 the previous year, many of which have debuted or competed at prestigious international film festivals such as Cannes or Venice.
It’s gonna be a packed weekend, y’all. Halloween prep, football games, festivals — the golden heart of autumn is here.
🎞️ SCAD Savannah Film Festival: Fast approaching three decades, the festival kicks off Saturday with its biggest lineup yet, featuring appearances from actors, directors and other above-the-line crew members who are receiving awards, leading panels or participating in Q&As.
The AJC’s Rodney Ho put together a lovely compilation of funny and touching memories. It’s a must-read for any Bert Show fan.
ON THIS DATE
Oct. 24, 1993
Joe’s big blast: Carter’s shot heard ‘round the world. A legend was born, and the Toronto Blue Jays became champions of the world again. In what will endure as one of the most famous hits in baseball history, Toronto outfielder Joe Carter gained a lifetime of fame by becoming the first player to win a World Series on a home run that lifted a trailing team to victory. (Also on the front page: Atlanta prepped for a mayoral election ahead of the Olympic Games, and authorities tackled a statewide indoor weed-growing trend.)
Sorry to any non-baseball fans for all the baseball talk, it’ll be over soon. The World Series begins tonight, and it’s the Blue Jays against the LA Dodgers. The last time the Blue Jays won was, well, when this front page published. The last time the Dodgers won was ... last year. One thing hasn’t changed: Joe Carter is still a capital-L Legend.
ONE MORE THING
A group of AJC folks took a tour of the Center for Puppetry Arts in Midtown yesterday, and it was delightful. A great afternoon for all ages (even if you’re a little scared of puppets, like me). My biggest takeaways: Your weird ideas are delightful. Write them down, doodle them and never be ashamed. You are never too old, too busy or too serious to create. And if you make something you enjoy, odds are someone else will enjoy it too.
Above all, art is love made manifest.
Have a beautiful weekend!
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
