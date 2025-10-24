A.M. ATL: The color line

Let’s get to it.

Morning, y’all! By the way, we’re still very much in a drought . Parts of metro Atlanta hit extreme drought conditions yesterday, and total rainfall numbers have been minuscule over the past two months. No rain in sight in the forecast, either. That means fire risks are high, so confine any cozy bonfires to a safe fireplace.

The AJC’s one and only Ernie Suggs takes a deep dive into the issue, which is today’s must-read .

Earlier this week we talked about the history of MARTA , which hinted at the role race played in the transit system’s construction and challenges. The reality is, race has shaped every facet of what MARTA has become, and what it means to Atlantans.

The history of MARTA and the history of Black Atlantans form a tightly woven thread.

From its birth, MARTA was both indispensable to Black working-class Atlantans and constrained by white fears.

SCIENTISTS POKE AROUND THE OKEFENOKEE

The size of the Okefenokee Swamp might help decide if it qualifies for World Heritage status.

Last year, the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge was nominated as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Such a designation would be a huge boon for the fragile wetlands, for Georgia and for Southern nature lovers.

But first, scientists will decide if it’s World Heritage material.

A group of international scientists sent by the International Union for Conservation of Nature examined the swamp’s ecological features this week.

Among their considerations: How well-preserved the ecosystem is, how large the swamp is (bigger is better) and whether the site is already managed in a solid, sustainable way.

The team that nominated the swamp hopes a vaunted World Heritage status will enhance tourism and provide an economic boost to surrounding underserved communities.