Things to do 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend Happenings include Halloween-themed fun such as a Spooky Science day and Nightmare on Main 5K. Take a Halloween Hike at the Chattahoochee Nature Center on Friday through Sunday and meet animals along the way. (Courtesy of Chattahoochee Nature Center)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC

Looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend in metro Atlanta? You’ll have lots of Halloween-themed events to choose from, including the Nightmare on Main 5K in Kennesaw, a Spooky Science day at Fernbank Science Center and several haunted holiday festivals. Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do around the metro area this weekend:

"Ooh" and "aah" over classic sports cars and other rides, eat Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q, enjoy live music and more at Cars & ’Q for the Cause on Saturday. (Courtesy of Cars & ’Q for the Cause) Cars & ’Q for the Cause Cars & ’Q for the Cause Admire more than 100 cars, including classic sports cars as well as muscle, exotic and rare finds, and enjoy Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q, a silent auction, music, a scavenger hunt, cotton candy, popcorn and story time with Ms. Bee. The event is a fundraiser for the Georgia Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. 3-6 p.m. Saturday. $60 Full Throttle (for ages 21 and up, includes dinner and drinks), $40 Stock Model (includes dinner), ages 6-12 $20 (includes dinner), free for 5 and under. Free parking. Choate Construction, 8200 Roberts Drive, Atlanta. 3-6 p.m. Saturday. $60 Full Throttle (for ages 21 and up, includes dinner and drinks), $40 Stock Model (includes dinner), ages 6-12 $20 (includes dinner), free for 5 and under. Free parking. Choate Construction, 8200 Roberts Drive, Atlanta.

Support breast cancer survivors, honor those who have passed away from the disease and raise money to help end breast cancer at the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk in Atlanta on Saturday. (Courtesy of Susan G. Komen)

Hit the ground running at this fourth and final race of this year’s Kennesaw Grand Prix Series and stay afterward for snacks, water, music and vendors. 6:30 a.m. race-day packet pickup and day-of registration, 7:30 a.m. 1-mile fun run start, 8 a.m. wheelchair start, 8:05 a.m. 5K start, 8:55 a.m. tot trot, 9:15 a.m. awards ceremony. Saturday. $45 5K, $20 1-mile fun run, $5 tot trot. Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2985 N. Main St., Kennesaw. 770-422-9714. “The Addams Family” 6:30 a.m. race-day packet pickup and day-of registration, 7:30 a.m. 1-mile fun run start, 8 a.m. wheelchair start, 8:05 a.m. 5K start, 8:55 a.m. tot trot, 9:15 a.m. awards ceremony. Saturday. $45 5K, $20 1-mile fun run, $5 tot trot. Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2985 N. Main St., Kennesaw. 770-422-9714. “The Addams Family” The More Players bring the creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky Addams family characters to life in a family-friendly show filled with songs. Continuing Friday-Sunday. $17-$20. The Gym and Theater at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 636 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. Spooky Science Continuing Friday-Sunday. $17-$20. The Gym and Theater at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 636 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. Spooky Science Bring the family out for planetarium shows, spooky science activities, a science-themed costume contest and a plant sale.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Free planetarium shows and science activities. Fernbank Science Center, 156 Heaton Park Drive, Atlanta. 678-874-7102. Halloween Farm Festival 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Free planetarium shows and science activities. Fernbank Science Center, 156 Heaton Park Drive, Atlanta. 678-874-7102. Halloween Farm Festival Go on the Trick or Treat Mystery Adventure to solve the mystery and get candy, play games with prizes, make crafts, enjoy live music and treat yourself at the outdoor food court with grilled burgers, hot dogs and more. Noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Free admission, activities range from 50 cents to $4, unlimited game bracelet kids pack $20. Donaldson-Bannister Farm, 4831 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” Noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Free admission, activities range from 50 cents to $4, unlimited game bracelet kids pack $20. Donaldson-Bannister Farm, 4831 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” Atelier88 Performing Arts brings “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” to the stage as Lewis Carroll’s beloved tale comes to life in a production for all ages. 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. VIP $35, general admission $20 ($25 at the door), free for lap children 2 and under. Spotlight Theater, 1000 Northpoint Circle, Suite 2208, Alpharetta. 706-550-1416, option 1. 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. VIP $35, general admission $20 ($25 at the door), free for lap children 2 and under. Spotlight Theater, 1000 Northpoint Circle, Suite 2208, Alpharetta. 706-550-1416, option 1.

The whole family can "Dance This Mess Around" as the B-52s and Devo perform at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Saturday. (Courtesy of Ameris Bank Amphitheatre) The B-52s and Devo Cosmic De-Evolution Tour The B-52s and Devo Cosmic De-Evolution Tour Experience new wave nostalgia and wild energy as audience members, regardless of age, move to the quirky songs and flair of the B-52s and Devo. 7 p.m. Saturday. $25. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5010. Halloween Hikes 7 p.m. Saturday. $25. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5010. Halloween Hikes Take a one-mile Halloween Hike (appropriate for all ages) and see raptors, amphibians and mammals at this annual event, which includes Dia de los Muertos performers and roaming entertainers, free caricature portraits, spooky take-home crafts and more. A Haunted Quest immersive scavenger hunt is also offered, recommended for ages 12 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

6-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5-9 p.m. Sunday. $25 Halloween Hike, free for ages 2 and under, $25 Haunted Quest, $40 Halloween Hike and Haunted Quest Bundle. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055. Boo! At the Ballpark Go trick-or-treating on the concourse, bob for apples, play on inflatables, take a hayride, visit the Beer Garden and more. 1-5 p.m. Saturday. Free admission, with many activities also free. Beer Garden wristbands for six tasting tickets $25 presale, $30 day of event, $15 tie-dye station (includes T-shirt). Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville. 678-277-0321. 6-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5-9 p.m. Sunday. $25 Halloween Hike, free for ages 2 and under, $25 Haunted Quest, $40 Halloween Hike and Haunted Quest Bundle. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055. Boo! At the Ballpark Go trick-or-treating on the concourse, bob for apples, play on inflatables, take a hayride, visit the Beer Garden and more. 1-5 p.m. Saturday. Free admission, with many activities also free. Beer Garden wristbands for six tasting tickets $25 presale, $30 day of event, $15 tie-dye station (includes T-shirt). Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville. 678-277-0321. “Coco,” the musical family tale centered around the Day of the Dead holiday, is being screened at 6 p.m. Saturday at Suwanee's Town Center Park. (Courtesy of Disney-Pixar) Dinner & a Boovie Dinner & a Boovie Dress everyone in their best costumes and take the kids trick-or-treating along Town Center Avenue and enjoy games and inflatables. Bring blankets and chairs and settle in for a double-feature movie showing with “Coco” at 6 p.m. and “Coraline” at 8 p.m. 5-10 p.m. Saturday. Free. Town Center Park, Buford Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee. 770-945-8996. “Dracula” 5-10 p.m. Saturday. Free. Town Center Park, Buford Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee. 770-945-8996. “Dracula”