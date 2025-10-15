15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
Happenings include Halloween-themed fun such as a Spooky Science day and Nightmare on Main 5K.
Take a Halloween Hike at the Chattahoochee Nature Center on Friday through Sunday and meet animals along the way. (Courtesy of Chattahoochee Nature Center)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
2 hours ago
Looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend in metro Atlanta? You’ll have lots of Halloween-themed events to choose from, including the Nightmare on Main 5K in Kennesaw, a Spooky Science day at Fernbank Science Center and several haunted holiday festivals.
Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do around the metro area this weekend:
"Ooh" and "aah" over classic sports cars and other rides, eat Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q, enjoy live music and more at Cars & ’Q for the Cause on Saturday. (Courtesy of Cars & ’Q for the Cause)
Admire more than 100 cars, including classic sports cars as well as muscle, exotic and rare finds, and enjoy Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q, a silent auction, music, a scavenger hunt, cotton candy, popcorn and story time with Ms. Bee. The event is a fundraiser for the Georgia Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
3-6 p.m. Saturday. $60 Full Throttle (for ages 21 and up, includes dinner and drinks), $40 Stock Model (includes dinner), ages 6-12 $20 (includes dinner), free for 5 and under. Free parking. Choate Construction, 8200 Roberts Drive, Atlanta.
Support breast cancer survivors, honor those who have passed away from the disease and raise money to help end breast cancer at the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk in Atlanta on Saturday. (Courtesy of Susan G. Komen)
Join professional photographer Don Orkoskey and photograph birds, squirrels, flowers and more around Piedmont Park. The event is open to everyone regardless of your skill level, age or type of equipment.
9 a.m. Saturday. Free. Piedmont Park, outside the Community Center at the 12th Street entrance gate, Atlanta.
Take a hayride, win prizes at a carnival, visit a petting zoo, get sweet treats or prizes, capture memories at photo booths with storybook, movie and superhero characters and buy handcrafted goods. The haunted house closes at 9 p.m. the day of the festival and continues through Halloween.
5-10 p.m. Saturday. Free festival admission, $5 haunted house admission. Jim R. Miller Park Event Center, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. 770-528-8800.
Go on the Trick or Treat Mystery Adventure to solve the mystery and get candy, play games with prizes, make crafts, enjoy live music and treat yourself at the outdoor food court with grilled burgers, hot dogs and more.
Noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Free admission, activities range from 50 cents to $4, unlimited game bracelet kids pack $20. Donaldson-Bannister Farm, 4831 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody.
Atelier88 Performing Arts brings “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” to the stage as Lewis Carroll’s beloved tale comes to life in a production for all ages.
2 and 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. VIP $35, general admission $20 ($25 at the door), free for lap children 2 and under. Spotlight Theater, 1000 Northpoint Circle, Suite 2208, Alpharetta. 706-550-1416, option 1.
The whole family can "Dance This Mess Around" as the B-52s and Devo perform at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Saturday. (Courtesy of Ameris Bank Amphitheatre)
Take a one-mile Halloween Hike (appropriate for all ages) and see raptors, amphibians and mammals at this annual event, which includes Dia de los Muertos performers and roaming entertainers, free caricature portraits, spooky take-home crafts and more. A Haunted Quest immersive scavenger hunt is also offered, recommended for ages 12 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
6-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5-9 p.m. Sunday. $25 Halloween Hike, free for ages 2 and under, $25 Haunted Quest, $40 Halloween Hike and Haunted Quest Bundle. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.
Go trick-or-treating on the concourse, bob for apples, play on inflatables, take a hayride, visit the Beer Garden and more.
1-5 p.m. Saturday. Free admission, with many activities also free. Beer Garden wristbands for six tasting tickets $25 presale, $30 day of event, $15 tie-dye station (includes T-shirt). Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville. 678-277-0321.
“Coco,” the musical family tale centered around the Day of the Dead holiday, is being screened at 6 p.m. Saturday at Suwanee's Town Center Park. (Courtesy of Disney-Pixar)
Dress everyone in their best costumes and take the kids trick-or-treating along Town Center Avenue and enjoy games and inflatables. Bring blankets and chairs and settle in for a double-feature movie showing with “Coco” at 6 p.m. and “Coraline” at 8 p.m.
5-10 p.m. Saturday. Free. Town Center Park, Buford Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee. 770-945-8996.
Gwinnett Ballet Theatre, the Gas South Theater’s official ballet in residence, will perform “Dracula” through powerful movement and dramatic storytelling. This performance is recommended for ages 12 and older because of mature content and dark themes.
Friday-Sunday. $26.80 and up, $5 parking. Gas South Theater, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 470-639-8243.
