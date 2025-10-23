Is the Okefenokee World Heritage material? Scientists are trying to find out.

Whether the site is already managed sustainably is critical, too, Salathé said. “The World Heritage (committee) doesn’t want to accept sites that say, ‘We’ll be good once we win,’” he said. “No, you have to be good before you earn World Heritage.”

The pair had a busy five days planned at the swamp.

On Monday, they said they got their first glimpse of the refuge during a boat ride. They also planned to visit the refuge’s upland forests and take a plane over the swamp to get a sense of its scale.

Much of their time was filled with stakeholder meetings, including conversations with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service — which manages the refuge — plus local residents and members of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. The Muscogee people lived in the swamp for thousands of years until they were forcibly removed in the early 1800s.

RaeLynn Butler, a citizen of the tribe and its secretary of culture and humanities, met with the scientists to share her ancestors’ history in the area and convey their support for the nomination.

“We want to honor our ancestors by continuing to help steward this land, even though we have been absent for 200 years,” Butler said.

