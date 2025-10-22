A.M. ATL: Ch-ch-changes

Morning, y’all! Friendly reminder from a stranger (unless you’re one of my inbox regulars): Time to get your flu and COVID shots! If you need some convincing, we got you. Take a big breath and be brave.
Morning, y’all! Friendly reminder from a stranger (unless you’re one of my inbox regulars): Time to get your flu and COVID shots! If you need some convincing, we got you. Take a big breath and be brave.
Let’s get to it.
Anyone in Atlanta knows MARTA has its share of struggles. The AJC is digging into some of these issues at an important time for the agency.
With the World Cup, Atlanta is about to host the biggest international event in the city since the 1996 Olympics. The head of the agency just stepped down. Questions about funding and expansion projects are reaching a fever pitch as Atlanta continues to outgrow the current infrastructure.
Challenged from the beginning: MARTA was formed in 1971 as a series of bus lines. Voters in Clayton, Cobb and Gwinnett counties rejected the project, and those areas are still underserved by MARTA routes today. Securing federal funding was also an issue because other major cities were building rail lines at the same time.
By the numbers:
Current challenges:
Over the next year, MARTA is anticipating the completion of several projects, including:
As for next summer, MARTA may look to its successes during the 1996 Olympics. Before The Games, construction on new rail stops kicked into high gear. During, MARTA’s rail and bus lines operated 24/7.
Speaking of changes, other intrinsically Atlanta names are perched on their own fulcrums.
Coca-Cola: Coke announced it will sell a majority stake in Africa’s largest Coca-Cola bottler, continuing a retreat from the labor-intensive and expensive in-house bottling business. More here.
CNN and WBD: Warner Bros. Discovery, parent company of CNN and TNT, wants to sell itself. The question is, will it split up Solomon-style and sell off piecemeal? That was the original plan, but now the company says it’s considering other options to increase profitability. More here.
Six Flags: An activist investor group that includes the NFL’s Travis Kelce purchased a majority stake in Six Flags Entertainment and wants to revive the business’s struggling parks. That includes Six Flags over Georgia just outside I-285. More here.
A former Georgia teacher of the year finalist who was encouraged to resign over a post about conservative activist Charlie Kirk is suing her Oglethorpe County employer.
Michelle Mickens, a high school English teacher, made a friends-restricted post on her personal Facebook page after work hours from her personal computer. The post contained a verified quote from Kirk, without additional commentary:
‘I think it’s worth it. I think it’s worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights.’ - Charlie Kirk
Mickens has been on “indefinite paid suspension pending termination” for more than a month and claims the school violated her First Amendment rights.
After the adrenaline went down and after everything calmed down, I realized I know why I'm a police officer. I know why I'm here and I serve at the Atlanta Police Department.
Officers recounted the harrowing moments leading up to the arrest of a man who threatened to “shoot up” the Atlanta airport and had the guns and ammo to do so.
🥩 U.S. ranchers aren’t happy about President Donald Trump’s plan to import more beef from Argentina as part of a larger bailout for the country. Experts say it probably won’t reduce prices either.
🏥 Wellstar Health System won state approval to build a new $1.1 billion hospital in an affluent Acworth area. If plans continue, Wellstar says it will be open by 2031.
⚕️ Georgia will lose 33,600 jobs next year if federal health insurance subsidies expire, according to a study from researchers at George Washington University.
Oct. 22, 1997
We’re No. 10! Study ranks Atlanta’s traffic among worst in the nation. A traffic study of 50 major American cities reports what most metro commuters already know — Atlanta’s congestion is among the worst in the nation. The Texas Transportation Institute ... used 1994 data to rank Atlanta 10th on its “roadway congestion index.” ... The study suggested the average metro Atlantan is delayed 44 hours a year by congested traffic, wasting about 64 gallons of gasoline.
I am astounded we weren’t higher or that we’re not higher now. A 2025 report puts Atlanta as No. 8, below Miami and Houston (New York and Los Angeles take the top spots) and right above Washington, D.C.
As someone who has lived in both Atlanta and Washington, here’s the difference: D.C. traffic is bad because it never moves. Atlanta traffic is bad because it’s moving way too much.
In the interest of transparency, I had never listened to David Bowie's "Changes" outside of the "ch-ch-changes" part until I wrote the newsletter headline today, and now I am circling the open maw of an existential crisis. As the kids would say, it's a bop.
