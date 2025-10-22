A.M. ATL: Ch-ch-changes

Morning, y’all! Friendly reminder from a stranger (unless you’re one of my inbox regulars): Time to get your flu and COVID shots! If you need some convincing , we got you. Take a big breath and be brave.

Challenged from the beginning: MARTA was formed in 1971 as a series of bus lines. Voters in Clayton, Cobb and Gwinnett counties rejected the project, and those areas are still underserved by MARTA routes today. Securing federal funding was also an issue because other major cities were building rail lines at the same time.

With the World Cup, Atlanta is about to host the biggest international event in the city since the 1996 Olympics. The head of the agency just stepped down. Questions about funding and expansion projects are reaching a fever pitch as Atlanta continues to outgrow the current infrastructure.

Anyone in Atlanta knows MARTA has its share of struggles. The AJC is digging into some of these issues at an important time for the agency.

Passengers board the first MARTA train ride during the opening ceremonies of the East Lake Station in June 1979.

Over the next year, MARTA is anticipating the completion of several projects, including:

Six Flags: An activist investor group that includes the NFL’s Travis Kelce purchased a majority stake in Six Flags Entertainment and wants to revive the business’s struggling parks. That includes Six Flags over Georgia just outside I-285. More here .

CNN and WBD: Warner Bros. Discovery, parent company of CNN and TNT, wants to sell itself. The question is, will it split up Solomon-style and sell off piecemeal? That was the original plan, but now the company says it’s considering other options to increase profitability. More here .

Coca-Cola: Coke announced it will sell a majority stake in Africa’s largest Coca-Cola bottler, continuing a retreat from the labor-intensive and expensive in-house bottling business. More here .

Speaking of changes, other intrinsically Atlanta names are perched on their own fulcrums.

🔎 READ MORE: More history and what MARTA can learn from its last international performance

As for next summer, MARTA may look to its successes during the 1996 Olympics. Before The Games, construction on new rail stops kicked into high gear. During, MARTA’s rail and bus lines operated 24/7.

A former Georgia teacher of the year finalist who was encouraged to resign over a post about conservative activist Charlie Kirk is suing her Oglethorpe County employer.

Michelle Mickens, a high school English teacher, made a friends-restricted post on her personal Facebook page after work hours from her personal computer. The post contained a verified quote from Kirk, without additional commentary:

‘I think it’s worth it. I think it’s worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights.’ - Charlie Kirk

Mickens has been on "indefinite paid suspension pending termination" for more than a month and claims the school violated her First Amendment rights. 🔎 READ MORE: Case joins a growing number of similar lawsuits nationwide

HEROES SPEAK

After the adrenaline went down and after everything calmed down, I realized I know why I'm a police officer. I know why I'm here and I serve at the Atlanta Police Department. - APD Officer Myesha Banks