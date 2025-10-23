Bert Weiss shares his 6 favorite ‘Bert Show’ moments: Six Flags, Mariah Carey

680/93.7 The Fan owner David Dickey and Q99.7 Bert Weiss were both inducted into the Friends of Georgia Radio hall of fame on August 23, 2025 at Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. RODNEY HO/AJC

Weiss, 58, spoke to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week about some of the most notable moments on the show, from its early years airing on an underdog station on a weak signal to becoming one of the most impactful radio shows in Atlanta history. (Q100 moved from 100.5 to the much stronger 99.7 in 2008 based on the show’s popularity. The show went into syndication in 2010.)

An Atlanta resident since 2001, Weiss made the surprise retirement announcement on air a month ago and has spent his remaining shows celebrating his legacy while producer Tommy Owen surprised him with guests such as Jenn Hobby and Melissa Carter, key members of his on-air team during its formative years.

The syndicated show, heard in 20 markets, is based out of Q99.7 in Atlanta. Q99.7 has not yet announced what will replace the show come Monday.

Bert Weiss is wrapping nearly a quarter century as the host of the reliably entertaining “The Bert Show" on Friday, retiring after providing thousands of hours of on-air laughs, relationship craziness and charitable work.

The annoyed pop princess then mumbled, “I’m just going to have a bowl of cereal, then,” before the line went dead. Her record reps were livid, but Weiss was not apologetic, even 24 years later. “I wasn’t rude,” he said. “We just moved on.” That story, recounted in the AJC’s Peach Buzz column at the time, “put us on the map.”

She didn’t call in at 8:10 a.m. as she was supposed to, so Weiss moved on to other topics. At 9:12 a.m., when she finally did call, a clearly miffed Weiss and company informed her on-air that her time had passed. They had other things to talk about.

On July 18, 2001, “The Bert Show” was just four months old, still a fledgling experiment on a new pop station trying to gain listeners. Weiss considered it a coup to book Mariah Carey to talk about her latest single “Loverboy.” “I’m promoting it and promoting it,” he said.

Mariah Carey told Bert Weiss she was "going to have a bowl of cereal, then" when "The Bert Show" host told her in 2001 she had called in too late for her interview. (Robb Cohen for the AJC)

In early 2004, TLC member Rozonda “Chili” Thomas spoke to “The Bert Show” about her breakup with Usher. “Usher never dumped me,” she said. “I’ll just put it to you this way, Usher did the ultimate no-no to me.” When Weiss interpreted that as cheating, she agreed: “I don’t ever want to see him again.”

A few weeks later, Usher went on “The Bert Show” himself and said “as a result of that interview, we’ll probably never get back together” because the show “provoked” her to diss him.

Weiss objected, telling the pop star, “You can’t put that on us!”

Two decades later, Weiss said he is still surprised he argued with Usher: “I don’t know why I dug in. In a case like that, I usually run from confrontation. But I don’t like it when people don’t accept responsibility for their own actions.”

In 2024, Usher came back on the show and said his conversation with “The Bert Show” in 2004 seeded his Grammy-winning album “Confessions.” “We were all floored,” Weiss said.