A.M. ATL: JK, but not really

Plus: AI farming tech, Banana Ball
By
2 hours ago

Morning, y’all! Does it feel dry in here? Things could use a little misting. Metro Atlanta is in the middle of a drought and so far, not a single raindrop is in the forecast this week. Terrible time to be a plant, or out of hand cream.

Let’s get to it.

CALIFORNIA UPS THE ANTE FOR GEORGIA’S FILM INDUSTRY

Familiar sights in metro Atlanta.
Familiar sights in metro Atlanta.

We love Atlanta, but we're coming for your jobs.

- Dee Dee Myers, senior adviser to California Gov. Gavin Newsom and director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development

California politician Dee Dee Myers was just kidding when she put Georgia’s film industry on notice recently, but there’s some truth to her jest. As film and TV production pipelines get smaller, competition between states gets tighter.

Take tax incentives, for example.

Adapt, improvise, overcome: Georgia’s already found a new groove with game shows. Seven shows have shot here this year, including “Family Feud” and “Scrambled Up.”

Another wildcard in the conversation: President Donald Trump’s promise to enact a 100% tariff on foreign-made films, even if no one’s quite sure how it would work.

🔎 READ MORE: How Georgia may stay competitive

HOW AI COULD UPGRADE FARMING

A major agriculture company hopes retrofitting tractors with AI technology may make farming more efficient.
A major agriculture company hopes retrofitting tractors with AI technology may make farming more efficient.

Georgia-based agriculture giant AGCO invested billions into new AI-based technologies that they hope will transform commercial farming.

🔎 READ MORE: Why tech could even make farming more climate-friendly

FIRE SUPPORT

A recent Atlanta City Council proposal could boost firefighting response in the city.

🔎 READ MORE: More things you never knew about local firefighting regulations (unless you’re a firefighter)

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🇮🇱 Trump was in Israel on Monday to celebrate the U.S.-brokered ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas before continuing on to Egypt for a key summit that he hopes will solidify an end to the war.

🧊 U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams of Georgia is demanding answers from the Trump Administration after an AJC report revealed people were being detained improperly and for too long in the basement of a downtown Atlanta ICE field office.

💰 The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (commonly called WIC) will keep running during the shutdown after a $300 million infusion from the Trump Administration. The program supports about 6 million mothers, young children and expectant parents nationwide.

MORE BANANAS, MORE BALL

And they were all yellow.
And they were all yellow.

The Savannah Bananas, Georgia’s other favorite baseball team, is expanding their empire. A lot. If you haven’t heard of Banana Ball, you will soon. Or you have now. Either way.

A few years ago I talked to Banana Ball founder Jesse Cole and some players for a story, and the pure baseball enthusiasm they exuded should be bottled and sold. It was infectious.

🍌 READ MORE: More about Banana Ball, including the other teams

NEWS BITES

The Falcons take on the Bills tonight at Mercedes-Benz and the Hawks have their preseason opener at State Farm Arena

In other words, don’t come downtown if you don’t have to. (Also be nice to the Bills fans. People who willingly live in Buffalo are built different.)

Diane Keaton’s must-watch films to honor the actress who passed away at 79

Your own personal very sad film festival.

The undefeated Georgia Tech Yellowjackets are #12 in the AP Poll

In other Georgia sports news, UGA’s Kirby Smart has fired his clapping coach.

Scrapple sculpture contest winner depicted the Philadelphia Eagles’ signature play, the tush push

The most Pennsylvania sentence ever written.

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 13, 1964

Soviet space trio lands; feels well. The Soviet Union’s three-man spaceship, the world’s first to carry more than one astronaut in orbit, landed safely Tuesday after completing 16 trips around the earth in 24 hours and 17 minutes.

Do you think they liked each other? Did they stay friends? Can you spend 24 hours in space with someone and then act casual about it afterward?

ONE MORE THING

Atlanta Pride was absolutely stunning! Check out photos from the event here. Hi to anyone whom I bullied into signing up at the AJC booth, welcome to the AM ATL family! And sorry to anyone who stopped by that I missed. Sending you a virtual hug of appreciation. 🫶🏻

