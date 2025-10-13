A.M. ATL: JK, but not really

Morning, y’all! Does it feel dry in here? Things could use a little misting. Metro Atlanta is in the middle of a drought and so far, not a single raindrop is in the forecast this week. Terrible time to be a plant, or out of hand cream.

Morning, y’all! Does it feel dry in here? Things could use a little misting. Metro Atlanta is in the middle of a drought and so far, not a single raindrop is in the forecast this week. Terrible time to be a plant, or out of hand cream.

California politician Dee Dee Myers was just kidding when she put Georgia’s film industry on notice recently, but there’s some truth to her jest. As film and TV production pipelines get smaller, competition between states gets tighter.

- Dee Dee Myers, senior adviser to California Gov. Gavin Newsom and director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development

We love Atlanta, but we're coming for your jobs.

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

Another wildcard in the conversation: President Donald Trump’s promise to enact a 100% tariff on foreign-made films, even if no one’s quite sure how it would work.

Adapt, improvise, overcome: Georgia’s already found a new groove with game shows . Seven shows have shot here this year, including “Family Feud” and “Scrambled Up.”

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

Another wildcard in the conversation: President Donald Trump’s promise to enact a 100% tariff on foreign-made films, even if no one’s quite sure how it would work.

Adapt, improvise, overcome: Georgia’s already found a new groove with game shows . Seven shows have shot here this year, including “Family Feud” and “Scrambled Up.”

Georgia-based agriculture giant AGCO invested billions into new AI-based technologies that they hope will transform commercial farming.

The Savannah Bananas, Georgia’s other favorite baseball team, is expanding their empire. A lot. If you haven’t heard of Banana Ball, you will soon. Or you have now. Either way.

💰 The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (commonly called WIC) will keep running during the shutdown after a $300 million infusion from the Trump Administration. The program supports about 6 million mothers, young children and expectant parents nationwide.

🧊 U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams of Georgia is demanding answers from the Trump Administration after an AJC report revealed people were being detained improperly and for too long in the basement of a downtown Atlanta ICE field office.

🇮🇱 Trump was in Israel on Monday to celebrate the U.S.-brokered ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas before continuing on to Egypt for a key summit that he hopes will solidify an end to the war.

💰 The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (commonly called WIC) will keep running during the shutdown after a $300 million infusion from the Trump Administration. The program supports about 6 million mothers, young children and expectant parents nationwide.

🧊 U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams of Georgia is demanding answers from the Trump Administration after an AJC report revealed people were being detained improperly and for too long in the basement of a downtown Atlanta ICE field office.

🇮🇱 Trump was in Israel on Monday to celebrate the U.S.-brokered ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas before continuing on to Egypt for a key summit that he hopes will solidify an end to the war.

🔎 READ MORE: More things you never knew about local firefighting regulations (unless you’re a firefighter)

🔎 READ MORE: More things you never knew about local firefighting regulations (unless you’re a firefighter)

The New Savannah Bananas season will feature six teams, including the OG Bananas and an even more OG lineup: The Indianapolis Clowns, the longest-playing Black professional baseball team.

The Bananas will come to 45 states and 75 stadiums. Those include 14 MLB stadiums as well as Texas A&M University’s Kyle Field and the University of Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium, two of the most capacious stadiums in college football.

A few years ago I talked to Banana Ball founder Jesse Cole and some players for a story, and the pure baseball enthusiasm they exuded should be bottled and sold. It was infectious.

NEWS BITES

The Falcons take on the Bills tonight at Mercedes-Benz and the Hawks have their preseason opener at State Farm Arena

In other words, don’t come downtown if you don’t have to. (Also be nice to the Bills fans. People who willingly live in Buffalo are built different.)