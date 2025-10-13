A.M. ATL: JK, but not really

Morning, y’all! Does it feel dry in here? Things could use a little misting. Metro Atlanta is in the middle of a drought and so far, not a single raindrop is in the forecast this week. Terrible time to be a plant, or out of hand cream.
Let’s get to it.
CALIFORNIA UPS THE ANTE FOR GEORGIA’S FILM INDUSTRY
Familiar sights in metro Atlanta.
We love Atlanta, but we're coming for your jobs.
- Dee Dee Myers, senior adviser to California Gov. Gavin Newsom and director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development
California politician Dee Dee Myers was just kidding when she put Georgia’s film industry on notice recently, but there’s some truth to her jest. As film and TV production pipelines get smaller, competition between states gets tighter.
Take tax incentives, for example.
One reason Georgia has become the Hollywood of the South is because of plum tax incentives for production companies.
This summer, California increased the cap of its film tax incentive from $350 million to $750 million. The state saw a 400% surge in project applications the next month.
Georgia’s tinkered with its incentives, too, but not in the flashy way Cali has.
Adapt, improvise, overcome: Georgia’s already found a new groove with game shows. Seven shows have shot here this year, including “Family Feud” and “Scrambled Up.”
Another wildcard in the conversation: President Donald Trump’s promise to enact a 100% tariff on foreign-made films, even if no one’s quite sure how it would work.
A major agriculture company hopes retrofitting tractors with AI technology may make farming more efficient.
Georgia-based agriculture giant AGCO invested billions into new AI-based technologies that they hope will transform commercial farming.
PTx provides agriculture precision projects under two brands: Precision Planting for planting, spraying and harvest retrofit technology and PTx Trimble for steering, water management and autonomy solutions.
This isn’t your ChatGPT garble. The AI part would strive to improve the precision and efficiency of key farming tasks, like figuring out when to harvest and planting seeds an appropriate distance apart.
Agriculture is Georgia’s top industry, employing about 400,000 people.
The Savannah Bananas, Georgia’s other favorite baseball team, is expanding their empire. A lot. If you haven’t heard of Banana Ball, you will soon. Or you have now. Either way.
The New Savannah Bananas season will feature six teams, including the OG Bananas and an even more OG lineup: The Indianapolis Clowns, the longest-playing Black professional baseball team.
The Bananas will come to 45 states and 75 stadiums. Those include 14 MLB stadiums as well as Texas A&M University’s Kyle Field and the University of Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium, two of the most capacious stadiums in college football.
A few years ago I talked to Banana Ball founder Jesse Cole and some players for a story, and the pure baseball enthusiasm they exuded should be bottled and sold. It was infectious.
Soviet space trio lands; feels well. The Soviet Union’s three-man spaceship, the world’s first to carry more than one astronaut in orbit, landed safely Tuesday after completing 16 trips around the earth in 24 hours and 17 minutes.
Do you think they liked each other? Did they stay friends? Can you spend 24 hours in space with someone and then act casual about it afterward?
ONE MORE THING
Atlanta Pride was absolutely stunning! Check out photos from the event here. Hi to anyone whom I bullied into signing up at the AJC booth, welcome to the AM ATL family! And sorry to anyone who stopped by that I missed. Sending you a virtual hug of appreciation. 🫶🏻
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
