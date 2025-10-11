Rep. Williams presses White House on conditions in Atlanta’s ICE field office

Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, spoke at a news conference against President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” in Atlanta on Friday, June 20, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

More than 1,200 people have been held in excess of 24 hours this year in the basement of a federal office downtown — a facility not built for long-term detention.

“I write today with serious concern about the conditions in which detainees are held at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office at 180 Ted Turner Drive in Atlanta,” U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, said in a letter to the Trump administration’s top immigration official, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

A member of Georgia’s congressional delegation is demanding oversight and transparency from the Trump administration after a report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed that immigrants are being held for long stretches in the basement of an ICE field office downtown .

In the first six months of the Trump administration, 1,239 immigrants who came through the Atlanta ICE field office wound up spending 24 hours or more detained in its holding room, according to the federal data.

But as immigration enforcement has surged in 2025, the agency began routinely holding people at the field office longer periods, even as federal guidelines state that no ICE detainee should remain in a holding room for more than 12 hours. That’s according to an AJC analysis of data obtained by the Deportation Data Project through the Freedom Of Information Act.

Holding cells in ICE’s Atlanta field office have traditionally been used to keep immigrant detainees for only hours at a time, while they are processed ahead of their transfer to longer-term detention facilities.

There were more than 300 detentions where people were kept at the Atlanta office between three and five days. More than a dozen people spent over a week there, with four spending over a month at the holding facility, according to the data.

In an interview with the AJC, Tucker-based immigration lawyer Nicole Kozycki said that one of her clients, a woman from Mexico, spent nine days detained at the field office and sleeping on the floor in August. A mother of two, she was nursing when she first entered ICE custody, Kozycki said.

In her letter, Williams described ICE’s Atlanta outpost as “overwhelmed and unprepared to house people overnight.”

She added: “Overcrowding, harsh conditions, and limited facilities jeopardize the health and safety of detainees, who may not have adequate access to medical care or counsel.”

The AJC spoke to immigration attorneys, advocates, family members of detained immigrants and a man currently in ICE custody who are all familiar with conditions inside Atlanta’s ICE office.