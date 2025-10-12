Metro Atlanta Atlanta City Council proposal aims to boost fire crew staffing Atlanta Professional Fire Fighters says three firefighters per engine is unsafe, while Atlanta Fire and Rescue Dept. says the city is protected.

Legislation proposed during a recent Atlanta City Council meeting would require at least four firefighters per apparatus to respond to emergencies. The proposal follows ongoing discussions between city council members and the Atlanta Professional Fire Fighters, the local chapter of the International Association of Firefighters, about engines and trucks operating with only three personnel. A mandate, however, could mean the city would need to expand its budget to hire additional firefighters or approve overtime.

Atlanta Fire Rescue assured locals that no neighborhood in Atlanta is currently without protection. "The legislation points out and seeks to address a well-known issue and something that's important to put the safety of Atlanta and our visitors (first). We want the national standard on our trucks and our engines," council member Dustin Hillis told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution during a phone call Thursday. The National Fire Protection Association recommends four firefighters for each engine and ladder company, but the guideline is not mandatory. While some city officials believe Atlanta Fire Rescue should follow that standard, a department spokesperson contends the city remains adequately protected. The department also noted that fire-related calls account for less than 1% of its total call volume. The other 99% include car crashes, medical emergencies, fire alarms, rescues and hazardous materials.

“While the National Fire Protection Association recommends four firefighters per engine or truck company, this is not a mandate — and allows flexibility based on the demographics and operational needs of the community being served," Atlanta Fire Rescue said.

RELATED Inside the Atlanta fire department's dire equipment shortage The legislation, introduced Oct. 6 by Council Member Michael Bond, would require all engine, ladder and truck companies to be staffed with a minimum of four personnel per apparatus per shift. The resolution describes that number as the "national standard necessary for the safe, effective and efficient performance of critical fireground tasks." It also claims that staffing below four personnel creates an "unnecessary risk in emergency operations." In situations where full staffing is not possible, the fire department would be expected to obtain firefighters through overtime or operate with three personnel under "extreme circumstances" for "short durations only." Typically, the four roles on a fire engine include an officer, a driver and two firefighters. The officer assesses the situation and directs the team; the driver locates a hydrant and manages water flow; and the firefighters handle hose operations, rescues and fire suppression. RELATED Atlanta makes $18M investment in new fire trucks The proposal comes just days after Atlanta Professional Fire Fighters put out an announcement warning locals that many fire engines are "running with only 3 firefighters instead of 4." The union said that shortage has left some Atlanta neighborhoods "without fire protection," creating a "state of emergency." Calls to the president of the Atlanta Professional Fire Fighters and Council Member Bond went unanswered.