Monday madness guide: Falcons, Hawks to bring traffic to downtown Atlanta

What you need to know about attending the games and navigating the city during ‘Monday Night Football.’
Football and basketball fans will converge on Downtown Atlanta Monday night. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By
13 minutes ago

Tens of thousands of fans will converge Monday on downtown Atlanta for a prime-time Falcons game and the Hawks home preseason opener.

Monday Night Football,” the NFL’s premiere weekly match up, will take over the city as the Falcons kick off against the Buffalo Bills at 7:15 p.m.

But expect packed MARTA trains and traffic snarls much earlier around State Farm Arena, where the Hawks play at 6 p.m., and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Big crowds of Bills fans are expected to descend on the city, traveling from the airport to the stadium and downtown parking lots for tailgate parties.

One thing that could lessen the busyness a bit: Monday is also Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day, so some schools and office buildings, including state agencies and the federal courthouse, will be closed.

Here’s everything you need to know about going to the games and navigating the city on the big day.

Getting around

Atlanta police warned those visiting the area to expect heavy traffic Monday and encouraged using “alternative modes of transportation such as MARTA or ride-share companies.”

To take MARTA to both venues, attendees should use the Blue and Green lines and stop at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium/State Farm Arena/GWCC Station.

Before the games, a shuttle train will run between the Five Points and stadium stations, and additional rail service will operate after the games to accommodate fans, a MARTA spokesperson said in an email.

Those driving and parking can choose from a variety of lots near and far at varying price points. Fans are encouraged to reserve parking in advance.

For stadium parking, the Diamond Deck was already sold out as of Wednesday, but other lots still have availability.

Several arena lots are sold out with some spaces still available in the “Ultra VIP” lot and the Ruby lot.

If you do choose to drive and park, don’t leave unsecured guns behind.

“Utilize a vehicle safe, easily purchased at most sporting goods stores, to help keep your valuables safe and to help keep your firearm from falling into the hands of a criminal,” Atlanta’s public safety spokesperson Chata Spikes said in an email.

For the Falcons game, a new private shuttle service allows fans to park at Atlantic Station and use the Fetii shuttle to go to and from the stadium for a fee. The ride-share service is designed to “alleviate the challenges associated with driving in downtown Atlanta on game days,” the stadium website says.

Before the game, shuttles will go between the stadium and Atlantic Station from 5:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. with possible wait times of about 10 minutes, according to the website.

Cyclists choosing to bike to the game can utilize the free bike valet between Gates 3 and 4 provided at Falcons games.

‘Monday Night Football’

This will be the Falcons first game of the season to be featured on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.” The team is also slated for the prestigious TV slot on Dec. 29.

Monday’s game is not quite sold out as of Thursday. The few tickets that remain start around $230, and the cheapest verified resale tickets are about $200.

But Bills fans are known to travel far and wide to support their team.

Fans of Buffalo, a sports travel package group, has organized trips to Atlanta for a long weekend visit. They also have rented a parking lot with a local group of Bills fans for tailgating at 547 Mitchell St. SW.

“Not only have the Bills not played here since 2017, but they will be under the lights for prime-time football,” the Fans of Buffalo website says. “Doesn’t get any better than this!”

Mercedes-Benz parking lots and tailgating areas will open 4 1/2 hours before the game starts and close two hours after it ends. All tailgating must wrap up by midnight, when fans and vehicles must exit, according to the stadium’s website.

Despite predictions for a cooler weekend, warmer-than-average temperatures are expected to return early next week. Tailgaters likely will find sunny skies with temps in the high 70s for their afternoon and evening festivities.

Stadium policy allows clear bags smaller than 12-by-6-by-12 inches and non-clear bags that don’t exceed 4.5-by-6.5 inches, according to the website. All bags are subject to search.

Hawks preseason home opener

Right next door at State Farm Arena, the Hawks will play the Miami Heat.

It will be the team’s third exhibition game and first preseason game in Atlanta — home fans’ first opportunity to see the new additions to the team in person.

The arena bans bags larger than 14-by-14-by-6 inches and any backpacks and hard-sided bags. Single-compartment drawstring bags and purses smaller than those measurements are allowed and will be searched upon entry, according to the website.

