Monday madness guide: Falcons, Hawks to bring traffic to downtown Atlanta

What you need to know about attending the games and navigating the city during ‘Monday Night Football.’

What you need to know about attending the games and navigating the city during ‘Monday Night Football.’

Atlanta police warned those visiting the area to expect heavy traffic Monday and encouraged using “alternative modes of transportation such as MARTA or ride-share companies.”

Here’s everything you need to know about going to the games and navigating the city on the big day.

One thing that could lessen the busyness a bit: Monday is also Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day, so some schools and office buildings, including state agencies and the federal courthouse, will be closed.

But expect packed MARTA trains and traffic snarls much earlier around State Farm Arena, where the Hawks play at 6 p.m. , and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Big crowds of Bills fans are expected to descend on the city, traveling from the airport to the stadium and downtown parking lots for tailgate parties.

“ Monday Night Football ,” the NFL’s premiere weekly match up, will take over the city as the Falcons kick off against the Buffalo Bills at 7:15 p.m.

Tens of thousands of fans will converge Monday on downtown Atlanta for a prime-time Falcons game and the Hawks home preseason opener.

Here’s everything you need to know about going to the games and navigating the city on the big day.

One thing that could lessen the busyness a bit: Monday is also Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day, so some schools and office buildings, including state agencies and the federal courthouse, will be closed.

But expect packed MARTA trains and traffic snarls much earlier around State Farm Arena, where the Hawks play at 6 p.m. , and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Big crowds of Bills fans are expected to descend on the city, traveling from the airport to the stadium and downtown parking lots for tailgate parties.

“ Monday Night Football ,” the NFL’s premiere weekly match up, will take over the city as the Falcons kick off against the Buffalo Bills at 7:15 p.m.

Tens of thousands of fans will converge Monday on downtown Atlanta for a prime-time Falcons game and the Hawks home preseason opener.

To take MARTA to both venues, attendees should use the Blue and Green lines and stop at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium/State Farm Arena/GWCC Station. To take MARTA to both venues, attendees should use the Blue and Green lines and stop at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium/State Farm Arena/GWCC Station.

Before the games, a shuttle train will run between the Five Points and stadium stations, and additional rail service will operate after the games to accommodate fans, a MARTA spokesperson said in an email.

Those driving and parking can choose from a variety of lots near and far at varying price points. Fans are encouraged to reserve parking in advance.

For stadium parking, the Diamond Deck was already sold out as of Wednesday, but other lots still have availability.