News A.M. ATL: ICE on your TV Plus: Political group dissolves, World Cup vendors worry

Morning, y'all! With the scratch of a lottery ticket bought at a Henry County gas station, one lucky player won $4 million this week. The next Mega Millions drawing will be held tomorrow with an estimated jackpot of $625 million, lottery officials said.

THE NEW GEORGIA PROJECT SHUTS DOWN Signs of trouble for the New Georgia Project have mounted for months. A once-powerful political group founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams is shutting down this week after legal and internal struggles. The New Georgia Project was founded by Abrams in 2013. Its goal was to build a “multiracial, multigenerational, cross-class movement” in Georgia. Abrams left the group in 2017 before her 2018 gubernatorial race.

At the height of its power, it boasted a multimillion-dollar budget and the good word of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock. The NGP was credited with registering tens of thousands of voters.

This January, the NGP was ordered to pay a $300,000 fine for violating Georgia campaign finance laws. That fee has reportedly been paid in full, but the toll the ordeal took on the group’s reputation and internal leadership was significant. “As we close this chapter, we recognize that the work of building a just and truthful world remains urgent,” the group’s board of directors said in a statement. “This moment calls for strong and courageous leaders to step forward, guided by principle and purpose.”

ICE’S AD BLITZ HITS ATLANTA “Attention, Atlanta law enforcement. In sanctuary cities*, you’re ordered to stand down while dangerous illegals walk free** ... join ICE and help us catch the worst of the worst. Drug traffickers. Gang members. Predators.” “Attention, Atlanta law enforcement. In sanctuary cities*, you’re ordered to stand down while dangerous illegals walk free** ... join ICE and help us catch the worst of the worst. Drug traffickers. Gang members. Predators.” It’s tough out there for Atlanta law enforcement. One minute, you’re enjoying a football game, and the next, ICE is trying to recruit you through a fear-mongering 30-second ad spot. The agency spent $950,000 on ads targeting the Atlanta area in the first week of October alone, more than any other city in the U.S.

Here’s the thing: Atlanta-area police departments are already understaffed. Incentives at local precincts are a fraction of the plum $50,000 signing bonus ICE is offering.

Could that cause a conflict with local agencies that are still trying to meet staffing goals? We’ll see. 🔎 READ MORE: ICE offers dwarf local police offers, where help is already needed 🔎 READ MORE: ICE offers dwarf local police offers, where help is already needed

*Sanctuary jurisdictions have been prohibited in Georgia since 2009. **As it follows, this is not true for various reasons. STREET VENDORS’ WORLD CUP WORRIES The 2026 FIFA World Cup brings plenty of opportunities for Atlantans to make a few bucks. Among them are street vendors, a common and colorful thread in the tapestry of any major downtown event. However, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced a freeze on permits for street vendors and community gatherings during FIFA activities, throwing plans for small businesses like merch retailers and food truck operators into doubt.

Dickens says he’s in support of vendors during the 30-day event and claims the freeze will allow time to make a specialized permitting process. 🔎 READ MORE: What FIFA madness could mean for small businesses 🔎 READ MORE: What FIFA madness could mean for small businesses

HOSPITAL? DATA CENTER? BASICALLY THE SAME THING Lt. Gov. Burt Jones faced criticism in 2023 for trying to change the rules governing where hospitals can be built. A $10 billion megaproject in Butts County, backed by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, centers on a 450,000-square-foot rural hospital. Oh, and a whole bunch of new data centers, the kind that are already clogging up Georgia’s development pipeline. A $10 billion megaproject in Butts County, backed by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, centers on a 450,000-square-foot rural hospital. Oh, and a whole bunch of new data centers, the kind that are already clogging up Georgia’s development pipeline. In fact, most of the project’s big budget would be spent on such sites, with 11 million square feet of data centers taking up as much floor space as seven Lenox Square malls. That’s not the only reason the project is controversial. Jones’ father, Bill Jones, owns Interstate Health Systems, which acquired large tracts of land near the project’s intended site. That’s raised questions about how the lieutenant governor and his family may benefit from the development. 🔎 READ MORE: Potential conflicts of interest go deep for Jones 🔎 READ MORE: Potential conflicts of interest go deep for Jones

ON THIS DATE Oct. 16, 1916

Atlanta to Be Jammed Today With Visitors All Wearing Tiny Blue Keys. Little decorations are good for admission into Lakewood Grounds to see the wonderful exhibits gathered there by directors of the Southeastern fair. Apparently, there was a car to be won with all of those little keys, too. The best part of this front page, however, is the tiny box reading "Weather Prophecy: Fair."