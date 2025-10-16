News

A.M. ATL: ICE on your TV

Plus: Political group dissolves, World Cup vendors worry
Morning, y’all! With the scratch of a lottery ticket bought at a Henry County gas station, one lucky player won $4 million this week. The next Mega Millions drawing will be held tomorrow with an estimated jackpot of $625 million, lottery officials said. Maybe your next snack run turns into a jackpot story too?

THE NEW GEORGIA PROJECT SHUTS DOWN

Signs of trouble for the New Georgia Project have mounted for months.
A once-powerful political group founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams is shutting down this week after legal and internal struggles.

“As we close this chapter, we recognize that the work of building a just and truthful world remains urgent,” the group’s board of directors said in a statement. “This moment calls for strong and courageous leaders to step forward, guided by principle and purpose.”

ICE’S AD BLITZ HITS ATLANTA

“Attention, Atlanta law enforcement. In sanctuary cities*, you’re ordered to stand down while dangerous illegals walk free** ... join ICE and help us catch the worst of the worst. Drug traffickers. Gang members. Predators.”

It’s tough out there for Atlanta law enforcement. One minute, you’re enjoying a football game, and the next, ICE is trying to recruit you through a fear-mongering 30-second ad spot.

*Sanctuary jurisdictions have been prohibited in Georgia since 2009.

**As it follows, this is not true for various reasons.

STREET VENDORS’ WORLD CUP WORRIES

The 2026 FIFA World Cup brings plenty of opportunities for Atlantans to make a few bucks. Among them are street vendors, a common and colorful thread in the tapestry of any major downtown event.

HOSPITAL? DATA CENTER? BASICALLY THE SAME THING

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones faced criticism in 2023 for trying to change the rules governing where hospitals can be built.
A $10 billion megaproject in Butts County, backed by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, centers on a 450,000-square-foot rural hospital. Oh, and a whole bunch of new data centers, the kind that are already clogging up Georgia’s development pipeline.

In fact, most of the project’s big budget would be spent on such sites, with 11 million square feet of data centers taking up as much floor space as seven Lenox Square malls.

That’s not the only reason the project is controversial. Jones’ father, Bill Jones, owns Interstate Health Systems, which acquired large tracts of land near the project’s intended site. That’s raised questions about how the lieutenant governor and his family may benefit from the development.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🏛️ The Supreme Court could gut a key provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act used to root out racial discrimination. The case centers on complaints brought by a group of white voters that a Black majority congressional district in Louisiana was created on the basis of race. The state of Louisiana and the Trump administration joined in the legal effort. Gerrymandering’s still OK, though, thanks to a separate 2019 Supreme Court decision.

⚕️ Democratic governors from 14 states and Guam formed a new alliance to coordinate their public health initiatives in response to the Trump administration’s attacks on federal public health programs.

🇧🇪 President Donald Trump has nominated Atlantan Bill White for U.S. ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium. Read about White’s plans for the position and why he’s eager to strengthen ties between Atlanta and Brussels.

SOME RELIEF IN HAIR RELAXER LAWSUIT

Hundreds of lawsuits allege cancer, fibroids from hair relaxer use. Beauty brands deny products are toxic.
The Georgia Supreme Court sided with Georgians who claim they were seriously injured by prolonged use of chemical hair straighteners, but the ruling comes with a caveat.

