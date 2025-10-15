Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

What Falcons players had to say after the 24-14 win over the Bills

‘Man, we feel great,’ Kaden Elliss says. Bijan Robinson thanks God and teammates.
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson hugs the sideline on his way to scoring a touchdown during Monday's win over the Buffalo Bills. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
14 minutes ago

Here are excerpts from what the Falcons players had to say after the 24-14 win over the Bills on Monday:

BIJAN ROBINSON, running back

On his record-breaking performance: “Yeah, well, first off, I just want to give honor to God. Without Him, that wouldn’t have happened. It’s just such a blessing to be able to get to do something like that for Him on this field. I play for Him and I do everything for the Lord, so that was just an amazing performance for Him. To your question, it was a team effort. The O-line, without them none of that would have happened, too, all five of those guys are just amazing at what they do. Charlie (Woerner), Teagan (Quitoriano), Kyle (Pitts), all the receivers, how they all strained, it’s just something that is just getting taught to us. So, that’s just the culture, and having Chris Lindstrom as your leader off the line, you have Matthew Bergman over here just screaming, going crazy. (Ryan) Neuzil just still, but he’s such a dog, he’s such a beast. Then obviously, you have Elijah (Wilkinson)’s just being amazing, and then Jake (Matthews), I just pray that he gets back right. So, we’re all chugging along, and it’s been a blessing this past week just to see the effort that we put into practice, and this is how the result came for the game.”

On his 81-yard touchdown run and tiptoeing down the sideline: “Yeah, it was one of those plays where it was perfectly blocked up front. They gave me a crease, and I took advantage of that crease. But then, shout out to Casey (Washington) for having that big block on that corner because it just let me set him up to go the yardage. But, it was, like I said, it was a complete offensive effort and there were a couple blocks up front, and then it was Casey’s block, and then it was over from there. I had a break on tackle out of break and tackle, and there it was. But that’s just God giving the ability right there to finish the play for my team, and it was a really cool result to see it.”

A.J. TERRELL, cornerback

On how it felt to be back out there: “It felt good. Just having the downtime, seeing the guys the past three weeks has been tough for me. I was just excited to be out there. I had a lot of energy coming into the game, be ready to go out there and make an impact.”

On the Bills offense: “Offense is always going to change throughout the series of the game, but most likely they are always going to get back to their bread and butter. For us, it was more so just playing our style of defense and just making the plays that were there for us.”

DRAKE LONDON, wide receiver

On how he would assess his performance tonight: “It was good. I’m just happy we got the win at the end of the day. Coming off the bye week, we really needed this. We need to keep going on this journey.”

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during Monday's game. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
KADEN ELLISS, inside linebacker

On getting two interceptions: “Man, we feel great. Obviously, we prepared for that team, with a huge amount of respect for that quarterback (Josh Allen), that MVP right there, with a huge amount of respect. He still made some great plays. Oh man, it was awesome to come out here and play as a unit. It was awesome. The special team setting us up time and time again. Of course, forcing a long field for him. Offense rolling early and putting the pressure on him. Defense getting up and capitalizing on all the hard work we put in — show up today. We’re going to enjoy this one and then get ready for the next one.”

On defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s message to the players during the game: “Oh my gosh, maybe even more. The juice he brings every single day. And then, obviously, to a Monday Night Football against an opponent he knows very well and he’s had a lot of battles with. I love playing for that man. He’s a special human being, and I love him and his family. “

DEE ALFORD, nickel back

On what was working for the defense today: “We were able to give them a few different looks. Disguising the secondary, sense of pressures and different things like that. Overall, the game plan was man coverage. I feel like as the secondary, we executed the game plan at a high level tonight.”

On his interception: “Like I said earlier man, it’s crazy because last week against New England, (Josh Allen) threw the same interception on the same play. I saw that look from watching film earlier before the game. I believed what I saw and jumped it.”

CHRIS LINDSTROM, right guard

On the identity of the team on offense: “We are going to try to run the football. Then, in the same sense, play-action pass. The skill guys are going to create explosives and move the ball when we have to.”

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

