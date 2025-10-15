What Falcons players had to say after the 24-14 win over the Bills

Here are excerpts from what the Falcons players had to say after the 24-14 win over the Bills on Monday:

On his record-breaking performance: “Yeah, well, first off, I just want to give honor to God. Without Him, that wouldn’t have happened. It’s just such a blessing to be able to get to do something like that for Him on this field. I play for Him and I do everything for the Lord, so that was just an amazing performance for Him. To your question, it was a team effort. The O-line, without them none of that would have happened, too, all five of those guys are just amazing at what they do. Charlie (Woerner), Teagan (Quitoriano), Kyle (Pitts), all the receivers, how they all strained, it’s just something that is just getting taught to us. So, that’s just the culture, and having Chris Lindstrom as your leader off the line, you have Matthew Bergman over here just screaming, going crazy. (Ryan) Neuzil just still, but he’s such a dog, he’s such a beast. Then obviously, you have Elijah (Wilkinson)’s just being amazing, and then Jake (Matthews), I just pray that he gets back right. So, we’re all chugging along, and it’s been a blessing this past week just to see the effort that we put into practice, and this is how the result came for the game.”

On his 81-yard touchdown run and tiptoeing down the sideline: “Yeah, it was one of those plays where it was perfectly blocked up front. They gave me a crease, and I took advantage of that crease. But then, shout out to Casey (Washington) for having that big block on that corner because it just let me set him up to go the yardage. But, it was, like I said, it was a complete offensive effort and there were a couple blocks up front, and then it was Casey’s block, and then it was over from there. I had a break on tackle out of break and tackle, and there it was. But that’s just God giving the ability right there to finish the play for my team, and it was a really cool result to see it.”

