Atlanta’s own Coca-Cola has a research and development lab in Brussels.
At the lab’s 25th anniversary event, Belgium’s wonderful new Prime Minister Bart De Wever shared a story about a recently discovered Coca-Cola bottle from 1944 left behind by U.S. troops liberating Belgium.
When asked what it would taste like after so many years, he replied: “It tastes like freedom, of course!”
Atlanta’s own Coca-Cola has a research and development lab in Brussels.
At the lab’s 25th anniversary event, Belgium’s wonderful new Prime Minister Bart De Wever shared a story about a recently discovered Coca-Cola bottle from 1944 left behind by U.S. troops liberating Belgium.
When asked what it would taste like after so many years, he replied: “It tastes like freedom, of course!”
We are fortunate that the legacy of the Greatest Generation is still remembered so clearly in Belgium. As ambassador, I will work tirelessly to honor that legacy and strengthen our relationship with Belgium.
We are fortunate that the legacy of the Greatest Generation is still remembered so clearly in Belgium. As ambassador, I will work tirelessly to honor that legacy and strengthen our relationship with Belgium.
Belgium’s commitment to collective defense is evident in its purchase of 34 F-35 fighter jets, enhancing NATO’s capabilities while supporting U.S. and Belgian jobs.
In Belgium, I will work with our allies to accelerate defense capabilities and help meet NATO’s 5% defense spending target by 2035. Belgium is a wonderful partner in this effort and is already delivering on the critically important pledge they made at the recent historic NATO Summit in The Hague, where President Trump demonstrated bold leadership.
Belgium’s commitment to collective defense is evident in its purchase of 34 F-35 fighter jets, enhancing NATO’s capabilities while supporting U.S. and Belgian jobs.
In Belgium, I will work with our allies to accelerate defense capabilities and help meet NATO’s 5% defense spending target by 2035. Belgium is a wonderful partner in this effort and is already delivering on the critically important pledge they made at the recent historic NATO Summit in The Hague, where President Trump demonstrated bold leadership.