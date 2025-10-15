Lucky lottery player scratches ticket, wins $4 million in Stockbridge

Have you bought your ticket yet? The next Mega Millions drawing will be Friday with an estimated jackpot of $625 million. (Jason Getz/AJC)

$625 million up for grabs in this week’s Mega Millions game.

With the scratch of a lottery ticket bought at a Henry County gas station, one lucky player won $4 million, according to Georgia Lottery officials.

The unnamed winner claimed the prize Tuesday, selecting the cash option and making their wallet fatter by $2,028,082. The lucky ticket for the 200X The Money game was purchased at a Raceway in Stockbridge.