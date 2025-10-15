Lucky lottery player scratches ticket, wins $4 million in Stockbridge

With the scratch of a lottery ticket bought at a Henry County gas station, one lucky player won $4 million, according to Georgia Lottery officials.
The unnamed winner claimed the prize Tuesday, selecting the cash option and making their wallet fatter by $2,028,082. The lucky ticket for the 200X The Money game was purchased at a Raceway in Stockbridge.
Georgia Lottery players claimed $41,324,421 in winnings last week from scratch-off tickets, officials said. One player won $20,000 in Monday’s Mega Millions drawing after buying a ticket in the South Georgia town of Ludowici. That person matched four of the five white ball numbers and the Mega Ball.
The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Friday with an estimated jackpot of $625 million, lottery officials said.
Other recent lottery winners include a Macon resident pocketing $145,131 playing 50X The Money Quick Win online Wednesday and a Union City resident taking home $310,784 playing the Jackpot Jewels Diggi Game on the Georgia Lottery mobile app Monday.
Other recent lottery winners include a Macon resident pocketing $145,131 playing 50X The Money Quick Win online Wednesday and a Union City resident taking home $310,784 playing the Jackpot Jewels Diggi Game on the Georgia Lottery mobile app Monday.
Proceeds from Georgia Lottery games, including scratch-off tickets, Mega Millions, Quick Win and Diggi Games, benefit education in the state.