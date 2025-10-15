Things to do

Seeking scares? Check out 5 of Georgia’s longest-running haunted houses

Want to visit the realms of evil clowns, supernatural beings and an array of ghouls and goblins? Well, they’re here ...
The scares at Paranoia Haunted House in Canton continue on select dates through Nov. 2. (Courtesy of Paranoia Haunted House)
1 hour ago

It’s spooky season, and there’s no better way to get your fright on than by visiting one of Georgia’s many haunted houses. While new frightening attractions pop up every year, some have become an annual tradition — they’re practiced at scaring the wits out of unsuspecting guests.

Check out five haunted houses that have been operating in Georgia for more than a decade.

13 Stories Haunted House. 13 Stories has been serving up chills for more than 15 years in Newnan. This year, look for the traditional haunted house in addition to Vertigo, featuring escaped inmates at an insane asylum, and Clown Haus, a horror-themed carnivalesque attraction populated by evil clowns.

Select dates through Nov. 8. $25-$40. 320 Temple Ave. West, Newnan. 770-251-9911, 13storieshauntedhouse.com.

Monsters lurk in Netherworld's midway area, where guests can hang out after going through the popular haunted houses. The midway underwent several changes including a new dragon statue and new booths this year. (Photo courtesy of Bruce Johnson)
Netherworld Haunted House. Operating since 1997, Netherworld relocated from its original home in Norcross to Stone Mountain after its 2017 season. The haunted house, which has about 15 year-round employees plus another 500 seasonal staff, has expanded over the years to feature multiple haunted walk-through experiences, an escape room and a monster museum.

This year, keep your wits about you as you travel through Monsters Attack, where supernatural beings battle an army of the dead; and Oblivion, where a twisted surgeon known as the Mangler performs his dirty deeds.

Select nights through Nov. 8. $35. 1313 Netherworld Way, Stone Mountain. netherworldhauntedhouse.net.

Nightmare’s Gate Haunted House. Celebrating its 15th year, Nightmare’s Gate in Douglasville offers three haunts in one location: Apokalipto, a pitch black Aztec temple; Delusional Descent, powered by a pulsating brain; and Longview Estate, a mansion haunted by vengeful spirits.

For those who don’t want their scares too scary, Nightmare’s Gate offers blinking pacifiers for sale that enables adults to walk through without having direct interaction with the monsters throughout the haunts.

Select nights through Nov. 2. $45-$90. 3844 Longview Drive, Douglasville. $45-$90. 404-275-2757, nightmaresgate.com

Paranoia Haunted House. Canton’s Paranoia, which celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2025, features two walk-through experiences: Sanctum and Meltdown.

Select nights through Nov. 1. 2075 Marietta Parkway, Canton. $25-$60. 404-387-3203, paranoiahaunt.com.

Zombie Farms Haunted Trail. In its 13 season, Zombie Farms Haunted Trail will tell the story of Camp Smiley, a sinister camp that turned a little boy evil. In Winterville (outside Athens), more than 75 actors will do their best to frighten you as you take the 3/4 mile walk through the woods.

The walk also includes a creepy story told by a professional storyteller.

Select nights through Nov. 8. $33-$35. 568 Smithsonia Road, Winterville. zombiefarms.com

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and food and dining teams before joining the arts & entertainment team.

