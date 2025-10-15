Seeking scares? Check out 5 of Georgia’s longest-running haunted houses

Nightmare’s Gate Haunted House. Celebrating its 15th year, Nightmare’s Gate in Douglasville offers three haunts in one location: Apokalipto, a pitch black Aztec temple; Delusional Descent, powered by a pulsating brain; and Longview Estate, a mansion haunted by vengeful spirits.
For those who don’t want their scares too scary, Nightmare’s Gate offers blinking pacifiers for sale that enables adults to walk through without having direct interaction with the monsters throughout the haunts.
Select nights through Nov. 2. $45-$90. 3844 Longview Drive, Douglasville. $45-$90. 404-275-2757, nightmaresgate.com
Paranoia Haunted House. Canton’s Paranoia, which celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2025, features two walk-through experiences: Sanctum and Meltdown.
Select nights through Nov. 1. 2075 Marietta Parkway, Canton. $25-$60. 404-387-3203, paranoiahaunt.com.
Zombie Farms Haunted Trail. In its 13 season, Zombie Farms Haunted Trail will tell the story of Camp Smiley, a sinister camp that turned a little boy evil. In Winterville (outside Athens), more than 75 actors will do their best to frighten you as you take the 3/4 mile walk through the woods.
The walk also includes a creepy story told by a professional storyteller.
Select nights through Nov. 8. $33-$35. 568 Smithsonia Road, Winterville. zombiefarms.com
