A.M. ATL: For I was hungry

Morning, y’all! How are your plants doing? Hopefully they enjoyed a little rain. Fall is a tricky time for gardeners, so here are some tips for cooler weather . Not listed: Let everything wilt and die and deal with it in the spring.

SNAP benefits, food stamps, EBT cards: No matter what you call federal food aid, it’s a critical resource for millions of fellow Americans. As the government shutdown enters its 27th day, federal food aid is scheduled to stop this Saturday, Nov. 1.

Rural areas are especially vulnerable to food insecurity, and will face new challenges when federal benefits stop.

Polls are tricky things. Context and methodology are important. There will be a few more interesting AJC polls coming out, so let’s chat. What do you want to know about them? Our politics team is ready to answer. Email me !

READ MORE: Learn more about how the AJC polls were conducted

Here’s a number to watch: While Georgia Republicans are strong supporters of Trump, 53% of likely Republican voters said the president’s endorsement wouldn’t sway them in one of next year’s party contests like the gubernatorial and senate races. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones already has Trump in his corner, and three GOP Senate contenders are still vying for Trump’s blessing to face Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Sometimes numbers fill out what you can already sense. Case in point: A brand-new AJC poll on how Georgia voters feel about President Donald Trump is ... what you think it would be.

READ MORE: Data and facts about SNAP in Georgia

A Gilded Age golf fantasy on Georgia’s Jekyll Island is being restored to its former glory.

🕹️ Changing jobs often may not be the career red flag it used to be. Workers are normalizing more frequent career changes, which could put more professional power in their hands.

🥪 RaceTrac, the Atlanta-based convenience retailer , bought up sandwich chain Potbelly for more than $560 million. How will the two brands coexist? RaceTrac has ideas.

🌭 The Braves and concessionaire Delaware North extended their partnership through the 2036 season. Delaware North has been the franchise’s food-and-beverage supplier since 2016.

🏥 Sen. Ossoff pointed the finger at the Trump administration as another Georgia hospital shutters some services. St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital in Lavonia closed its labor and delivery unit, citing the $1 trillion in GOP-backed Medicaid cuts as a final factor.

NEWS BITES

The worst candy for children’s teeth, according to GA dentists

Print out some copies of this and you can be the house everyone avoids on Halloween.

Flavor Flav has become the hype man for the USA Bobsled and Skeleton team

Of course. Why not? (He also tried out skeleton, or head-first bobsled, and lived to tell the tale.)

‘It’s the world we live in.’ UGA’s Kirby Smart sounds off on coach firings