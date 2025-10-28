A.M. ATL: For I was hungry

Morning, y’all! How are your plants doing? Hopefully they enjoyed a little rain. Fall is a tricky time for gardeners, so here are some tips for cooler weather. Not listed: Let everything wilt and die and deal with it in the spring.
Let’s get to it.
SNAP benefits, food stamps, EBT cards: No matter what you call federal food aid, it’s a critical resource for millions of fellow Americans. As the government shutdown enters its 27th day, federal food aid is scheduled to stop this Saturday, Nov. 1.
Sometimes numbers fill out what you can already sense. Case in point: A brand-new AJC poll on how Georgia voters feel about President Donald Trump is ... what you think it would be.
Here’s a number to watch: While Georgia Republicans are strong supporters of Trump, 53% of likely Republican voters said the president’s endorsement wouldn’t sway them in one of next year’s party contests like the gubernatorial and senate races. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones already has Trump in his corner, and three GOP Senate contenders are still vying for Trump’s blessing to face Sen. Jon Ossoff.
Polls are tricky things. Context and methodology are important. There will be a few more interesting AJC polls coming out, so let’s chat. What do you want to know about them? Our politics team is ready to answer. Email me!
🏥 Sen. Ossoff pointed the finger at the Trump administration as another Georgia hospital shutters some services. St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital in Lavonia closed its labor and delivery unit, citing the $1 trillion in GOP-backed Medicaid cuts as a final factor.
🌭 The Braves and concessionaire Delaware North extended their partnership through the 2036 season. Delaware North has been the franchise’s food-and-beverage supplier since 2016.
🥪 RaceTrac, the Atlanta-based convenience retailer, bought up sandwich chain Potbelly for more than $560 million. How will the two brands coexist? RaceTrac has ideas.
🕹️ Changing jobs often may not be the career red flag it used to be. Workers are normalizing more frequent career changes, which could put more professional power in their hands.
A Gilded Age golf fantasy on Georgia’s Jekyll Island is being restored to its former glory.
Oct. 28, 1881
Crime and casualty: A quartette of cowboys meet their match. A Tombstone, Arizona, dispatch says that four cowboys, Ike and Bill Clandon and Frank and Tom McLowery, had been parading the town several days, drinking hard and making themselves obnoxious, when the city marshal arrested Ike Clandon. Soon after his release, the four met the marshal and his brothers. The marshal ordered them to give up their weapons, when a fight commenced and about thirty shots were fired.
For all the “Tombstone” fans, the official Atlanta account of the Earp brothers’ shoot-out at the O.K. Corral.
The longest tenured coach in the SEC is Mark Stoops of Kentucky. He’s in his 13th season for the Wildcats, and I hope writing this down hasn’t cursed him in some way.
Also, I want to have a talk with whoever invented the sport of skeleton. They really looked at bobsled and said, “You know, what if this was even more dangerous and unhinged?”
