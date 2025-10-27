Sports Braves, Delaware North extend food and beverage deal for another decade Braves say they and Delaware North will continue to ‘invest in operational enhancements and fan-facing amenities throughout the ballpark.’ Delaware North, the hospitality vendor for the Atlanta Braves, partnered with local restaurants to open Outfield Market for the 2025 baseball season. (Courtesy of Delaware North)

The Braves and concessionaire Delaware North announced a multiyear extension of their food and beverage partnership at Truist Park. The deal will run through the 2036 season. Delaware North began its relationship with the Braves in 2016, the club’s final campaign at Turner Field, and has remained the franchise’s food-and-beverage supplier throughout its existence at Truist Park (2017-present).

"It's been an honor to be part of the Braves' journey," Jamie Obletz, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Delaware North, said in the announcement. The Braves said in a statement they and Delaware North will continue to "invest in operational enhancements and fan-facing amenities throughout the ballpark." Patina Group, a lifestyle-focused hospitality brand, will be a focal point of that approach, the statement said. Patina Group and Delaware North's Sportservice division will oversee the management of Truist Park's premium spaces, which includes suites, clubs and restaurants. Patina Group is creating a full-service concept in The Battery Atlanta, and further details will be announced in the coming months. Delaware North also has Good Game, Blue Moon Brewery & Grill, H&F Burger and foodservice at the Coca-Cola Roxy in The Battery. "Over the last ten years, we've worked with Delaware North to elevate the fan experience through high-quality, locally inspired food options," Atlanta Braves President & CEO Derek Schiller said in a statement. "They share our vision of perfecting the ballpark classics, while also offering innovative premium dishes and putting a creative Braves Country spin on fan favorites. I'm excited about this extension and expansion of our partnership, which will enable us to further leverage Delaware North and Patina Group's expertise to provide best-in-class food options for every guest in The Battery Atlanta and Truist Park."