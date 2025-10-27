News

Why changing jobs quickly might not be a red flag anymore

Tired of being overlooked? You're not alone. From stalled promotions to toxic work cultures, a growing number of Americans are rethinking their careers — and Gen X is leading the charge. With most workers holding eight to 12 jobs by age 36, the pace of change is accelerating. The forces behind these career shifts are also moving beyond the usual struggles of compensation, growth opportunities and work-life balance. In the modern work environment, your skills may be more lucrative than your loyalty and tenure at a company. Credits: AJC | Prelinger Archives | @saraisthreads; @corporate.sween; @landokalriz; erinmcgoff/TikTok | SideHustles.com | Bureau of Labor Statistics

