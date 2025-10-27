Politically Georgia Jon Ossoff blames Trump as another Georgia hospital shutters some services Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is a Georgia Democrat up for reelection in 2026. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The GOP-backed measure slashes $1 trillion in Medicaid spending over a decade to help finance tax breaks and new spending on immigration enforcement and national defense. Democrats say Trump and his allies must shoulder the blame for the fallout. One example: St. Mary's Sacred Heart Hospital in Lavonia is set to shutter its labor and delivery unit today, citing cuts to the Medicaid program that "solidified" its decision. The rural hospital already struggles to recruit physicians and serve an aging population. U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga, is running for reelection.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, who is battling for a second term, has seized on the hospital’s closure as a symbol of the policy’s real-world impact.

"This is what happens when you gut the Medicaid program," Ossoff said. "It defunds hospitals and nursing homes, and now, when pregnant women in northeast Georgia go into labor, they may have to drive an hour or an hour and a half to get care." His three main Republican rivals — U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter and Mike Collins, and former football coach Derek Dooley — have all embraced the bill as a painful but necessary step to cut spending on some government services while permanently extending income tax cuts. The hospital sits in Collins' district. Ossoff said reversing the reductions would be a top Democratic priority if the party wins control of Congress next year. "It's wrong," he said, "and it's why we have to repeal these Medicaid cuts." About 1.3 million people in Georgia are recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Good morning! It’s day 27 of the federal government shutdown. We’re just eight days away from the Nov. 4 statewide elections for the Public Service Commission and various local governments across the state. Here are four other things to know for today: About 1.3 million people in Georgia who rely on the government to help buy their groceries could lose access to their benefits next week if the federal shutdown is not resolved, the AJC’s Caleb Groves reports.

Turning Point USA has seen a big increase in interest across Georgia colleges and universities in the weeks after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the group’s founder, the AJC’s Jason Armesto reports.

Main checkpoint wait times at Atlanta’s airport surpassed 40 minutes on Sunday amid an ongoing government shutdown, the AJC’s Emma Hurt and David Aaro report.

Public Service Commission candidates (top row, left to right): Republicans Tim Echols and Fitz Johnson. Bottom row: Democrats Peter Hubbard and Alicia Johnson. Another sign Republicans are nervous about losing a pair of elections for the Public Service Commission next week: a public callout for backup.

Over the weekend, one GOP commissioner openly urged U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, to vocally support his campaign. "Her endorsement in this PSC race would energize 14th District voters," Tim Echols posted on social media, a public plea that underscored just how tight these races have become. Democrats are eager to make Peter Hubbard and Alicia Johnson the party's first statewide winners since 2006 in any race not involving former President Joe Biden, or U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff or Raphael Warnock. Democratic National Committee Vice Chair Jane Kleeb is headed to Georgia this week to help rally voters. Party officials say hundreds of volunteers are also helping with a final get-out-the-vote blitz. Republicans see the PSC contests as a fight on two fronts: against Democrats energized by rising utility rates and against a wave of municipal elections in left-leaning cities like Atlanta that is boosting turnout. State Rep. Ruwa Romman, D-Duluth, was interviewed by Brian Pritchard of Voice of Rural America at Shibam Coffee in Alpharetta on Sunday. The anti-Islamic demonstrators who threatened to rally Sunday outside an Alpharetta forum of Muslim candidates never showed up. But state Rep. Ruwa Romman did.

The Duluth Democrat, who is also running for governor, arrived at a nearby coffee shop prepared to confront protesters egged on by Laura Loomer, the far-right commentator who used Islamophobic language to attack the event. Instead, Romman walked in on a rain-soaked evening to find no protesters in sight. "This is a deep indicator of how online is not always real life," she said. Romman, the first Palestinian-American elected to the state Legislature, said her advisers urged her to stay away after Loomer's supporters targeted the event on social media. She acknowledged it could have gone "either way." But, she added, "Now is the time to be brave." State lawmakers took a test recently during a legislative hearing to see the challenges students face.

As a third grade teacher in 2014, 94.5% of Will Thigpen's students in Candler County met or exceeded the standard for English and language arts. The next year, only 25.7% of those same students were proficient or above. What happened? Georgia changed its testing. The new assessment used computers and required more complex analysis of passages. "It's really hard to talk about that shift if you weren't there," Thigpen, now the principal of Metter Middle School, told lawmakers during a legislative hearing last week. "I'm going to have you experience that shift." Thigpen then proceeded to test state lawmakers, giving them samples of the two exams. Lawmakers put their heads down and got to work. The first test required filling out answers with a pencil. The second test required a computer and headphones. "I don't know if I speak for the rest of the folks up here, but point taken," state Rep. Shaw Blackmon, R-Bonaire, said once he finished the test. After asking lawmakers if they wanted to take a break — he noted students usually get graham crackers and juice — Thigpen drilled home his main point. "What we assess, how we assess and how we use the assessment will continue to determine what happens in classrooms around Georgia," he said. "There are unintended consequences when you do this."

Janice Johnston is vice chair of the State Election Board. Janice Johnston, vice chair of the State Election Board, said last week that a letter she signed calling for people to prove their U.S. citizenship before registering to vote in federal elections was not sent on behalf of the board. But the letter says otherwise.

Pages from the U.S. Affordable Care Act health insurance website healthcare.gov. The fight over the federal government shutdown has focused on the health insurance costs for people who purchase coverage on the individual market — a small but significant group of the overall population. But most people get their health insurance through their employers. And the news there isn't good, either. Annual family premiums for people with employer-sponsored coverage rose 6% in 2025, according to KFF's annual health benefits survey. On average, an annual family premium now costs about $27,000. Workers have to pay about $7,000 of that, while companies cover the rest. The cumulative premium increase over the past five years, plus the employees' share, matches inflation and wage growth over that same time period. But things could get worse next year. With the health insurance subsidies in the individual market set to expire, many insurance companies are planning large increases next year. KFF warns that could signal big increases in employer sponsored plans, too.

President Donald Trump this morning arrived at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan. Happenings: President Donald Trump's trip to Asia continues in Tokyo. The House is in an indefinite recess during the government shutdown. The Senate returns for evening votes on Trump's nominations.

The House is in an indefinite recess during the government shutdown.

The Senate returns for evening votes on Trump’s nominations.