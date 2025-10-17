News A.M. ATL: Dialing in Plus: No Kings, state budget

Morning, y'all! I'm going to say it. Teenagers, as a group, are not cool. That's one thing I've learned as I've gotten older. I do not care what meme or infernal refrain is trendy to the 11-to-16 year-olds at the margins of my life, and the less I know about it the better. If you do require some translation (ahem, parents), here are some popular Gen Alpha-coded phrases and how to interpret them. What is 6-7? I don't know, and for that I feel free. Let's get to it.

911 IMPROVEMENTS In August, the Cobb County 911 call center upgraded its systems with new technology, which includes the ability to receive video feeds from callers and utilize GIS to locate them. Metro Atlanta’s 911 systems are spending millions on technological upgrades like video feeds, precision GPS and digitized lines. They’re some of the ways dispatch centers are trying to improve service. Last year, an Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found higher-than-normal wait times for 911 callers. In response, area centers pledged change.

In addition to new tech, some centers have staffing, training and expansion goals in place.

Cobb County is planning a new $48 million 911 dispatch center in Powder Springs. Over the next five years, Gwinnett County will spend nearly $12 million to upgrade communications and network services. DeKalb County has a similar project, which will give them the capability to automatically switch nonemergency calls to appropriate lines.

Overall, 911 wait times in metro Atlanta have gotten better since the AJC's investigation. The Gwinnett Police Department says it's because of better staffing and training, plus big investments like these.

OH NO, WHAT TO DO WITH ALL OF THIS MONEY? The state of Georgia has a cool $14.6 billion in reserves in the bank.

About $9 billion is in undesignated budget reserves, which can be used many ways.

About $5.6 billion is set aside in a “rainy day” fund for economic hardship. Georgia lawmakers are mulling ways to invest some of that money in the state’s welfare. Some ideas: Tax cuts or tax refunds: Gov. Brian Kemp and state leadership have already doled out $2 billion in tax cuts and refunds to residents this year. More is always nice, though.

A big concern is how present and future federal cuts may eat into the state's bottom line. A lot of those reserves could be, well, reserved for making up the difference. 🔎 READ MORE: Other budget priorities for Georgia

NO KINGS PROTESTS A scene from the 17th Street bridge in Atlanta during the June No Kings protests.

Big Tech is paying millions to train teachers on AI, in a push to bring chatbots into classrooms [terrified screaming] Yeah, Clippy's starting to look really good right now.

ON THIS DATE Oct. 17, 1973 90 percent of Black vote puts Jackson in historic role here. Shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, a beaming Maynard Jackson trod to the rostrum set up in a local hotel ballroom and asked his jubilant partisans: "Did we send Sam a message?" With cheers, hoarse whoops and clanging cowbells, the biracial coalition that elected Atlanta's first Black mayor allowed that they did send Mayor Sam Massell and the nation, a message. A message that voters in a large Southern city can and do vote across racial lines, that the politics of polarization didn't work — at least this time — in Atlanta.