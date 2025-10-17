A.M. ATL: Dialing in

Morning, y’all! I’m going to say it. Teenagers, as a group, are not cool. That’s one thing I’ve learned as I’ve gotten older. I do not care what meme or infernal refrain is trendy to the 11-to-16 year-olds at the margins of my life, and the less I know about it the better. If you do require some translation (ahem, parents), here are some popular Gen Alpha-coded phrases and how to interpret them. What is 6-7? I don’t know, and for that I feel free.
Let’s get to it.
911 IMPROVEMENTS
In August, the Cobb County 911 call center upgraded its systems with new technology, which includes the ability to receive video feeds from callers and utilize GIS to locate them.
Metro Atlanta’s 911 systems are spending millions on technological upgrades like video feeds, precision GPS and digitized lines. They’re some of the ways dispatch centers are trying to improve service.
Last year, an Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found higher-than-normal wait times for 911 callers. In response, area centers pledged change.
In addition to new tech, some centers have staffing, training and expansion goals in place.
Cobb County is planning a new $48 million 911 dispatch center in Powder Springs. Over the next five years, Gwinnett County will spend nearly $12 million to upgrade communications and network services. DeKalb County has a similar project, which will give them the capability to automatically switch nonemergency calls to appropriate lines.
Overall, 911 wait times in metro Atlanta have gotten better since the AJC’s investigation. The Gwinnett Police Department says it’s because of better staffing and training, plus big investments like these.
🎃 Mableton Pumpkin Chase: Costume up if you’d like and enjoy a frightfully fun 5K, while keeping an eye out for an orange pumpkin runner along the course. Spot them and ask for a Halloween candy bag to fill at the finish line. All proceeds benefit the It Starts With Me 2 Foundation.
👻 Boo at the Zoo: Let the kids dress in costume and collect treats along Trick or Treat Lane, play carnival games for prizes, make Halloween crafts, snap photos with strolling characters and more.
The Peach Pop-Up features items from Hampton’s personal collections and Peach Movers’ massive unclaimed storage finds. The proceeds will benefit Glam It Up, Hampton’s nonprofit organization that helps girls in foster care.
Yeah, Clippy’s starting to look really good right now.
ON THIS DATE
Oct. 17, 1973
90 percent of Black vote puts Jackson in historic role here. Shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, a beaming Maynard Jackson trod to the rostrum set up in a local hotel ballroom and asked his jubilant partisans: “Did we send Sam a message?” With cheers, hoarse whoops and clanging cowbells, the biracial coalition that elected Atlanta’s first Black mayor allowed that they did send Mayor Sam Massell and the nation, a message. A message that voters in a large Southern city can and do vote across racial lines, that the politics of polarization didn’t work — at least this time — in Atlanta.
It’s funny seeing “historic” used from the other side of the timeline. Yes, at the time it was historic because Jackson was a Black political first. Now he’s historic because of all he did and all that was done to build Atlanta once that barrier was broken.
ONE MORE THING
The teens don’t know about Clippy, do they? We have let them lose sight of the old ways. Do something by hand this weekend to reconnect to the OG computer, your brain.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
