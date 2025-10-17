News

A.M. ATL: Dialing in

Plus: No Kings, state budget
By
31 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! I’m going to say it. Teenagers, as a group, are not cool. That’s one thing I’ve learned as I’ve gotten older. I do not care what meme or infernal refrain is trendy to the 11-to-16 year-olds at the margins of my life, and the less I know about it the better. If you do require some translation (ahem, parents), here are some popular Gen Alpha-coded phrases and how to interpret them. What is 6-7? I don’t know, and for that I feel free.

Let’s get to it.

911 IMPROVEMENTS

In August, the Cobb County 911 call center upgraded its systems with new technology, which includes the ability to receive video feeds from callers and utilize GIS to locate them.
In August, the Cobb County 911 call center upgraded its systems with new technology, which includes the ability to receive video feeds from callers and utilize GIS to locate them.

Metro Atlanta’s 911 systems are spending millions on technological upgrades like video feeds, precision GPS and digitized lines. They’re some of the ways dispatch centers are trying to improve service.

🔎 READ MORE: How 911 systems are working to improve

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

OH NO, WHAT TO DO WITH ALL OF THIS MONEY?

The state of Georgia has a cool $14.6 billion in reserves in the bank.

Georgia lawmakers are mulling ways to invest some of that money in the state’s welfare. Some ideas:

🔎 READ MORE: Other budget priorities for Georgia

NO KINGS PROTESTS

A scene from the 17th Street bridge in Atlanta during the June No Kings protests.
A scene from the 17th Street bridge in Atlanta during the June No Kings protests.  

Another nationwide round of “No Kings” protests are scheduled for this weekend to demonstrate against the Trump administration’s policies.

🔎 READ MORE: What’s planned for the protest

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🐘 President Donald Trump is keeping Georgia GOP Senate hopefuls on their toes. Trump has yet to endorse one of the three major contenders: U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter and Mike Collins, and former football coach Derek Dooley.

💸 Federal food assistance is safe from the shutdown through the end of October, but could face shortages after if things continue apace.

WEEKEND PLANS

Creatively creepy costumes add to the fun spectacle of the Little Five Points Halloween Parade.
Creatively creepy costumes add to the fun spectacle of the Little Five Points Halloween Parade.

What a weekend to get out of the city! I’ll be enjoying the charms of Milledgeville myself. Plenty of things to do close to home, too.

🧛 Little Five Points Halloween Festival and Parade: Join two days of Halloween fun featuring 100-plus vendors, music, street buskers, wrestling, skate ramps and an eye-popping parade at noon Sunday.

🎃 Mableton Pumpkin Chase: Costume up if you’d like and enjoy a frightfully fun 5K, while keeping an eye out for an orange pumpkin runner along the course. Spot them and ask for a Halloween candy bag to fill at the finish line. All proceeds benefit the It Starts With Me 2 Foundation.

👻 Boo at the Zoo: Let the kids dress in costume and collect treats along Trick or Treat Lane, play carnival games for prizes, make Halloween crafts, snap photos with strolling characters and more.

🦇 15 more ideas for a spooky weekend: An ‘amphibian hike,’ barbecue, pie-eating contests and more.

Weekend spotlight: The Peach Pop-Up

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton is hosting a one-of-a-kind estate sale this weekend with help from Big Peach Movers.

The Peach Pop-Up features items from Hampton’s personal collections and Peach Movers’ massive unclaimed storage finds. The proceeds will benefit Glam It Up, Hampton’s nonprofit organization that helps girls in foster care.

NEWS BITES

Georgia judge resigns after Florida strip club arrest

Gotta know when to hold ‘em and when to fold ‘em.

Chick-fil-A tests vending machine at Augusta hospital

Is there such a thing as Chick-fil-A that’s too convenient?

Microsoft pushes AI updates in Windows 11 as it ends support for Windows 10

If you must insist on adding stuff we don’t want, Microsoft, just bring back Clippy.

Big Tech is paying millions to train teachers on AI, in a push to bring chatbots into classrooms [terrified screaming]

Yeah, Clippy’s starting to look really good right now.

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 17, 1973

90 percent of Black vote puts Jackson in historic role here. Shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, a beaming Maynard Jackson trod to the rostrum set up in a local hotel ballroom and asked his jubilant partisans: “Did we send Sam a message?” With cheers, hoarse whoops and clanging cowbells, the biracial coalition that elected Atlanta’s first Black mayor allowed that they did send Mayor Sam Massell and the nation, a message. A message that voters in a large Southern city can and do vote across racial lines, that the politics of polarization didn’t work — at least this time — in Atlanta.

It’s funny seeing “historic” used from the other side of the timeline. Yes, at the time it was historic because Jackson was a Black political first. Now he’s historic because of all he did and all that was done to build Atlanta once that barrier was broken.

ONE MORE THING

The teens don’t know about Clippy, do they? We have let them lose sight of the old ways. Do something by hand this weekend to reconnect to the OG computer, your brain.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

More Stories

The Latest

Protesters flood downtown Atlanta to oppose Trump, immigration policies

Some ‘No Kings’ protests may snarl traffic Saturday. Here’s how to get around.

1h ago

Relatives in Georgia, El Salvador devastated by I-85 crash that killed 8

Chick-fil-A tests vending machine at Augusta hospital

Keep Reading

A.M. ATL: ICE on your TV

‘6-7,’ ‘brain rot’ and other phrases parents just don’t understand

The government shutdown is putting a renewed spotlight on the cracks in the US aviation system

Featured

Watchdog: 6th District runoff latest skirmish in voting rights war
EXCLUSIVE

New Georgia Project shuts down, ending a decade of political influence in state

In TV ad blitz, ICE makes a play for Atlanta police officers

Street vendors fear being sidelined by Atlanta’s World Cup permit freeze