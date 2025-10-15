Things to do

15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Get into the spooky spirit with Halloween events including a parade, 5K and festivals.
Collect candy, play carnival games for prizes and do more not-so-scary stuff at Boo at the Zoo at Zoo Atlanta on Saturday and Sunday. (Courtesy of Zoo Atlanta)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
8 minutes ago

Looking for something fun to do this weekend with the family in Atlanta? Several Halloween events — including the Little Five Points Festival and Parade, the Mableton Pumpkin Chase and Boo at the Zoo — are on the calendar. Or if you’d prefer something a little more low key, take a ranger-led sunset hike to look for amphibians and other nocturnal creatures on Arabia Mountain.

Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Creatively creepy costumes add to the fun spectacle of the Little Five Points Halloween Parade. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)
Little Five Points Halloween Festival and Parade

Take part in all the spooky fun with two days of Halloween celebration that include 100-plus vendors, music, street buskers, wrestling, skate ramps and an eye-popping parade at noon Sunday.

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturda and Sunday. Little Five Points neighborhood, Atlanta.

Boo at the Zoo

Let the kids dress in costume and collect treats down Trick or Treat Lane, play carnival games for prizes, make Halloween-themed crafts, watch family-friendly performances, take a photo with strolling characters and more.

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, plus additional dates. Included with general admission of $20.20-$34.95, free for members and kids under 3. Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-624-9453.

World Party Experience

This celebration includes a Saturday Family Fun Day featuring plenty of games such as Simon Says and a Hula Hoop contest, and a Sunday filled with wellness activities and a dance festival. Each day includes entertainment.

Noon-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. $17 and up each day. Atlanta Beltline, Old Fourth Ward Park, Atlanta. 678-768-3717.

HarvestFest

Enjoy the annual festivities with Scarecrows on the Marietta Square, a costume contest, pie-eating contest, Touch-A-Truck, college football watch party, arts and crafts market and a kid’s festival for ages 12 and under with carnival games, inflatables, candy and more.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. Historic Marietta Square, Glover Park, 50 N. Park Square NE, Marietta. 770-794-5509.

Mableton Pumpkin Chase

Dress in costume if you’d like and have a frightfully fun time as you walk or run in a 5K and keep an eye out for an orange pumpkin runner along the course. If you spot them, ask for a Halloween candy bag, which you’ll be able to fill at the end of the race as you meet the Wicked Witch and her caldron full of candy. All proceeds benefit the It Starts With Me 2 Foundation.

8-10 a.m. Saturday. $35. Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton.

Smyrna’s Spooky Festival

Bring the family for the festively decorated downtown area, a live DJ and trick-or-treating through Market Village. “Hotel Transylvania” will then be shown at 7 p.m. on the LED screen in Village Green Park.

6-9 p.m. Friday. Free festival and movie admission. City Hall, 2800 King St., Smyrna. 770-434-6600.

Jazz on the Lawn

Callanwolde’s annual series wraps up the season with Joe Gransden’s 16-piece Big Band and jazz vocalist Karla Harris.

7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. $38.43 and up. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338.

Take a ranger-led sunset hike at Arabia Mountain on Saturday to identify frogs and salamanders. (Courtesy of Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance)
Sunset Amphibian Hike

Bring your family (and your flashlights) for a sunset hike led by a ranger and explore nocturnal activity at Arabia Mountain, focusing mainly on frog and salamander identification.

6-9 p.m. Saturday. Free with registration. Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Center, 3787 Klondike Road, Stonecrest. 770-484-3060.

Decatur BBQ Fest

Make plans for a day of barbecue, music, wrestling, a wing eating contest and a Kid Zone with kids’ golf lessons and games, face painting, hands-on crafts and creative fun.

Noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. Harmony Park, Oakview Road, Decatur. 404-254-2846.

Rent a duck to float down a stretch of Big Creek in Roswell at the Great Annual Duck Race on Saturday for a chance to win a prize. (Courtesy of the city of Roswell)
The Great Annual Duck Race

Rent a plastic duck for the chance to win a prize as it floats down a short stretch of Big Creek in Roswell. Sponsor tables, food, refreshments and family-friendly activities add to the fun. All proceeds will go toward programs that cultivate environmental stewardship in the city.

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Free admission, rent a duck for $5. Oxbo Linear Park, Oxbo Road, Roswell. 770-641-3727.

OktoberFEAST

Celebrate with live music by the Swinging Bavarians, Bavarian cuisine, polka lessons and German beers (for guests 21 and older).

3-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free admission and tent seating. City Green, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-730-5600.

Alpharetta Restaurant Week

Treat yourself to a meal from one of the 45-plus establishments participating in Alpharetta Restaurant Week. They are offering a special dinner menu with multiple courses for $25-$60, and many will also have similar lunch menus for $20-$35 and up.

Continuing through Saturday. Select restaurants in Alpharetta. 770-698-9292.

Train, Trunk or Treat

Bring the kids in costume and let them get some candy at the Trick or Treat event in Building 1 and Trunk or Treat in the parking lot. Music, a costume contest, scavenger hunt and classic car show will also add to the festivities.

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. $13-19. Southeastern Railway Museum, 3595 Buford Highway, Duluth. 770-476-2013.

Celebrate breast cancer survivors by walking or running in a 5K at the Paint Gwinnett Pink 5K Walk/Run for Breast Cancer and Survivor Celebration on Saturday. (Courtesy of GHS Foundation)
Paint Gwinnett Pink 5K Walk/Run for Breast Cancer and Survivor Celebration

Celebrate breast cancer survivors and run or walk a 5K to benefit programs and equipment needs supporting the Northside Hospital Cancer Institute in Gwinnett.

7:30 a.m. vendor booths open, 9 a.m. race begins, 11 a.m., event ends. $50 for walkers or runners, $35 for survivor walkers or runners. Saturday. Gas South District, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 678-312-8500.

Loganville Autumn Fest

Loganville’s 44th annual fall festival features entertainment including community dance academies and the Battle of the Bands winner, food and booths from area vendors.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Main Street, downtown Loganville. 770-466-1165.

