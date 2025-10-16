Georgia judge resigns after Florida strip club arrest

Guy, who was president of the state’s Council of Superior Court Judges, resigned from that role last week , days after his Oct. 7 DUI charge.

Superior Court Judge Robert “Bert” Guy Jr. submitted his resignation letter to Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday afternoon, more than a week after a fender-bender led to his arrest at the Jacksonville bar.

A Georgia judge arrested last week in the parking lot of a Florida strip club has chosen to step down from the bench, his attorney said.

Bert Guy was not just a judge. He also runs a restaurant in St. Marys. (AJC file)

In addition to being a Superior Court judge in the five-county Brunswick Judicial Circuit, Guy also runs a restaurant in downtown St. Marys.

“He has been a very successful businessman, he was a very successful lawyer before he went on the bench, and I think he wants to return to private life,” Tate said.

Authorities in Jacksonville said the judge was intoxicated when he backed his Mercedes-Benz into a man’s Ford F-150 while leaving Wacko’s Gentlemen’s Club about 2 a.m.

He then refused to provide his information to the other driver, offered him $500 to settle the damages and tried to drive away, according to an incident report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The 48-year-old was later charged with driving under the influence and refusing to consent to a breath test, jail logs show.

An officer wrote the judge smelled strongly of alcohol, appeared confused and slurred his words as police questioned him. He also told authorities he couldn’t remember if he was driving when his car was damaged, according to the report.

He was released from the Jacksonville jail after posting a $3,000 bond, online records show.

Guy was first elected Superior Court judge in 2016 and took the bench the following year.