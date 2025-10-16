Georgia judge resigns after Florida strip club arrest

An officer wrote the judge smelled strongly of alcohol, appeared confused and slurred his words as police questioned him. He also told authorities he couldn’t remember if he was driving when his car was damaged, according to the report.
He was released from the Jacksonville jail after posting a $3,000 bond, online records show.
Guy was first elected Superior Court judge in 2016 and took the bench the following year.
Tate said his client looks forward to returning to private life and said Guy’s decision to resign was understandable.
“Whenever you’re a judge, you’re under greater public scrutiny,” Tate said. “It was a choice that he made and I certainly respect that.”
By resigning, Guy avoids disciplinary action from the Judicial Qualifications Commission, the state’s judicial watchdog agency. The JQC’s director said last week the commission was aware of the arrest and that an investigation was underway.
