Business Chick-fil-A tests vending machine at Augusta hospital The chicken chain said it wants to offer an option for visitors and employees on the go. A Chick-fil-A "Cool Wrap" is one offering at a vending machine being tested in Augusta. (Courtesy of Chick-fil-A)

The College Park-based chicken chain is running "a short-term test" of what it called a "temperature-controlled market fridge," a company spokesperson said Thursday.

It's at the Wellstar Children's Hospital of Georgia, about 150 miles from downtown Atlanta. And just like Chick-fil-A restaurants, this machine shuts down on Sundays. The Augusta Chronicle first reported the news with a video showing how it works. The market fridge offers Chick-fil-A's "Cool Wrap," a flatbread filled with grilled chicken, lettuce and cheeses, and its "Southwest Veggie Wrap," its zesty vegetarian version.