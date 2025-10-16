Atlanta approves ‘No Kings’ march permit

Metro Atlanta

Demonstrators hold signs at Liberty Plaza, near the Georgia Capitol, for a "No Kings" protest to oppose Trump’s immigration policies, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Protesters taking part in the “No Kings” event in downtown Atlanta on Saturday have official city approval to march through the streets.

The update comes after back-and-forth between City Hall and organizers over the stalled permit allowing them to march. Some in the coalition of anti-Trump groups that make up “No Kings” said earlier this week they would proceed with unsanctioned marches regardless of city approval.

But city officials told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Thursday afternoon that the permit has been approved, allowing a march starting at the Atlanta Civic Center and ending at Liberty Plaza.

Organizers previously said they followed every requirement to hold a march but were still blocked by the city from proceeding.

Some speculated it had to do with the Trump administration’s ordering of National Guard troops to states with large Democratic-led cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles and Portland.

But Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ administration said the permit decision wasn’t influenced by those moves and had nothing to do with politics, but with security logistics.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said after the permit’s approval that “any claim that the City of Atlanta has not or does not support this event is false.”

“The City has been working closely with the organizers of the ‘No Kings’ march to review and approve the necessary permits and to ensure a safe and successful event for all participants,” they said in a statement.

The Dickens administrations said it supported the first “No Kings” march held in June and expects upcoming events this weekend to remain peaceful.

It’s the second installment of nationwide protests against President Donald Trump.

About 10,000 people attended “No Kings” rallies across the city of Atlanta in June — a national protest against the Trump administration and its immigration enforcement policies. They drew together a broad mix of civil rights advocates, progressive organizers and Democratic-aligned groups hoping to channel anti-Trump energy into next year’s midterm elections.

The events happened on the same day as a military parade in Washington celebrating the Army’s 250th anniversary, which also coincided with Trump’s 79th birthday.

Around half of those protesters peacefully gathered at Liberty Plaza, across the street from the Georgia State Capitol. The city of Atlanta reported no arrests that day.

But one unaffiliated march in DeKalb County ended in clashes between protesters and police, when demonstrators attempted to walk down Chamblee Tucker Road toward I-285. They were met by a blockade of police in riot gear, who ultimately deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd. At least eight people were arrested.

