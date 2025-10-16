Atlanta approves ‘No Kings’ march permit

Demonstrators hold signs at Liberty Plaza, near the Georgia Capitol, for a "No Kings" protest to oppose Trump’s immigration policies, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The anti-Trump demonstration planned for Saturday will now include a march through city streets.

Organizers previously said they followed every requirement to hold a march but were still blocked by the city from proceeding.

But city officials told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Thursday afternoon that the permit has been approved, allowing a march starting at the Atlanta Civic Center and ending at Liberty Plaza.

The update comes after back-and-forth between City Hall and organizers over the stalled permit allowing them to march. Some in the coalition of anti-Trump groups that make up “No Kings” said earlier this week they would proceed with unsanctioned marches regardless of city approval.

Protesters taking part in the “No Kings” event in downtown Atlanta on Saturday have official city approval to march through the streets.

Some speculated it had to do with the Trump administration’s ordering of National Guard troops to states with large Democratic-led cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles and Portland.

But Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ administration said the permit decision wasn’t influenced by those moves and had nothing to do with politics, but with security logistics.

A spokesperson for the mayor's office said after the permit's approval that "any claim that the City of Atlanta has not or does not support this event is false." "The City has been working closely with the organizers of the 'No Kings' march to review and approve the necessary permits and to ensure a safe and successful event for all participants," they said in a statement. The Dickens administrations said it supported the first "No Kings" march held in June and expects upcoming events this weekend to remain peaceful.

It’s the second installment of nationwide protests against President Donald Trump.