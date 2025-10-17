Metro Atlanta

Some ‘No Kings’ protests may snarl traffic Saturday. Here’s how to get around.

Atlanta police say they’re prepared for a large rally at the Civic Center. Events are also planned in Cherokee, Cobb and DeKalb counties.
Demonstrators hold up signs to oppose Trump’s immigration policies during a "No Kings" protest on the 17th Street bridge on June 14. Another round of protests will take place Saturday throughout metro Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
6 minutes ago

A second round of “No Kings” protests is sweeping the nation Saturday, with many of the demonstrations planned in Georgia.

About a dozen are scheduled within metro Atlanta, and some have the potential to tie up traffic. During the first round of “No Kings” rallies in June, about 10,000 people across the city of Atlanta mobilized against the Trump administration and its immigration enforcement policies.

Atlanta police said Thursday they are ready for the upcoming gatherings.

“The Atlanta Police Department fully supports the public’s right to peaceful assembly. We are aware of the planned demonstrations this weekend and will be actively monitoring to ensure the safety of all participants and the residents of the community,” the agency said.

In Atlanta, several organizations will host a rally in the parking lot of the Atlanta Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Civic Center is on Piedmont Avenue at the corner of Ralph McGill Boulevard, just south of Renaissance Park.

After the rally, participants will march from the Civic Center to Liberty Plaza. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reached out to the group 50501 Georgia for an exact route. There’s likely to be rolling closures along Piedmont Avenue. Barricades around the Georgia State Capitol will be set up, so expect Capitol Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Capitol Square and Washington Street to see impacts.

Streets around the Civic Center may also experience increased traffic. These include Pine Street, Piedmont Avenue, Ralph McGill Boulevard and Central Park Place.

In DeKalb County, protesters will gather at 1 p.m. at the Northlake Festival Shopping Center on Lavista Road before marching. Attendees will exit the shopping complex at the Henderson Mill Road exit and turn right onto Lavista, walking past the I-285 overpass before crossing Lavista at Northlake Parkway and returning to the shopping complex.

The march route is short, and organizers wrote online they intend to use sidewalks. Still, plan for traffic disruptions until 3 p.m. as demonstrators cross roads. Briarcliff Road, Northlake Parkway and Montreal Road around the shopping center should remain undisturbed.

In Cobb County, people will gather at the intersection of Roswell and Johnson Ferry roads from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will be held in the unincorporated neighborhood of East Cobb, about 1.6 miles east of East Cobb Park.

The busy intersection might see some impacts, but smaller adjacent roads should be clear and provide a way around. These include Providence Road, Merchants Walk Drive and East Cobb Drive.

In downtown Woodstock in Cherokee County, protesters are scheduled to meet at the intersection of Arnold Mill Road and Main Street at 1 p.m. Streets in the downtown area are small and there is typically traffic anyway, but be extra cautious of any pedestrians until 3 p.m.

Visitors can access restaurants and shops on the other side of Main Street where it intersects with Fowler Street.

Several other protests will be held in metro Atlanta but are not likely to impact motorists, as those appear to be tucked away or stationary. They will happen in Smyrna, Suwanee, Gainesville, Decatur, Hiram, Fayetteville and Peachtree City.

Saturday’s weather should be clear, with no showers to hinder events. In Atlanta, there will be a high of 82 degrees. A cold front will only bring showers and thunderstorms late Saturday through Sunday.

Back in June, the demonstrations drew a broad mix of civil rights advocates, progressive organizers and Democratic-aligned groups hoping to channel anti-Trump energy into next year’s midterm elections. Those gatherings happened on the same day as a military parade in Washington to celebrate the Army’s 250th anniversary, which also coincided with Trump’s 79th birthday.

Many of those protesters peacefully gathered at Liberty Plaza, across the street from the Georgia State Capitol. The city of Atlanta reported no arrests that day.

One unaffiliated march in DeKalb ended in clashes between protesters and police when demonstrators attempted to walk down Chamblee Tucker Road toward I-285. They were met by a blockade of police in riot gear, and police ultimately deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd.

At least eight people were arrested, including local Spanish-language journalist Mario Guevara. He was deported earlier this month to his native El Salvador.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

