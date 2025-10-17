Some ‘No Kings’ protests may snarl traffic Saturday. Here’s how to get around.

In Atlanta, several organizations will host a rally in the parking lot of the Atlanta Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Civic Center is on Piedmont Avenue at the corner of Ralph McGill Boulevard, just south of Renaissance Park.

After the rally, participants will march from the Civic Center to Liberty Plaza. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reached out to the group 50501 Georgia for an exact route. There’s likely to be rolling closures along Piedmont Avenue. Barricades around the Georgia State Capitol will be set up, so expect Capitol Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Capitol Square and Washington Street to see impacts.

Streets around the Civic Center may also experience increased traffic. These include Pine Street, Piedmont Avenue, Ralph McGill Boulevard and Central Park Place.

In DeKalb County, protesters will gather at 1 p.m. at the Northlake Festival Shopping Center on Lavista Road before marching. Attendees will exit the shopping complex at the Henderson Mill Road exit and turn right onto Lavista, walking past the I-285 overpass before crossing Lavista at Northlake Parkway and returning to the shopping complex.

The march route is short, and organizers wrote online they intend to use sidewalks. Still, plan for traffic disruptions until 3 p.m. as demonstrators cross roads. Briarcliff Road, Northlake Parkway and Montreal Road around the shopping center should remain undisturbed.

In Cobb County, people will gather at the intersection of Roswell and Johnson Ferry roads from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will be held in the unincorporated neighborhood of East Cobb, about 1.6 miles east of East Cobb Park.

The busy intersection might see some impacts, but smaller adjacent roads should be clear and provide a way around. These include Providence Road, Merchants Walk Drive and East Cobb Drive.

In downtown Woodstock in Cherokee County, protesters are scheduled to meet at the intersection of Arnold Mill Road and Main Street at 1 p.m. Streets in the downtown area are small and there is typically traffic anyway, but be extra cautious of any pedestrians until 3 p.m.

Visitors can access restaurants and shops on the other side of Main Street where it intersects with Fowler Street.

Several other protests will be held in metro Atlanta but are not likely to impact motorists, as those appear to be tucked away or stationary. They will happen in Smyrna, Suwanee, Gainesville, Decatur, Hiram, Fayetteville and Peachtree City.

Saturday’s weather should be clear, with no showers to hinder events. In Atlanta, there will be a high of 82 degrees. A cold front will only bring showers and thunderstorms late Saturday through Sunday.

Back in June, the demonstrations drew a broad mix of civil rights advocates, progressive organizers and Democratic-aligned groups hoping to channel anti-Trump energy into next year’s midterm elections. Those gatherings happened on the same day as a military parade in Washington to celebrate the Army’s 250th anniversary, which also coincided with Trump’s 79th birthday.

