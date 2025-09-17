News

A.M. ATL: Going courting

Plus: Jail investigation, Beyoncé arrest
By
1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! A new entry in the scary bug chronicles: caterpillars. I see the ones with fur or little horns or nettly tufts and think, “What nightmare do you turn into?” A harmless moth, probably, but I’d rather not be there to find out.

Let’s get to it.

FANI WILLIS OUT IN GA ELEX CASE

District Attorney Fani Willis has become a national political firebrand for her involvement in a high-profile indictment against President Donald Trump.
District Attorney Fani Willis has become a national political firebrand for her involvement in a high-profile indictment against President Donald Trump.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis won’t be reinstated to the Trump election interference case that made her a national figure of controversy.

🔎 READ MORE: Willis’ reaction to the decision

What happens next? Glad you asked.

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

SPOTLIGHT: THE PROSECUTING ATTORNEYS’ COUNCIL OF GEORGIA

Now that Willis is off the case, the issue will be turned over to the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia.

Here’s an overview so you can tell your friends how much you know about the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia:

🔎 READ MORE: Become a PAC expert with this explainer

THINGS ARE EXPENSIVE

Don't look too long or you'll have to pay.
Don't look too long or you'll have to pay.

The numbers don’t lie:

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows prices across the country have risen significantly for food, housing and other necessities. No surprise there.

Inflation isn’t quite as bad in metro Atlanta as the national average, but it’s worse in one critical area: food.

That leads us to today’s trivia question ...

❓Which food group saw the greatest inflation in price in metro Atlanta over the last year?

A. meat and eggs

B. milk and cheese

C. produce

D. grains

Answer at the bottom, as usual.

RIVIAN BREAKS GROUND

Rivian Automotive broke ground Tuesday east of Atlanta, despite President Trump’s push to roll back electric vehicle tax credits. Beginning Sept. 30, buyers will no longer qualify for savings of up to $7,500 per car.

Here are a few more notes on Rivian’s groundbreaking:

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

⚖️ FBI Director Kash Patel is in the hot seat on Capitol Hill. He’s fielding questions about Charlie Kirk’s murder and accusations of illegal political retribution.

🔨 Home Depot got the go-ahead for a tax break on a roughly $140 million project to expand its Vinings headquarters, along with two other corporate campuses.

✈️ The U.S. Department of Transportation nixed Delta Air Lines’ joint venture with Aeromexico. The partnership began in 2016 and allows antitrust immunity for joint price and capacity setting. The DOT has been threatening to undo it for nearly two years.

🐘 Clark Dean, a Harvard-trained business exec, has entered the Georgia governor’s race as a GOP outsider.

SUSPECTED BEYONCÉ MUSIC-NAPPER ARRESTED

Fear the wrath of the flying metal horse.
Fear the wrath of the flying metal horse.

Remember when Beyoncé’s unreleased music, set lists and footage plans for her tour shows were stolen from her team’s car while she was in town for the “Cowboy Carter” tour? Behold, we have an arrest.

Imagine stealing a trove of top-secret Beyoncé information and nicking a nice pair of sunglasses for good measure.

🔎 READ MORE: More on the suspect and what happened that night

NEWS BITES

Film icon Robert Redford has passed away at 89

Which movie is your core “First Time I Saw Robert Redford” memory? It’s “Out of Africa” for me.

Many sports fans are unhappy with how much it costs to watch their games, new poll says

The “new poll” being any conversation with any sports fan anywhere. Oh, we long for the days of cable and $33 visitor’s bullpen seats at Turner Field.

Rumi’s Kitchen shares Persian recipes layered with flavor

Roasted salmon with sour cherry rice. What a magical combo of words.

Atlanta is one of the loneliest cities. What can we do about it?

Do we need to “get out more” or do we need “significantly expanded, reliable public transit?” Depends on who you ask.

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 17, 1975

From the front page of The Atlanta Journal: What’s that screaming? A panther? Early in the morning it screams in the woods behind Tom Seymour’s house. Dogs bark and the men load their deer rifles, but the sound stops and the piney woods around Stockbridge grow quiet again. Some people claim they’ve heard a scream “that’ll turn your blood cold.” Others have seen glimpses of a sleek black cat with a long tail and eyes “as big as silver dollars” stalking through back yards and nearby woods. But none of them can say for sure what’s been lurking in the woods that surround their community since early September. Some people believe the black animal is a panther but the state’s Game and Fish Division officials are skeptical. … a panther hasn’t been seen in Georgia in more than 30 years.

What a spooky little tale!

ONE MORE THING

The answer is A: meat and eggs have risen the most in price over the last year, by about 7% overall. That includes poultry and fish, all the good stuff. My freezer is stocked up with whatever cool meat was on sale at Publix the week before. To put a silver lining on it, it makes dinner planning more interesting!

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

More Stories

The Latest

Sheeka Sanahori, Weathers Family Reunion
FROMfunction toUpperCase() { [native code] } logo

‘It’s UATL’ podcast: Is the Black family reunion dying?

1h ago

Funeral to be held at Truist Park for fallen DeKalb firefighter

A day long delayed has come as Rivian breaks ground on Georgia EV factory

Featured

Fulton DA Fani Willis (center) with Nathan J. Wade (right), the special prosecutor she hired to manage the Trump case and had a romantic relationship with, at a news conference announcing charges against President-elect Donald Trump and others in Atlanta, Aug. 14, 2023. Georgia’s Supreme Court on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, upheld an appeals court's decision to disqualify Willis from the election interference case against Trump and his allies. (Kenny Holston/New York Times)

Fani Willis loses last chance to stay at the helm of Trump Georgia election interference case

Investigator: Ex-APD officer raped woman on duty, returned when she called 911

Cobb County agency green lights tax break for Home Depot’s $140M project