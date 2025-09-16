U.S. DOT terminates Delta, Aeromexico joint venture

After nearly two years of threats to do so, the U.S. Department of Transportation has ordered Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico to unwind their joint venture agreement by Jan. 1, 2026.

The U.S. government across the Biden and Trump administrations has alleged the government of Mexico has “repeatedly distorted competition in the market” in violation of the countries’ air transport agreement.

After nearly two years of threats to do so, the U.S. Department of Transportation has ordered Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico to unwind their joint venture agreement by Jan. 1, 2026.

The Atlanta-based airline’s relationship with Aeromexico dates to 1994 when they first began a code-share marketing partnership. The joint venture — which allows antitrust immunity for joint price and capacity setting — began in 2016, though Delta first purchased a nearly 4.2% stake in the Mexican airline in 2012. That stake expanded in 2021 to 20%, which is unaffected by the order.