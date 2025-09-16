Metro Atlanta Arrest made in theft of unreleased Beyoncé music during Atlanta tour stop Stolen items have not been recovered, police say. A man has been arrested after the items were stolen two days before Beyoncé performed the first of her concerts in Atlanta in July, police said. (Courtesy of Greg Noire)

Nearly two months after Beyoncé’s unreleased music, set lists and footage plans for her tour shows were stolen from a vehicle at a downtown Atlanta parking garage, an arrest has been made in the case, authorities confirmed Tuesday. Kelvin Evans, 40, is accused of breaking out the back window of a Jeep Wagoneer that had been rented by the superstar’s choreographer, Christopher Grant, and stealing four black bags containing the items, according to an arrest warrant obtained Tuesday.

The incident happened at the Ayla apartment building's parking deck at 44 Krog Street just two days before the Grammy Award-winning musician's Cowboy Carter Tour kicked off in Atlanta. Following an investigation, Evans, who has an extensive criminal history in Fulton County over the past two decades, was arrested in Hapeville, authorities said. Online records show he was charged Aug. 26 with entering an automobile with intent to commit theft and a parole violation. A Hapeville police spokesperson said the department assisted Atlanta police with taking Evans into custody. According to a police report, Grant and one of Beyoncé's dancers, Diandre Blue, were returning to the parking garage July 8 when they saw the broken window and quickly called police. Unreleased Beyoncé music reported stolen from car during her Atlanta tour stop When officers arrived, Grant told them he was also carrying hard drives that contained "personal sensitive information for the musician Beyoncé," according to police.

“It’s really, really important information in there,” the 911 caller told dispatchers in audio released by Atlanta police. “Like, I work with someone who is, like, of a high status, and I really need my computer and everything.”

The report stated the hard drives contained water-marked music, some unreleased music, footage plans for her shows and past and future set lists. Other items listed in the report as stolen included laptops, clothes, Tom Ford sunglasses, a book bag and a pair of AirPods Max headphones. According to the warrant, the victim shared screenshots showing a MacBook Pro was pinging at 370 North Ave. in Hapeville, a MacBook Air was pinging at 942 Hank Aaron Drive and the AirPods were pinging at a location on Longreen Terrace. Other items were tracked to 200 Edgewood Ave. and 27 Piedmont Ave., Evans' warrant stated. The following day, on July 9, detectives said they looked at video footage from the parking garage that showed Evans getting out of a red Hyundai Elantra that was parked next to the Jeep. He was then seen taking the items from the vehicle and leaving the scene, police said. The Elantra was eventually tracked to 600 Northside Drive, where officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested a woman on charges of possession of marijuana, the warrant stated. During her interview, the woman said her uncle, later identified as Evans, asked her to pick him up July 8, the warrant stated. At one point, he told her he needed to use the vehicle for five minutes and returned 30 minutes later with four black suitcases in the back, she told police. That night, Evans was seen on camera arriving on a bike around 8:30 p.m. at the woman's aunt's apartment complex on Hank Aaron Drive, where one of the laptops had been pinging, the warrant stated. About 20 minutes later, the Elantra arrived, and Evans was seen pulling four bags out of the vehicle, the warrant added. Evans was then seen putting a black bag in the trunk and leaving on a bike roughly 30 minutes later, authorities said. Police said the video footage was consistent with a statement Evans' niece gave to detectives. The clothing during the car break-in on Krog Street was also "consistent with the clothing" Evans was wearing at another location, an officer wrote in the warrant.