A.M. ATL: Parties and protests

Morning, y’all! Happy Friday the 13th. Like most superstitions, the idea of unlucky 13 is a mishmash of different lore and cultural assumptions. (That field of study, by the way, is called “metafolklore.”) And, like most superstitions, there are plenty of groups that actually think 13 is lucky. Moral of the story? You make your own luck.

Let’s get to it.

WEEKEND PROTESTS PLANNED

President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday parade, which coincides with the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, won’t be the only big gathering going on this Saturday.

“No Kings” demonstrations are planned in cities across the U.S. to protest Trump’s policies and the occupation of parts of Los Angeles by federal troops after a rash of ICE raids in the city.

About 2,000 protests are reportedly planned. Notably, none are set for Washington, D.C., where the military parade will take place.

The organizers behind “No Kings Day of Defiance” say it will “make action everywhere else the story of America that day.”

CAPITOL SKYBRIDGE IDEA STILL UP IN THE AIR

Georgia’s Capitol Hill may be lovely, but getting around the grounds without being pancaked by a car is a less-than-glamorous pursuit.

However, members of the Atlanta City Council Transportation Committee aren’t fond of a proposed skybridge connecting Capitol Hill buildings.

Members of the Atlanta City Council Transportation Committee paused state plans for the skybridge that are part of a $400 million makeover to the area.

Proponents say it would make it easier for lawmakers and the public to move between meetings, but the ACCTC says it would hinder foot traffic and revitalization efforts in the area.

Council member Jason Dozier also called such pedestrian bridges “hamster tubes,” which unfortunately will pop up in our minds every time we see one now.

WEEKEND PLANS

Happy Father’s Day weekend to all the fathers and father figures, and happy Flag Day to all the flags. Some very cool stuff happening this weekend.

🏖️ Get some sand between your toes: Ponce de Leon Avenue in Decatur will be filled with 60 tons of sand today for its annual Beach Party. Don’t think about how it gets in and out! Don’t think about cleanup. You’re here to have fun.

⚡ Power Rangers Fan Convention! What a great set of words. Join 45 “Power Rangers” actor alums for some morphin’ time downtown.

🥁 15 more family-friendly things to do around town, including Juneteenth celebrations before next week’s holiday.

Plus: A not-quite-last-minute-but-don’t-wait Father’s Day guide

🧢 Cool events, activities and dining options for every dad: Nature-loving dad, foodie dad — we got it all. Treat dad to a weenie roast or express some passive-aggressive resentment by taking him to see the fourth-place Braves play the historically awful Colorado Rockies.

👓 22 quirky, cool gifts for the father in your life: These are so smart. What dad wouldn’t be enchanted by a really nice pillow or a cool map? (I’m being serious. They’re so dad-coded it’s ridiculous.)

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

Israel launched strikes on Iran, pulling the U.S. into another international conflict during a time of domestic disarray.

Security officers forcefully removed and restrained Sen. Alex Padilla during a news conference with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Congressional Democrats said they were “sickened” and “shocked” by the use of force against a U.S. Senator.

GOODBYE, I-TEAM

Atlanta Fox affiliate Fox 5 laid off the whole crew of the storied I-Team, dismantling a 48-year fixture in Atlanta journalism.

Investigative reporters Johnny Edwards and Dana Fowle, as well as photojournalist and producer A.J. Willen were the latest iteration of the long-running investigative team that kept watch on issues in Atlanta for decades.

NEWS BITES

North Georgia apple producers are making a mark with boutique hard ciders

If life gives you apples, ferment them.

How to get along when college grads move back home with parents

“Now listen, we’re all adults here ...”

Atlanta United routed at NYCFC

That’s eight shutouts on the year. Not that anyone’s counting.

Meta invests $14b in AI firm and recruits CEO for ‘superintelligence team’

Oh, that sounds really normal.

ON THIS DATE

June 13, 1987

Reagan makes Berlin appeal: Tear down wall. As several hundred East Berliners listened on the other side of the Brandenburg Gate, President Reagan on Friday challenged Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to prove his commitment to peace by tearing down the Berlin Wall. “If you seek peace,” Reagan told a friendly crowd of 20,000, “come here to this gate. Mr. Gorbachev, open this gate,” he implored as they cheered. “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.”

Another moment in history written as it happened, albeit one better suited to sound.

ONE MORE THING

I’m very stressed about how they get all of that sand out of Decatur. Where did the sand come from? Is sand expensive? Is it just kind of sandy for a few days afterward?

