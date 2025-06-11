Food & Dining
Metro Atlanta is teeming with ways to celebrate Father’s Day this weekend

Whether it’s whiskey tastings and rooftop beers or golf and live music, find the right place to take Dad out on the town.
Families can spend time with Dad this weekend to celebrate Father's Day at locations all around metro Atlanta.  (Ben Gray for the AJC 2025)

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By and
1 hour ago

Father’s Day is Sunday, and whether your dad’s a bourbon sipper, a golf champ or just loves a good chill sesh, there’s a little something around town (and just beyond) to make him feel like the legend he is.

From vintage motorcycles to U.S. Open watch parties, here are some epic ways to celebrate dads and caregivers all weekend long:

Events and things to do

Bitters & Bourbon Cocktail Workshop at Adelina Social Goods

Swap the six-pack for something more elevated. This hands-on class includes a juice-fueled bourbon tasting, DIY bitters bar and snacks to keep the spirits flowing.

3-5 p.m. Sunday. $65 per person. 1295 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta. theworksatl.com

Braves vs. Rockies at Truist Park

Treat Dad to a hot dog and ballgame. Bonus: Sunday’s game features a Braves teddy bear giveaway.

Various times. Friday-Sunday. Starting at $23.65. 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. mlb.com/braves

Children’s Museum of Atlanta

Kids can make a custom pop-up card for Dad in the Art Studio.

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday. $19.95. 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta. childrensmuseumatlanta.org

Father’s Day at Fairway Social

Watch the U.S. Open and swing into a $100 bay package for up to eight guests — complete with gameplay, food, drinks and big-screen golf action.

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. $100. Alpharetta and Fayetteville locations. fairway-social.com

Father’s Day Plant Bingo with Plant Daddies ATL

Bring your dad (or plant daddy) to this wildly fun night of bingo chaos, including leafy cocktails, prizes and dad jokes.

6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday. $25 per person. 131 W. Marietta St., Canton. thegayoleplantshop.com

Pickle with Pops at Pickle and Social

Serve up some quality time at this Father’s Day pickleball mixer. Afterward, stick around for lunch with 10% off food.

9 a.m.-noon. Saturday. $50 per pair. 2925 Buford Drive, Buford. pickleandsocial.com

The Rock and Roll Playhouse at Terminal West

Sing along to Grateful Dead classics at this kid-friendly concert where little ears are welcome and air guitar is encouraged.

11 a.m. doors, noon show. Sunday. $22, kids under 1 free. 887 West Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. terminalwestatl.com

Stay & Play at Barnsley Resort

Enjoy an overnight escape just over than an hour north of Atlanta at Barnsley Resort, where Father’s Day comes with fire-grilled eats, bourbon-fueled fun and golf galore. Don’t miss the Stay & Play package, which includes two rounds of golf and breakfast for two.

Friday-Sunday. From $498. 597 Barnsley Gardens Road, Adairsville. barnsleyresort.com

Barnsley Resort is where Father’s Day comes with fire-grilled eats, bourbon-fueled fun and golf galore. (Courtesy of Barnsley Resort)

Credit: Courtesy of Barnsley Resort

Credit: Courtesy of Barnsley Resort

Free for the fam

British in the Blue Ridge Rally

Two words: motorcycle heaven. Ride up to North Georgia for British bikes, biker culture and chrome-on-chrome nostalgia.

Saturday-Sunday. Free. 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee. georgiamountainfairgrounds.com

Butterfly Bonanza at Dunwoody Nature Center

Perfect for nature-loving dads with little ones. Learn about pollinators, make crafts and enjoy a morning outdoors.

10-11 a.m. Saturday. Free. 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. dunwoodynature.org

College Football Hall of Fame

Explore legendary exhibits, test your skills on the indoor field and celebrate the game that brings generations together.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission for Dad with ticket purchase. 250 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. cfbhall.com

Father’s Day Weenie Woast at Pullman Yards

Ditch the run-of-the-mill backyard barbecue for hot dogs, a Dad pageant, games and performances.

1-7 p.m. Sunday. Free. 225 Rogers St. NE, Atlanta. pullmanyards.com

Celebrate Black history and culture at this year's Juneteenth events at Piedmont Park. (Katelyn Myrick/AJC 2023)

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival

Celebrate Black history and culture with a festive weekend of parades, live music, pageants and food at Piedmont Park.

Saturday-Sunday. Free. 1071 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. juneteenthatl.com

Summer Satur-daze at The Works

Catch live music from Trick Kittens, play a few lawn games and just vibe. It’s an easygoing Saturday that Dad deserves.

2-5 p.m. Saturday. Free. 1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta. theworksatl.com

Restaurant offerings

BBQ & Brews

Epicurean Atlanta will hold a bottomless barbecue with chef stations, beer and lawn games on the Sky Terrace Lawn. Dads will receive a free beer.

1-5 p.m. Sunday. $72 per person. 1117 W Peachtree St., Atlanta. 833-248-1670, epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events

Treat dad to a bottomless barbecue at Epicurean Atlanta. (Courtesy of Epicurean Atlanta)

Credit: Courtesy of Epicurean Atlanta

Credit: Courtesy of Epicurean Atlanta

Fogon and Lions

Head to Alpharetta for a brunch buffet featuring slow-roasted meats and sausages, tapas, bottomless mimosas and bottomless beer.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday. $69 per person. 10 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 770-676-9133, fogonandlions.com

Halidom Eatery

Head to this East Atlanta food hall for bounce houses, lawn games, beer, whiskey specials and a wax dipping station hosted by Maker’s Mark where guests can dip their keepsake in the bourbon brand’s signature red wax.

11 a.m. Saturday-Sunday. 1341 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 678-712-5554, halidomeatery.com/happenings

Hotel Clermont and Tiny Lou’s

Whether your dad prefers rooftop beers or fillets wrapped in puff pastry, Hotel Clermont is the move. Think $5 beers all day and a limited-time beef Wellington at Tiny Lou’s that’ll make Dad rethink backyard grilling forever.

Noon-10 p.m. Sunday. 789 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. hotelclermont.com

Il Premio

Forth Hotel’s Italian restaurant will offer a special menu for Father’s Day featuring grilled veal chop, carbonara, grilled asparagus and a martini flight.

3-9 p.m. Sunday. 800 Rankin St. NE, Atlanta. 470-470-8020, ilpremioatlanta.com

Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails

Enjoy this three-course menu with options like watermelon gazpacho, candied bacon deviled eggs, shrimp and grits and wagyu medallions.

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, $65 per person. 800 Mayfield Road, Milton. 770-817-0161, miltonscuisine.com/upcoming-event/fathersday

O-Ku

Make it a Father’s Day to remember with the Osusume (chef) Ribeye experience. The five-course menu includes signature dishes and seasonal highlights selected by the chef.

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. $85 per person. 1085 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-500-2383, o-kusushi.com/location/o-ku-atlanta

The Southern Gentleman

Treat Dad to brunch with this set menu featuring dishes like fried green tomatoes, steak and eggs with hollandaise, short rib pot roast and bourbon pecan pie.

11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday. $65 per person. 3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-939-9845, thesoutherngentlemanatl.com

Whiskey Tasting

The Kimpton Shane Hotel’s bar, Aveline, will host this whiskey tasting featuring flights with Roe and Co Irish Whiskey, Bulleit 10 Year Aged Bourbon and Johnnie Walker Black Label. Whiskey experts will be available to guide the tasting experience starting at 7:30 p.m.

5-10 p.m. Saturday. 1340 W Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-446-3727, avelinebaratl.com/event-calendar

About the Authors

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

Avery Newmark covers travel, wellness, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

