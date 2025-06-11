Father’s Day is Sunday, and whether your dad’s a bourbon sipper, a golf champ or just loves a good chill sesh, there’s a little something around town (and just beyond) to make him feel like the legend he is.
From vintage motorcycles to U.S. Open watch parties, here are some epic ways to celebrate dads and caregivers all weekend long:
Events and things to do
Bitters & Bourbon Cocktail Workshop at Adelina Social Goods
Swap the six-pack for something more elevated. This hands-on class includes a juice-fueled bourbon tasting, DIY bitters bar and snacks to keep the spirits flowing.
3-5 p.m. Sunday. $65 per person. 1295 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta. theworksatl.com
Braves vs. Rockies at Truist Park
Treat Dad to a hot dog and ballgame. Bonus: Sunday’s game features a Braves teddy bear giveaway.
Various times. Friday-Sunday. Starting at $23.65. 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. mlb.com/braves
Children’s Museum of Atlanta
Kids can make a custom pop-up card for Dad in the Art Studio.
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday. $19.95. 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta. childrensmuseumatlanta.org
Father’s Day at Fairway Social
Watch the U.S. Open and swing into a $100 bay package for up to eight guests — complete with gameplay, food, drinks and big-screen golf action.
11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. $100. Alpharetta and Fayetteville locations. fairway-social.com
Father’s Day Plant Bingo with Plant Daddies ATL
Bring your dad (or plant daddy) to this wildly fun night of bingo chaos, including leafy cocktails, prizes and dad jokes.
6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday. $25 per person. 131 W. Marietta St., Canton. thegayoleplantshop.com
Pickle with Pops at Pickle and Social
Serve up some quality time at this Father’s Day pickleball mixer. Afterward, stick around for lunch with 10% off food.
9 a.m.-noon. Saturday. $50 per pair. 2925 Buford Drive, Buford. pickleandsocial.com
The Rock and Roll Playhouse at Terminal West
Sing along to Grateful Dead classics at this kid-friendly concert where little ears are welcome and air guitar is encouraged.
11 a.m. doors, noon show. Sunday. $22, kids under 1 free. 887 West Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. terminalwestatl.com
Stay & Play at Barnsley Resort
Enjoy an overnight escape just over than an hour north of Atlanta at Barnsley Resort, where Father’s Day comes with fire-grilled eats, bourbon-fueled fun and golf galore. Don’t miss the Stay & Play package, which includes two rounds of golf and breakfast for two.
Friday-Sunday. From $498. 597 Barnsley Gardens Road, Adairsville. barnsleyresort.com
Free for the fam
British in the Blue Ridge Rally
Two words: motorcycle heaven. Ride up to North Georgia for British bikes, biker culture and chrome-on-chrome nostalgia.
Saturday-Sunday. Free. 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee. georgiamountainfairgrounds.com
Butterfly Bonanza at Dunwoody Nature Center
Perfect for nature-loving dads with little ones. Learn about pollinators, make crafts and enjoy a morning outdoors.
10-11 a.m. Saturday. Free. 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. dunwoodynature.org
College Football Hall of Fame
Explore legendary exhibits, test your skills on the indoor field and celebrate the game that brings generations together.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission for Dad with ticket purchase. 250 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. cfbhall.com
Father’s Day Weenie Woast at Pullman Yards
Ditch the run-of-the-mill backyard barbecue for hot dogs, a Dad pageant, games and performances.
1-7 p.m. Sunday. Free. 225 Rogers St. NE, Atlanta. pullmanyards.com
Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival
Celebrate Black history and culture with a festive weekend of parades, live music, pageants and food at Piedmont Park.
Saturday-Sunday. Free. 1071 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. juneteenthatl.com
Summer Satur-daze at The Works
Catch live music from Trick Kittens, play a few lawn games and just vibe. It’s an easygoing Saturday that Dad deserves.
2-5 p.m. Saturday. Free. 1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta. theworksatl.com
Restaurant offerings
BBQ & Brews
Epicurean Atlanta will hold a bottomless barbecue with chef stations, beer and lawn games on the Sky Terrace Lawn. Dads will receive a free beer.
1-5 p.m. Sunday. $72 per person. 1117 W Peachtree St., Atlanta. 833-248-1670, epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events
Fogon and Lions
Head to Alpharetta for a brunch buffet featuring slow-roasted meats and sausages, tapas, bottomless mimosas and bottomless beer.
10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday. $69 per person. 10 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 770-676-9133, fogonandlions.com
Halidom Eatery
Head to this East Atlanta food hall for bounce houses, lawn games, beer, whiskey specials and a wax dipping station hosted by Maker’s Mark where guests can dip their keepsake in the bourbon brand’s signature red wax.
11 a.m. Saturday-Sunday. 1341 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 678-712-5554, halidomeatery.com/happenings
Hotel Clermont and Tiny Lou’s
Whether your dad prefers rooftop beers or fillets wrapped in puff pastry, Hotel Clermont is the move. Think $5 beers all day and a limited-time beef Wellington at Tiny Lou’s that’ll make Dad rethink backyard grilling forever.
Noon-10 p.m. Sunday. 789 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. hotelclermont.com
Il Premio
Forth Hotel’s Italian restaurant will offer a special menu for Father’s Day featuring grilled veal chop, carbonara, grilled asparagus and a martini flight.
3-9 p.m. Sunday. 800 Rankin St. NE, Atlanta. 470-470-8020, ilpremioatlanta.com
Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails
Enjoy this three-course menu with options like watermelon gazpacho, candied bacon deviled eggs, shrimp and grits and wagyu medallions.
10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, $65 per person. 800 Mayfield Road, Milton. 770-817-0161, miltonscuisine.com/upcoming-event/fathersday
O-Ku
Make it a Father’s Day to remember with the Osusume (chef) Ribeye experience. The five-course menu includes signature dishes and seasonal highlights selected by the chef.
11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. $85 per person. 1085 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-500-2383, o-kusushi.com/location/o-ku-atlanta
The Southern Gentleman
Treat Dad to brunch with this set menu featuring dishes like fried green tomatoes, steak and eggs with hollandaise, short rib pot roast and bourbon pecan pie.
11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday. $65 per person. 3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-939-9845, thesoutherngentlemanatl.com
Whiskey Tasting
The Kimpton Shane Hotel’s bar, Aveline, will host this whiskey tasting featuring flights with Roe and Co Irish Whiskey, Bulleit 10 Year Aged Bourbon and Johnnie Walker Black Label. Whiskey experts will be available to guide the tasting experience starting at 7:30 p.m.
5-10 p.m. Saturday. 1340 W Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-446-3727, avelinebaratl.com/event-calendar
