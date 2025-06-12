Members of the Atlanta City Council Transportation Committee on Wednesday pressed pause on state plans to build a skybridge over Martin Luther King Jr. Drive as part of a $400 million makeover to Capitol Hill.
The state’s vision includes a new eight-story legislative office building at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Capitol Avenue that would have been connected to the Gold Dome by a bridge suspended more than 1,000 feet into the air.
The Georgia Building Authority has said it would make it easier for lawmakers and the public to move between meetings.
But city of Atlanta leaders — who are usually at the mercy of state decisions — shot down the proposal with a 5-0 vote, saying that a secluded skybridge would reduce foot traffic downtown and ultimately hinder efforts to revitalize the area.
“I’m a big believer that these sorts of pedestrian bridges — or I like to call them hamster tubes — don’t do much or do anything to get people on the street patronizing businesses,” said Council member Jason Dozier, who represents the area home to the state Capitol.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC
Lawmakers from across the state flock to Atlanta for 40 legislative days — or around three to four months of work — before returning to their Georgia communities. In recent years, the state has made a variety of changes to the area around the Gold Dome that shut off streets and even installed a $5 million, 8-foot-tall steel fence around the building.
“This is the latest in a series of decisions that the state has made that have been antagonistic toward these properties being open to the people,” Dozier said. “Now we have this pedestrian bridge that will have hundreds of state legislators and staff members ... not willing to be connected to the larger community that surrounds the building.”
The Georgia Building Authority said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the state would continue to advocate for the project.
“We respect the City of Atlanta’s committee process and we stand ready to answer any of their questions and address their concerns,” said Gerald Pilgrim, chief of staff for the building authority. “We look forward to bringing this important project to the citizens and improving their ability to participate in the State of Georgia legislative session.”
Credit: Houser Walker Architecture
Credit: Houser Walker Architecture
The city’s preservationists also decried the state’s proposed skybridge, saying it would significantly take away from the historic facade of the building.
“The Capitol Building is one of the most significant structures in the city and in the state,” said David Y. Mitchell, the executive director of the Atlanta Preservation Center. “These things are protected; these things exist for a reason. They stand as symbols to let people know it’s a place where they can go to be heard, be seen and be recognized.”
The state needs Atlanta’s permission to build the bridge since it crosses a right-of-way owned by the city. City Council would have also needed to hand over air rights for the project to move forward.
“Our friends from Dalton and Thomasville and Macon and Swainsboro, et cetera — we welcome them on our streets,” said Council member Amir Farokhi. “Downtown Atlanta and the area around the state Capitol will be made better by folks walking around the footprint.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: File photo
Downtown Atlanta officials push Congress to preserve funding for the Stitch
The proposed federal budget would claw back $157.6 million construction grant to reconnect parts of Atlanta divided by highways.
Georgia Power defends substation in Vine City while residents rally against it
Residents rallied against the project after materials by Georgia Power said the substation would help support energy needs for Centennial Yards.
Westside neighborhoods push back against Georgia Power substation
Residents say the plan to place a substation in historic Vine City is case of environmental injustice.
Featured
A big election with a tiny turnout: Few voters show up for Georgia PSC primary
Turnout in Georgia's statewide elections for the Public Service Commission is so low that several counties might close polling places for the runoffs.
30 years later, teenage girl found dead behind Atlanta home is identified
In 1995, children made a horrific discovery behind a southwest Atlanta home: A girl had been buried in a shallow grave. She has now been identified thanks to a Texas DNA lab.