If you’re over the cliché coffee mug and don’t want to panic-buy socks (again), we’ve rounded up a lineup of thoughtful and straight-up awesome gifts for every type of dad.
Here’s your go-to gift guide for nailing Father’s Day 2025.
Foodie dads
Antica Formula and Four Roses for an at-home Manhattan: Sweet vermouth meets a bold single-barrel bourbon. Add coupe glasses for a perfect at-home cocktail moment. Total Wine or local retailers.
Fox Bros Bar-B-Q sauces and rubs: Give him the flavor of a backyard BBQ classic — spicy, tangy or OG. Starts at $7. Available at Fox Bros locations and online.
Olio & Aceto Gift Basket: A luxe gift for the foodie dad who takes pride in his pantry. Imported Italian oils and vinegar in an elegant box. $57.90, Mercato di Bellina at Ponce City Market and online.
Varuni Napoli pizza: Because nothing says “I love you” like an already-made, local gourmet pizza shipped right to his door. $89.95 for two pizzas, goldbelly.com.
Kilne Ceramic Pan Pair: Slick, sustainable and oven-safe up to 750°F, this set will make him feel like a “Top Chef.” $235, kilne.com.
Gear and gadgets
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses: Part Wayfarer, part voice-activated AI assistant. For the dad who wants to look cool while asking his glasses for grill recipes. Starting at $239, meta.com.
Guitar Beverage Chiller and Record Hip Flask: Fun, cheeky bar tools for the music-loving mixologist. $15 and $14, Posman Books at Ponce City Market.
Parkway Adjustable Hammock Stand by ENO: Compact, durable and easy to set up. This stand gets Dad ready for backyard bliss in any space. $199.95, eaglesnestoutfittersinc.com.
YETI Daytrip 14L Tote: For fishing trips, tailgates or park days. This will keep snacks cold and Dad happy. $135, yeti.com.
Local love
44th & 3rd Bookseller: Grab a book or gift card from this Black-owned Atlanta bookstore for the dad who loves to read. 44thand3rdbookseller.com.
Fruition Hat Company: Level up Dad’s headwear with a range of styles — or add your customized touch with unique caps and brims. fruitionhatcompany.com.
Puttshack mini golf outing: Trade the steakhouse for techy Putt-Putt, bao buns and cocktails. Locations in Midtown and Dunwoody. puttshack.com.
CD Warehouse: Score a vinyl or let him browse the store for hours — it’s a gift and an experience all in one. Locations in Duluth and Marietta.
Soaring “Super Dad” Card: Ditch the grocery store aisle and go for something with charm. This gold-foil card is witty, well-made and guaranteed to make him smile. $6.50, Archer Paper Goods at Ponce City Market.
AJC Subscription: For the dad who reads the paper with his morning coffee. A gift that keeps him informed — and off Facebook comment sections. ajc.com.
Wellness and the chill zone
Pillow Cube: Give Dad the gift of a good night’s rest with this pillow engineered specifically for side sleepers. Up to 25% off for Father’s Day. pillowcube.com.
Faced: Skincare isn’t just for the girls. Schedule a 30- or 50-minute custom facial at any of Faced’s four Atlanta locations. facedfacialstudio.com.
Do Not Disturb: Book him an experience at Do Not Disturb, Atlanta’s premier sauna and cold plunge studio located at Ponce City Market. donotdisturbatl.com.
Gifts under $100
Nike Air Monarch IV: The ultimate “dad shoe” that also happens to be iconic. $65, nike.com.
Dr. Scholl’s Gaston Sandals: Post Malone-approved. Breezy, bold and ready for summer. $65, drschollsshoes.com.
Native Maps National Parks Scratch-Off Print: Stylish and interactive, this print lets outdoorsy dads track their trailblazing. $49, westelm.com.
Custom Oreos: Yes, really. You can custom-order Oreos with your dad’s face. It’s weird, it’s wonderful, and he’ll love it. Starting at $20, oreo.com.
