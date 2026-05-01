Inspire Atlanta Sweet Tea: Minty fresh Plus: gorillas, Mississippi coast

By AJ Willingham 1 hour ago Share

Personally, I think the Kentucky Derby grips the American imagination because it combines three universal fantasies: wear a fun hat drink a fun drink have enough money and free time to make a whole weekend out of a two-minute horse race

Makes sense when you think about it, right? Happy Derby weekend. Fun hats for all! YOU THINK YOU KNOW MINT JULEPS? Mmmm, this medicine is delicious! (Angela Hansberger/AJC) Julep is such a fun word. Juuuu-lep. As it happens, its etymology is one of many fun facts you may not have known about the Kentucky Derby’s signature drink. 🍸 The term has Arabic origins: “Julep” comes from the Arabic “julab” and Persian “gulab,” which refers to a sweet drink made with rosewater. (Rosewater + mint = classic Persian combo.)

🍸 It was considered “medicine” in the 1800s: As Chris Morris,master distiller at Woodford Reserve, told Food & Wine:

“You didn’t have aspirin and other pain medication in those days, so you would make a Mint Julep; bourbon to soothe your aches and pains, sugar to give you some energy, and mint to help open the eyes!” 🍸 It’s popular thanks to (no surprise here) marketing: The classic combo of bourbon, mint and sugar wasn’t so classic before 1999, when Woodford Reserve was named “The Official Bourbon of the Kentucky Derby.” They needed a signature drink, and the julep Renaissance began. Oh, and sip it from the bottom! HOW ZOO ATLANTA SAVES MOUNTAIN GORILLAS Zoo Atlanta's conservation efforts aren't limited to Atlanta. (Courtesy Nick Dauk) Did you know Zoo Atlanta’s has served as the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International Headquarters for more than 30 years?

Or that the zoo is home to North America’s largest population of western lowland gorillas?

Zoo Atlanta participates in all kinds of gorilla research and conservation efforts.

One research technique is photogrammetry, the process of turning images into 3D models. They use this tech to accurately take measurements of gorillas, and their work helps Fossey Fund researchers duplicate the technique in the wild. “I hope Zoo Atlanta visitors realize that gorilla conservation works,” said Jodi Carrigan, the zoo’s primate curator. “And they can make a difference for these animals who can’t stand up for themselves.” 🦍 READ MORE: How gorillas connect Atlanta to Uganda SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH 🦪 Lynnhaven Bay, VA: Ribbed mussels are exploding in numbers along Virginia Beach’s shorelines. They’re no good for eating, but they’re critical for fighting erosion and pollution. One expert says it’s “a wonderful harbinger for the future.” More from WHRO 🫶🏾 Bennettsville, SC: A Marlboro County mom created a “safe space club” so area kids and teens can have a place to share their feelings without judgment. At one meeting, members talked about what makes a good friend and how to handle difficult feelings. It’s one way founder Tanesha Cook is trying to meet kids where they are. More from The Herald-Advocate