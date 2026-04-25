Inspire Atlanta

Sweet Tea: Larger than life

Plus: Murals, writing, and new pandas
By
43 minutes ago

Happy Independent Bookstore Day! The right bookstore is like a good friend who just gets you. You can stay in their company all day, not saying a word (because you’re reading, obviously), and feel completely at home. If you’re in the Atlanta area, here are a few indie gems around town that invite you to sit and stay a while.

OUTSTANDING ANDRE THE GIANT LORE

Andre the Giant (right) in 1976. The French-born actor loved the South.
Andre the Giant (right) in 1976. The French-born actor loved the South.

Wrestler and actor Andre the Giant, given name Andre Rene Roussimoff, was beloved for his kind ways and gentle strength. Quite a feat when you stand 7-foot-4! As it turns out, the French-born icon had a beautiful connection to a little town in North Carolina, and they recently honored him with a roadside marker.

To the point, indeed.

A CITY OF MURALS

Atlanta-based muralist Corey Barksdale designs the mixed media mural at the intersection of 17th Street and Northside Drive.
Atlanta-based muralist Corey Barksdale designs the mixed media mural at the intersection of 17th Street and Northside Drive.

Did you know Atlanta has more than 2,000 murals? Art, like love, is a wild thing. You can’t stop it from growing. That’s one of the ways we ended up with so many vertical masterpieces.

🎨 READ MORE: ArtsATL talked to some giants of the genre, including a member of the United Kings, the crew that introduced the highly skilled graffiti genre of style writing to Atlanta in 1984.

SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH

🐼 Atlanta, GA: The Atlanta Zoo is getting new pandas! The black-and-white balls of joy will be welcomed under a new International Cooperative Research Agreement on Giant Panda Conservation between Zoo Atlanta and the China Wildlife Conservation Association. Their names are Ping Ping, a male, and female Fu Shuang. More from Zoo Atlanta

🛝 Raleigh, NC: As much of the South deals with drought conditions, some public spaces like Gipson Play Plaza at Dix Park are able to keep their kid-friendly water features open because of sustainable water management systems. Wouldn’t it be great if more parks devised such solutions? More from WRAL

🐢 New Orleans, LA and Biloxi, MS: A team from NOLA’s Audubon Aquarium recently released 26 endangered sea turtles into the Gulf of Mexico along Biloxi’s beaches. Turtles can become incapacitated in especially cold water, and these turtles were sent to Louisiana for medical attention after a cold-stunning event in Massachusetts last fall. More from the Audubon Nature Institute

🏈 Atlanta, GA: It’s an Atlanta-heavy edition, what can I say? Retired NFL players attended a free health checkup event held by Wellstar and the Living Heart Foundation. The screening events, held consistently throughout the country, extend to players’ spouses as well. More from the AJC

⚾ Millersville, TN: Every baseball lover lives for that crisp crack of the bat at the plate. The Old Hickory Bat Company in Middle Tennessee has been providing major league players — and players at all levels — with custom, handmade wooden bats for more than 25 years. More from WSMV

TELL US SOMETHING GOOD

Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. SweetTea@ajc.com.

SOUTHERN WISDOM

There are no rules to fiction, so be brave. If you can get away with it, you can do it.

- Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-winning novelist Percival Everett

Everett, born in Georgia and raised in South Carolina, held a talk at Atlanta’s Morehouse College about the craft of writing. He has some amazing wisdom on how to combat fascism, writing on the Black experience and why he took on “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” in his award-winning 2024 work “James.”

Thank you for reading to the very bottom of Sweet Tea! Join us next week by subscribing to the newsletter.🍑

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

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