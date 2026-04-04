Inspire Atlanta

Sweet Tea: Out of this world

Plus: Drum major, a very large Seder.
By
April 4, 2026

Welcome to Earth Month! Nothing brings on a crisis of scale like thinking about our transient moments on this shared paradise. I like to think about the photo of Earth taken from 4 billion miles away by Voyager I in 1990, where our planet appears as a mere fraction of a pixel.

Carl Sagan wrote some brilliant words about this in his 1994 book “Pale Blue Dot.”

“It has been said that astronomy is a humbling and character-building experience. There is perhaps no better demonstration of the folly of human conceits than this distant image of our tiny world,” he writes. “To me, it underscores our responsibility to deal more kindly with one another, and to preserve and cherish the pale blue dot, the only home we’ve ever known.”

✨ WOMEN ✨ PART 1

Oluwamodupe “Dupe” Oloyede was suitably stoked to see her exhibit at the College Football Hall of Fame.
Oluwamodupe “Dupe” Oloyede was suitably stoked to see her exhibit at the College Football Hall of Fame.

We’ve talked about Oluwamodupe “Dupe” Oloyede before. She’s the first female drum major for Florida A&M University’s Marching 100. Marching bands are amazing, full stop, but they’re built different at HBCUs. To be the drum major for an HBCU band like the Marching 100 is to be a nearly mythical figure, carrying on traditions steeped in lore.

The Atlanta native’s achievements have been noticed by some pretty cool institutions.

While grateful for all she’s earned, Oloyede says she’s always looking to the future.

“Really, the next step I want is representation,” Oloyede, who is Nigerian American, said. “Let’s make some great work. Let’s display our culture even better, even greater than what we can see right now. Let’s dream big and whatever lands, I’m excited.”

🐍 READ MORE: What Oloyede wants to achieve

Note: For the proper inflection of “women” in this subtitle and the following, please refer to Jo March’s monologue in 2019’s “Little Women” where she barely keeps it together about how women deserve the world. Just … ✨ women!✨

✨ WOMEN ✨ PART 2

Christina Koch is living up to North Carolina’s “First in Flight” motto.
Christina Koch is living up to North Carolina’s “First in Flight” motto.

The Artemis II crew is on their way to the moon for a flyby, and they’re the first crew to leave low Earth orbit since 1972.

As part of the pioneering four-person team, astronaut Christina Koch is the first woman to venture this far into space. She’s also a North Carolina gal.

🚀 More from the North Carolina Rabbit Hole

SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH

🕯️ Nashville, TN: A Jewish student group hosted a Passover Seder at Vanderbilt’s FirstBank Stadium. The sacred gathering was the first of its kind at the massive venue, and students and leaders say it was a meaningful new way to bring community members together. More from The Tennessean

🚰 Warrenton, VA: A teenager invented a filtration system that removes 96% of microplastics from drinking water. The device uses a type of magnetic oil. Mia Heller was inspired to find a solution after learning about water quality issues in her own hometown. More from The Smithsonian

🖼️ Jackson, MS: The Mississippi Museum of Art revived its monthly Art and Coffee series to encourage intergenerational conversation and celebration. Studies show museums continue to be trusted institutions, and the MMA’s leaders want people to have a place to turn to in these overwhelming times. More from Mississippi Today

🌳 Berea, KY: Berea College won a yearslong legal battle to protect its beloved College Forest from an eminent domain claim brought by a power cooperative that wanted to bisect the area with high-voltage transmission lines. A judge sided with the college’s claims the forest had unique, historic geological and ecological value. More from The Lexington Herald Leader

🗑️ Columbia, SC: The South Carolina Department of Environmental Services has a mission for South Carolinians this Earth Month. Their “Don’t Waste Food SC” program encourages people to cut down on food waste and works with local companies and organizations to do the same. More from SC.gov

TELL US SOMETHING GOOD

Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. SweetTea@ajc.com.

SOUTHERN WISDOM

South of the North, yet north of the South, lies the City of a Hundred Hills, peering out from the shadows of the past into the promise of the future. I have seen her in the morning, when the first flush of day had half-roused her; she lay gray and still on the crimson soil of Georgia; then the blue smoke began to curl from her chimneys, the tinkle of bell and scream of whistle broke the silence, the rattle and roar of busy life slowly gathered and swelled, until the seething whirl of the city seemed a strange thing in a sleepy land.

- W.E.B. DuBois, in his famous 1930s writing "The Souls of Black Folk"

Happy 404 Day, Atlanta! Here’s some pure poetry to celebrate.

Thank you for reading to the very bottom of Sweet Tea! Join us next week by subscribing to the newsletter.🍑

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

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