Sweet Tea: Lobster hockey

I will read anything Charles Seabrook, aka the Georgia Gardner, writes. His columns are like a relaxing nature walk for the mind. This week he writes about songbirds , and includes some common tunes we’re likely to hear here in Georgia this spring.

In Athens, football isn’t the only game in town. The Athens Rock Lobsters, a minor-league hockey team, are packing the house with their own brand of charm and athleticism.

PSA: The Rock Lobsters’ season just started, so this is the year to catch a game. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

Take a listen. Once you hear the charming little “lyrics,” it all makes sense!

🎖️ Richmond Hill, GA: A 12-year-old girl is being called a hero after running into her family’s burning house to alert her brothers to the danger. One of her brothers was also able to save the family dog. Her family says the girl’s bravery could have been the difference between life and death. More from WJCL

Savannah chef Mashama Bailey was named to this year’s Time100 Most Influential People list for her socially conscious Southern food philosophy.

Mashama Bailey (left), shown with business partner John O. Morisano, has made the South proud. (Courtesy of Alice Casenave/L'Arret by the Grey)

🌊 Raleigh, NC: More than $15 million in funds from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality will go toward “stream restoration.” That means local governments and organizations will get to repair and modernize waterways, improve public access to rivers and tackle the ever-present scourge of erosion. More from Happy Eco News

📱 Tybee Island, GA: The AJC’s own Adam Van Brimmer recounts the unlikely journey of his daughters cellphone, which she lost in the tide off Georgia’s barrier islands. Seven months later, in its same airtight container, it miraculously turned up again. More from the AJC

🪕 Hindman, KY: The Troublesome Creek Stringed Instrument Co. produces precise, expert-crafted guitars, mandolins and dulcimers. It also helps people in addiction recovery reconnect with the area’s musical heritage and the profound joy of making things by hand. The Culture of Recovery program features workshops, apprenticeships and business consulting. More from the Mountain Association

TELL US SOMETHING GOOD

Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. SweetTea@ajc.com. Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. SweetTea@ajc.com.

SOUTHERN WISDOM

We lose a lot more in golf than we win, so when the winning comes around you celebrate it to the fullest. - Golfer Rory McIlroy on his second Masters win.

OK, famed Irishman Rory McIlroy is definitely not from the South, but it was the South that led him to this lovely reflection. After winning his second Masters tournament in a row in Augusta last weekend, McIlroy was asked if he will celebrate any differently this time around.

I was struck by the humble gratitude in his answer. This is one of the biggest golfers in the world, possibly in the history of the sport. An old pro, one might say. And yet he takes every win as if it were the first.