Sweet Tea: Sharing traditions

For all the social media, fancy tech, video scrolls, algorithms and encroaching AI supremacy, humans are fairly simple when it comes to their enjoyments.
This week I saw a video of a group of guys playing “guess the task” where they used a system of hot or cold “sounds” (“ahhhh!” or “nooooo,” basically) to tell the player how close they were to completing a hidden action. (In this case, it was “move the plant outside.”) When my husband and I get bored, we’ll sometimes take turns imitating bird calls or random sounds, and always end up snort-laughing.
The people yearn for silly parlor games. No phone required.
RAMADAN MUBARAK
Observers of Ramadan fast during the day, so nighttime is the time to get together and eat.
Monti Carlo, the AJC’s new Food and Dining head, is utterly fabulous and is already getting deep into Atlanta’s food communities.
She recently attended the second annual Atlanta Ramadan Food Festival in Norcross, an all-night food celebration that coincides with the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
Along with shawarma, kunafa, paan and, of course, Waffle House waffles, Carlo says breaking bread and breaking fasts with Atlantans from all walks of life enriched her in a totally different way.
“Sometimes peace looks like a line of people in a parking lot, waiting patiently for the moment they are finally allowed to eat together.”
shawarma: sliced meat from a rotisserie, typically lamb, beef, or chicken, often served in a sandwich or wrap
kunafa: a traditional Arab treat made with thin strips of phyllo pastry, cheese and sweet syrup
paan: a South Asian dish made of special leaves and nuts that serves as a digestif or palate cleanser
WHISPER INTO THE WIND
The Atlanta Wind Phone lets the wind carry away messages of love and grief.
Have you heard of a “wind phone?” They were invented by a Japanese garden designer as a way to talk to those who have passed. You can find wind phones across the country, and they can be a healing way to deal with grief. There’s no one on the other line, just a breath of connection between worlds.
Atlanta’s first wind phone has a home at the historic Oakland Cemetery.
Famed for its Victorian beauty and rich history, the lushly maintained Oakland Cemetery is the resting place of about 70,000 souls, including 27 former Atlanta mayors and six former Georgia governors.
💙 Manchester, TN: When a DoorDash customer realized her delivery driver was a 78-year-old retiree, she started a GoFundMe to help him and his wife, also a DoorDasher, live more comfortably without the exhausting side hustle. The campaign has raised more than $300,000 and the couple says they’re overwhelmed by people’s generosity toward strangers. More from WBIR
🐕 Ashland, VA: A man and his dog are being hailed as heroes for coming to the aide of an unresponsive neighbor. On their daily walk, the dog started wildly barking and whining at a house. When the man went to investigate, he found a woman in medical distress and was able to call 911 and administer first aid. She survived. More from WWBT
🦋 Knoxville, TN: The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is now the Dolly Parton Children’s Hospital. With the name change, the hospital says it’s also strengthening its commitment to access and support for children in need and their families. The not-for-profit hospital has had an “open door” policy, serving any child regardless of their circumstances, since it opened in 1937. More from the Telegraph Herald
🖼️ Columbia, SC: After a years-long legal fight, what are believed to be the first photographs taken of enslaved people in the U.S. are headed home from Harvard University to South Carolina. Descendants of the father and daughter pictured sued the university and won. Now, the photos will be displayed at the International African American Museum in Charleston. The family says the spirits of their ancestors can finally “breathe.” More from the AJC
🚒 Owensboro, KY: The Owensboro Fire Department has gone viral for their amusing-yet-very-important fire safety videos on TikTok. Why not make safety fun? The department was also recently recognized with an international accreditation for their high standards. More from the Owensboro Times
TELL US SOMETHING GOOD
Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. SweetTea@ajc.com.
Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. SweetTea@ajc.com.
SOUTHERN WISDOM
Here in the Black South, the speculative is more than a genre. It is an inherited truth. To make a film that speaks of conjure or haints ... is to engage in a deep cultural reclamation. When “Sinners" embraces this, we see the ancient future in action: the understanding that ancestral knowledge is the key to navigating worlds yet to come.
- Award-winning author and poet Sheree Renée Thomas
Thomas has a stunning, and I mean stunning, piece in MS Now about how the film “Sinners” (up for several Oscars this weekend) act as a portal and a manifestation of the Mississippi Delta’s hoodoo culture.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.