Georgia News Shillelagh tale: Special stick at heart of Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Oak and fig are good, pine not so much, says Denise LeMay, who carves the ceremonial wooden implement that’s an important symbol of Irish culture. Wood carver Denise LeMay, right, presents a shillelagh, an Irish ceremonial walking stick, to Martin Hogan, the grand marshal of the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade, at a ceremony in Savannah, Georgia on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. The annual parade is March 17 and LeMay has carved shillelaghs for its grand marshals for 22 years. (Kaitlin Sells)

By Kathy Gurchiek – For the AJC

SAVANNAH — The slender stick glistens, the elegant provincial stain with a red-chestnut base part of its transformation from a branch of a mighty oak. It’s been dried, stripped of bark, sanded to silky smoothness, stained, sealed and painstakingly carved. Known as a shillelagh (pronounced “sha-lay-lee”), it’s an important symbol of Irish culture, used for centuries for fighting or walking. Martin S. “Marty” Hogan will proudly wield it March 17 as the grand marshal of the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which dates back to 1824.

It’s one of many walking sticks that native Savannahian Denise LeMay, 65, has been carving for the parade’s grand marshal for 22 years. RELATED Savannah shows its true color as fountain dyed green for St. Patrick’s Day Not any old piece of wood will do for these coveted keepsakes. “I look for hardwoods to start with. Oak is good, steady wood,” LeMay said. “Fig is wonderful. Fig is hard as a brick and makes a good stick,” unlike pine that becomes too brittle once it dries. She also favors crepe myrtle; in February, she filled her brother Roger’s Chevy Sonic with 45 to 50 branches after a friend alerted LeMay to some recently pruned trees. She relies on her trusty Japanese pull saw when harvesting branches, leaving the sticks long enough to adapt their length to the height of their recipient. She has one unwavering rule about harvesting wood, though.

“If that tree is housing an animal,” such as a nest, “I will not cut it,” she said. “I don’t do anything to damage the tree.”

The stick must dry out before she begins work. “If you don’t dry it out, you have nothing but firewood; it’d break,” she explained. It’s a process that can’t be hurried. “If you dry it too fast, the wood cracks.” While she logs the dates she harvests sticks, LeMay also relies on the wood’s feel to know when it’s dry enough to strip it of small branches and other imperfections. Sanding begins next, starting with coarser 60-to-80-grit sandpaper and typically finishing with a finer 220-grit sandpaper for a satiny finish. “It gets smoother and smoother and smoother,” she said of the wood. “I want it to be baby-butt smooth” for staining. She typically uses brown tones. After the stain dries, carving begins and takes several days. While she performs heavy-duty woodwork outside, LeMay says she arranges lamps around her living room to provide the light she needs for carving. Then, a magnifier around her forehead and a small carving knife in hand, she lightly traces the pattern she created of the image and wording that will adorn the stick.

A closeup view of a shillelagh, a traditional Irish walking stick, carved by Savannah, Ga., resident Denise LeMay. The stick will be used at the 2026 Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade by Martin Hogan, the parade's grand marshal. (Jim Halley) Hogan’s shillelagh bears a rustic-looking, two-dimensional Celtic Cross and a scattering of small shamrocks. A Celtic font proclaims the words “heart of gold,” St. Patrick’s Day 2026, Hogan’s name and Grand Marshal title. The wording remains consistent over the years, though there may be some slight variation. One grand marshal, for example, asked LeMay to add his wife’s name to the stick. Classical music or Christmas tunes often play in the background while her dog, Della, reclines on the sofa. She then applies two coats of sealant to the wood “to make it shiny and pretty” and achieve the high gloss she wants before affixing a rubber tip to the end of the shillelagh, completing the process. There are 11th-hour mishaps, like discovering a nick in her work or noticing the stain has faded. There’s also the occasional injury. She once slipped while using the sander. The sander belt cut into a knuckle on her right hand, breaking a finger and slicing the skin so deeply she could see the knucklebone. “I cleaned it out, medicated it, bandaged it, and went right back to work,” after a trip to the doctor, LeMay said.

'I cut my teeth on power tools' Working with wood connects her to her late father, Frederic W. LeMay, a master carpenter who often took her on his smaller jobs. "I drove nails like a fiend (for him)," she said. "It was something I loved. … I cut my teeth on his power tools." When she wasn't trailing after her father or playing with wood-burning kits, LeMay was crocheting Christmas stockings with her Irish mother, Dorothy Carter LeMay, or learning about woodworking from her brother, the late George J. LeMay, also a carpenter. Back in the day, LeMay sandblasted and assembled commercial signs for a Savannah company. Jobs ranged in size; one sign was 3-feet-by-8-feet, another 6-feet-by-12-feet. Many were for apartment complexes but could include small assignments such as sandblasting a sign for a candy store. Creating shillelaghs for the grand marshals happened by chance — or perhaps it was the luck o' the Irish. LeMay was carving sticks in the back room of Saints & Shamrocks, a Savannah shop near the parade committee office. Her friend and store owner, the late Jeanne Zittrauer, had offered LeMay the space to create her sticks, which were sold in the store. Native Savannahian Hugh Coleman was on the parade committee in 2003 when he and his wife, Angela, popped into the shop that sells Irish merchandise. They spotted LeMay working on her sticks. A closeup view of a shamrock that Denise LeMay carved into a "shillelagh," or traditional Irish walking stick, that she made for one of her brothers. LeMay, of Savannah, Ga.,, has been carving shillelaghs for decades, including for the grand marshal of the annual Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade. (Courtesy of Denise LeMay) That encounter resulted in LeMay creating a shillelagh for the 2004 grand marshal, the late Rev. Joseph F. Ware. It became the first of many she would create for the grand marshals, including Coleman, the 2015 grand marshal. "She does a beautiful job, and no two are just alike," said Coleman, who counts LeMay among his friends. "She's very talented."