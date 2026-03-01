Inspire Atlanta After Sarah: A devoted mother prepares her young family for life without her Sarah Eldridge was a lightning-fast athlete and literature professor with a promising career ahead of her. Sarah Eldridge stands outside her home in Knoxville, Tenn., on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2025. (Courtesy of Jared Worsham)

By Gerald Witt

It’s August 2025, and Sarah Eldridge wants to give her daughters certain lessons. She fires up the camera on her Mac laptop and, in her words, “yaps.” On this day, she tackles the wonders and dangers of the internet. “I think that the internet can be an absolutely wonderful way to connect people, to learn new things,” she says, “but there’s also a lot of crap out there.” She encourages skepticism and tells her girls to seek out their dad with their questions. And she gives her husband of nine years a gentle jab. “Nobody knows everything,” she says, “as much as your dad sometimes likes to pretend that he does.”

Sarah and Steve’s daughters are 4 and 7. She talks to them in the video as if they are sitting with her at their kitchen table in Knoxville, Tenn., a microwave in the background, the girls’ art and toys spilling out of a nearby basket. In this video, Sarah’s fingernails are painted purple from a recent home manicure with her daughters, Elena and Isabelle. At 41, Sarah sports a two-inch-long soft, spiked, punky hairdo. Silver patches poke through deep chestnut hair that, not long ago, bobbed in a ponytail on her long runs. She wears an oversize hoodie while the family cat, Lina, stirs in her lap; black ears and a tail pop up at the bottom of the frame. “If you’re not paying for a product, either they’re trying to sell you something or, you, yourself, i.e., your data, are the product,” she says. Her sky-blue eyes, flecked with silver and hazel, narrow slightly, then relax. They’re intelligent and warm, but sharp at a glance. “That’s maybe a little harsh,” she continues. “But I think it’s worth keeping in mind: Is something — a piece of media — trying to manipulate you?”

On the wall next to Sarah is a framed collage of family portraits taken when both girls were small enough to pick up in one arm. They were photographed in golden hour light, in a park near their home. In the pictures, Sarah wore an ash gray cardigan, her thick brunette hair shoulder-length; Elena, in a flowery dress, hugs her mom in one photo. Steve, in a trusty blue button down, beard closely trimmed, holds their youngest, Isabelle, who was not yet 2 at the time. They wear the blissful smiles of a young family with years of laughter and adventure ahead.

Sarah Eldridge sits with her husband, Steve Johnston, and their daughters, Isabelle and Elena, in their study at their home in Knoxville, Tenn., on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2025. (Courtesy of Jared Worsham) With those portraits looking down, Sarah asks her daughters to talk to family about what they see and do online. She warns of the dangers of AI, but encourages the kids to engage with information and communities online, and in the world. Other instructional videos aim to help Elena and Isabelle navigate big feelings. In one, Sarah takes on sexual health, contraception and abortion, telling the girls that family members will help them get to a state with legal abortion, should they need one. Something stirs in Sarah as she speaks. “I just don’t know, at this point, what the landscape is going to look like by the time you guys are of reproductive age,” she says. Her daughters will likely be adolescents before they watch this clip. The recordings cover existential fears of a world that Sarah won’t see. Each is meant to start a conversation. When appropriate, Steve will show a video to the girls, and then talk about what Mom said. The recordings capture a piece of their mother, and what is important to her, in her voice. Sarah hopes that by discussing their feelings, her daughters’ connection to their father will deepen.

The videos will also help Sarah remain at the table after she’s gone. The diagnosis Sarah was diagnosed with triple negative metastatic breast cancer in spring 2024, after she discovered a lump in her right breast while she rubbed sunblock on before a swim. The biopsy, she says, left her breast feeling like “it had been slammed in a door.” She had a double mastectomy and then got an all clear. In late 2024, she returned to running and normal life with hopes for full remission. Pain returned in April 2025, and a scan revealed cancer had invaded bone in her right hip. Things were moving quickly. By late last summer, cancer had spread to a lung and then to her liver. Patients with Sarah’s diagnosis have an average life expectancy of two years. In early September, her oncologist estimated that she had three to six months to live. Though she was once one of Knoxville’s top amateur athletes, she hung up her running shoes. As a German lit professor at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, she planned to teach next spring. Instead, she handed her Ph.D. advisee to other professors at UT. She told me, using gallows humor, that she doesn’t want her academic reputation to conclude with, “My adviser died while I wrote my dissertation.” She submitted a final journal article — it’s under peer review — and her colleagues celebrated the publication of her second academic book with a cake bearing the cover image. She also transferred bank accounts to Steve and canceled subscriptions to magazines and journals. God forbid an unpaid bill after she’s gone would ding Steve’s credit score. Sarah Eldridge poses in a selfie on Sept. 12, 2025, with her second academic publication "Composite Selves, Subjecthood in the German Novel, 1700-1795.” During this time period, Sarah was undergoing chemotherapy treatment. She posted on Facebook: “There have been long periods when I truly thought this day would never come, and while it seems a bit off to post about personal victories while the world is an unrelenting dumpster fire, I'm genuinely SO happy that I am still alive to see the publication of my second book, I'm really proud of the work I put into it, and I'm beyond grateful to everyone who helped me get to this point. This book has a LONG acknowledgments section!” (Family photo)

Life does not pause for bureaucracy. A cancer patient must handle the mundane as they wring out what’s left of their body, mind and human experience. Sarah spent late summer and fall curating her legacy, sharing joyful moments with her husband and children while cleaning out closets. In a small ornate box, she collected keepsakes for Isabelle and Elena. She told her life story in a hardcover journal with 200 writing prompts. The introduction encouraged the writer to not hold back when answering questions, advice that Sarah, with her blunt, forthright style, didn’t really need. Her identical twin sister, Hannah, gave her the book. She and their brother Jonathan came to visit. Sunday dinners were spent with her parents in downtown Knoxville. And there’s the videos. Sarah focused her messages on the children. But she didn’t want Steve to be alone — the subject of one such recording. And there is one video, she told me, that she couldn’t bear to watch. Little experiences It’s late August at the YMCA pool. Low 80s. Cumulus clouds cotton ball across the sky and cast patchy shade. A young couple, all abs and buns, sip drinks. A small girl dances under a fountain on a splash pad away from the eyes of her parents. Sarah wades into the water wearing a black one-piece, focused. Her youngest, Isabelle, has ditched her water wings, but kept on the blue swimming mask. The child toes the edge above the 4-foot-deep marker while Sarah waits, arms outstretched, 3 feet away. “Jump in!” Isabelle hops, arms splayed upward, hits the water, and swims to Mom. Sarah holds the child a moment, then sends her to the pool ladder. Sarah moves a half step back. Jump, swim, rest. Over a half-hour, Sarah backs up 15 feet. It is play for Isabelle, but also swimming instruction.

Kids don’t comprehend how a parent’s body has changed. Most children think no further into the future than their next birthday. Sarah and Steve have been deliberate in how they approach her diagnosis with their daughters. As academics, they consulted with counselors and researched how to discuss death with kids. They told their girls that Mom is sick, but nothing of the end. Until then, they are filling time with experiences. Hopefully, their daughters will remember Sundays with Mom and Dad at the pool. Isabelle probably won’t recall fitting her tiny feet into her mom’s pair of Oofos flip-flops. Maybe they’ll remember the ice cream sandwiches. “This is not an every-time-we-come-to-the-pool thing,” Sarah says as her daughters dig in. With a chocolate-smeared smile, Isabelle wraps herself in a towel and climbs up into her mom’s lap. Sarah holds Isabelle’s hand and cleans up her daughter with her other hand. When Sarah’s parents arrive, it’s time to show off for the grandparents. Isabelle slides off Sarah’s lap, flings the towel, pulls on her swimming mask, grabs her mom’s hand and tugs her toward the pool. Elena, done with her Neapolitan ice cream sandwich, runs after: “I’m coming!” Building a life Whether as a runner or an academic, Sarah has spent her life in training. In undergrad, she ran track at the University of Chicago, doing team workouts between classes. Later, at Princeton, faculty told her she wasn’t the star student — favorites there tended to be men, she says — but she earned her Ph.D. That work prepared her for an academic life with research, study grants, and tenure at Tennessee. In Knoxville, she became a sponsored runner. Both running and study plans provide structure, she says, with short-term targets toward larger goals. In her early years at UT, she met Steve Johnston. A physicist living in Vancouver, Canada, Steve planned to work at UT and wanted to meet people in Knoxville beforehand. They connected on OK Cupid in 2014 and e-mailed each other over the months before his move. Steve’s profile was refreshing, Sarah says, mocking what single straight women know is typical in the East Tennessee dating pool: He wasn’t holding a dead deer or a fish in profile photos, and he wrote in full sentences. Steve learned in her messages that Sarah genuinely believed in the power of literature to cultivate empathy, help people think differently, and explore other parts of the world. Through those emails they also got big questions about their values out of the way. Their political leanings aligned, both on the left. They weren’t churchgoers. They shared core values based on being good people, kind to all. Sarah showed Steve the importance of being socially active through the campus employee union. They found common ground in academia. Steve says Sarah got him to think about the greater university and the people who make it work, from janitors to the administration, broadening his scope beyond just his fellow nerds and experiments in the physics department.

When Steve came to Knoxville to apartment-hunt, Sarah showed him around the city, with its hundred-year-old homes, its revived downtown and breweries, the parks and greenways. They went for drinks a couple times, but Sarah cut dates short — saying that she had “calls from a friend.” Steve thought that was a backhanded way of ditching him, but she surprised him by making more plans. When he finally asked her about his confusion, she told Steve, bluntly, that she was actually helping friends in need and that if she didn’t want to go out with him, she would’ve said so. Before long, he was sleeping at her place most nights. They dated for a couple years and decided to buy a house together, then got engaged. Sarah’s request: The ring should cost less than $300. They married in the summer of 2016. Steve made Sarah want children for the first time. In 2018, Elena arrived, and Isabelle came three years later. Each parent earned tenure, ready to ride a career at Tennessee. That lasted for nearly a decade before cancer upended plans. Steve Johnston and Sarah Eldridge on their wedding night in 2016. (Family photo) As they moved through their new reality, and Sarah began making videos for the kids, she explicitly told Steve that she does not want him to be alone. At 46, he should have decades ahead. They joked about how he might find another spouse. This, they agreed, is a sure thing: Steve could meet women simply by taking the girls to shop at Whole Foods.

“You can sort of see the moms, like, clocking him a bit,” Sarah says. She teases that anyone he meets will likely want another kid. “He’s like ‘Oh no,’” she told me. “It’s sort of a joke, it’s sort of awkward, but it is an expression of care for the person that you love, to be like, ‘I don’t want you to be alone forever just because I didn’t get to stick around.’” When Steve asked her to make a video about him dating after she’s gone, she assumed the children would simply understand that he’s an adult and can do what he wants. “‘Oh, it’ll go without saying,’” she told him. No, he told her. I don’t think it will. It was a tricky recording. As with the others, Sarah started with, “Hello, my darling girls …” Sarah wanted to create space for her kids to feel their reactions to their dad dating. They’re entitled to their emotions. She asks them to not be “rude or disrespectful or unkind,” even if seeing Steve with someone else feels a little strange. Don’t “automatically dislike this person out of some sense of loyalty to me,” she tells them, “because that’s not at all how I feel about it.” A companion holds your hand through life’s ups and downs, like Steve has done with Sarah. She wanted the same for Steve in the years to come.

“Of course, we seem old to you, I’m sure, but he’s hopefully got a lot of life ahead of him,” she tells the girls, “and I hope that he’s able to find someone to be a partner, to be a companion, maybe even to be a spouse in the way that he and I have been.” Perhaps, if he remarries, Sarah says, closing the clip, “it will turn out that this person is another trusted adult whom you can go to, who will support you and who will love you.” Always on the go Sarah is barely flushed, light pink on her chest and cheeks, on a treadmill at Tennessee Sports Medicine. She retains the features of an endurance athlete, edges along her jawline and collarbones. She is light-footed, connected to the equipment by a pair of neoprene shorts zipped into a balloon around her waist that lifts her up and eases running’s impact on her hip bones. Her pace is 9:30 per mile, a conversation pace. She is talking about Germany, where she did postdoctoral work and later studied as a Fulbright Scholar with Steve as newlyweds in 2016. She also ran her fastest half-marathon there. That fall of 2016, Sarah, a rising star in the tiny world of academia in German literature, went overseas on the Fulbright to study travel writing from the 1700s at the Technical University of Dresden. Between research and time spent with Steve, Sarah found it hard to stay in peak running shape.

Dresden wasn’t her favorite place in Germany — she was more of a Berlin girl, with its gravitas and culture — but the city’s half-marathon in October 2016 became a high mark in her athletic career. The 13.1-mile race began on cobblestone streets in the city’s old town district, onward to neighborhoods with smooth asphalt, and then into a tunnel where her GPS watch lost connection. Her distance and pace figures were scrambled. She learned she was well ahead of her usual pace when she saw an official race clock near the finish. Bib number 22796 crossed the line at 1:28:45, smashing a personal record and placing ninth overall among women. She averaged 6:50 per mile. Nearly a decade later, Sarah grins while recounting the best race of her life in a country she loves, which allows her to forget, for a while, her current situation: zipped into an Alter G treadmill as she holds on to what remains of her fitness. Memories of that race are fun ones, she says. That version of her — young, sharp, recently married, fit and fast as hell — is how her work colleagues, running buddies, friends and family have come to know her. She is the pescatarian who loves to bake. An established academic with a promising career. Mother of two children with her sarcastic, smart and handsome husband. That version of Sarah does not square with the one who these days often walks, not runs. Sarah Eldridge with her medal after the finish of her run in the Boston Marathon on April 17, 2017. (Family photo) Sometime in summer 2025, Sarah ran her last mile outdoors. She doesn’t remember exactly when, and admits, “oddly,” that she’s not upset by that. It’s her last race that’s memorable, a Thanksgiving Day turkey trot in 2024.

She posted a respectable 24:07 in the 5K, about 8 minutes a mile. But that’s not what she cherishes. That same day, Sarah did the kids’ run with Isabelle, one of her child’s first races. Group support Wrapped in a fleece jacket, Sarah sips white wine from a stemmed glass. She is in a Zoom meeting of the Metastatic Thrivers, a group of women who, like her, have the hardest form of breast cancer to treat. About a dozen join the call. Some, like Sarah, have young children. Others are older. They’re Black, white, Asian. Some are bald or wearing a hat or wig. The moderator starts the meeting by reminding everyone that the gathering is a safe space. They are welcome to share, or listen, whatever works best for them. Sarah notes the rare presence of a man, a journalist, who will listen but not disclose names or identifying details of the attendees. That spurs a conversation about how uncommon it is for men to have breast cancer. They agree they would welcome a guy who had it into the group. It is October 2025, the days are getting shorter. And, for many of the women present, heavy. Statistically, most of them will die within a couple years. Their breast cancer lacks the three receptors that commonly cause cancer to grow and can be effectively targeted. For some, this could be their last Zoom meeting with the group.

One woman speaks about moving cross-country to the West Coast and maintaining access to treatment in a new place. Another from the mid-Atlantic says the effects of nearly 50 radiation sessions left her skin fried, and she’s allergic to the most effective creams to treat her discomfort. Others share what recent biopsies revealed. Words and phrases like “unfair,” “Hail Mary,” and “one-in-20-worldwide” enter the chat. They commiserate over brain fog from chemo and painkillers. Some muse on the causes of cancer. Could it be the outcome of extreme stress? One woman says her cancer has spread to her brain. She got a craniotomy and is back at work while continuing treatment. The women speak and listen with the familiarity of shared trauma. They reach into the far chambers of human empathy and explore corners of emotions beyond where mainstream discussions on cancer end. Eventually, talk turns to new treatments. One woman says she is the first in the U.S. to join a clinical trial and drops a news release in the Zoom chat thread. Sarah, about to begin a clinical trial herself in Nashville, shares her prognosis from the oncologist. Time is short. “I’m really hung up right now on the difference between three to six months,” she says. “Like, three months is dead before Christmas. Six months, I make it through not only Christmas, but also my younger daughter’s 5th birthday. I’d like to be there for that.”

Steve Johnston serves dinner to his family as Sarah Eldridge looks on at their dining table in their home in Knoxville, Tenn., on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2025. (Courtesy of Jared Worsham) When some chime in to say their doctors had been cautiously optimistic about treatments, Sarah brushes that aside. Her cancer has been so atypical that she doesn’t know what “cautiously optimistic” even means anymore. “Like, nothing has worked on it,” she says, frustrated. “So will this work? It feels really unfair.” She pauses, crunches her eyebrows. “Yeah, and you sort of exist in these two spaces at once, right?” In one space, she’s preparing to leave. Canceling subscriptions, transferring accounts to her husband. “I don’t want to say, ‘as easy on my family as possible,’ because I have accepted that there’s no way that this will be easy for my husband and my two young kids and my parents, any of this. But, you know, I got to try to get things ready so as not to make it worse.” In the other space, she’s still in treatment.