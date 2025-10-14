Eleven-year-old Skylar Dodson is passionate about dancing and is developing her natural talent through the Atlanta Ballet Centre for Dance Education’s community engagement program.
The program introduces children from diverse backgrounds to the world of dance.
Skylar came through the community engagement programs at Utopian Academy for the Arts in Clayton County and transitioned to the Atlanta Ballet Centre for Dance Education on scholarship last year.
She just started sixth grade and is new to the Centre’s Academy 1, an auditioned group.
Credit: spec
Credit: spec
“Skylar has been dancing pretty much her entire life,” said her mother, Jasmine Dodson. “She loves to dance. Even when she’s not at practice, she’s dancing, flipping, doing it all.”
More than 1,200 students are involved in community engagement programs that integrate dance classes into the curriculum at local schools and community centers, offering programs before, during and after school.
Credit: spec
Credit: spec
In addition, 20,000 children will attend an Atlanta Ballet matinee performance through the engagement’s Kids in Step program.
“To have that experience at such a young age, and to expose young people to dance and the arts is so valuable and rewarding for us, and also for them to learn something they may not have ever had an opportunity to,” said Diane Caroll, manager for the Centre for Dance Education community partnerships.
Caroll said that most young people are not exposed to the arts unless they attend a live performance or have had artists or educators visit them in the community.
“So it’s very important to have these programs available to young people,” she said.
Credit: spec
Credit: spec
The Atlanta Ballet Centre for Dance Education is the official school of Atlanta Ballet and the sixth-largest dance school in the country.
Caroll, a former professional dancer, has overseen the community initiative since 2014. She is always seeking to expand the program and said there is considerable room for growth.
“It’s exciting and I just try to keep up with the pace,” she said. “Atlanta Ballet is doing great things and is a leader in these programs.”
Students receive instruction from professional dancers and have opportunities for scholarships for further instruction at the Centre for Dance Education.
The program also partners with six metro Atlanta high schools, where more than 460 students participated in the in-class dance instruction last year. Thirty seniors received college scholarships from the community program to further their dance education.
“I feel it’s very important to target young people at a young age so they really see what that could entail and have choices,” Caroll said.
Credit: spec
Credit: spec
Skills they learn on the dance floor often bleed over into other areas of life, too. Skylar’s confidence has soared since being on the Atlanta Ballet Academy team, her mother said.
Dance classes are held four days a week at the Michael C. Carlos Dance Studio in Midtown, and Skylar’s mother, grandmother and a family friend coordinate their schedules for the commute from Ellenwood.
At the academy, “she has harder skills, and when she’s able to master those, it boosts her confidence,” Jasmine Dobson said.
“I’m extremely proud of Skylar and to see her growth,” said Caroll, who had been one of Skylar’s instructors at Utopian. “It’s going to be wonderful to watch her grow through the school. I’m really excited for her pathway.”
Credit: spec
Credit: spec
Caroll can relate to many of these young dancers in the community programs. Her life was forever changed when, at age 10, she saw her first professional dancer perform while watching TV in her Brooklyn, New York, apartment.
“That was the first time I had ever seen a ballerina,” she said. “I just couldn’t believe it, and I begged my mom (saying), ‘This is what I want to do. I want to dance.’”
Caroll began her training at the Joffrey Ballet School in New York, continued at a performing arts high school and then auditioned for and received a scholarship to the Ellison Ballet, a year-round dance program in New York City.
“I knew I would need to be dedicated and work hard to get where I wanted to be,” she said. “Had it not been for opportunities of having support for my training, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”
From there, she danced professionally with dance companies Ailey II, Ballethnic and Donald Byrd/The Group, where she performed internationally.
“I realized those dreams that I had as a 10-year-old to find a way to explore the world,” she said. “Now I’m so privileged to have a platform to give back to young people who have dreams like that.”
MORE INFORMATION
Corps de Ballet Fashion Show and Luncheon
This is a fundraising event that directly benefits the community engagement programs.
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 20. $400-plus. The St. Regis Atlanta, 88 W. Paces Ferry Road, NW, Atlanta. centre.atlantaballet.com
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: DREW GURIAN
Famed ballerina Misty Copeland to be a featured speaker at TEDNext in Atlanta
Copeland’s talk will come just a few weeks after she takes her final bow as a principal dancer for the American Ballet Theatre.
City of Atlanta reimagines Elevate art fest
The festival will blend elements of music, visual arts, storytelling, fashion, food and wellness across various locations in Atlanta.
A $16.5 million investment in Atlanta’s future leaders
An investment in Spelman College is an investment in Atlanta’s future and affirmation of the vision for thriving communities and democratic ideals.
Featured
Credit: Philip Robibero / AJC
Council president race highlights politics of policing in Atlanta
The race pits an established council member who warns against public safety changes against a progressive who wants a new approach.
Why some Atlantans are saying ‘Hello’ again, or for first time, to landlines
Whether it’s a parent restricting a child’s access to social media or a young adult avoiding doom scrolling, a new generation of landlines is trending.
I-85’s landmark piano in the sky to come down ahead of music shop’s move
This is the sign’s swan song. Cooper Piano in Brookhaven has sold its building on Northeast Expressway and will move its showroom to a smaller space in Chamblee.