Get Schooled Restoring meaning to high school diplomas Our current system is delivering diplomas but not readiness. There is a path to address this challenge. The Roswell High School Class of 2024 prepares for their next chapter after receiving their diplomas. (Photo Credit: Fulton County Schools)

By Angira Sceusi 58 minutes ago Share

High school seniors across metro Atlanta and the nation are participating in graduation ceremonies and receiving their diplomas. This milestone is significant for students and their families – a high school diploma is table stakes in today’s economy. What both educators and employers need to ensure, however, is that a diploma is not just proof of attendance and effort but represents real readiness for what’s next.

Last year, metro Atlanta saw record-breaking graduation rates. Atlanta Public Schools earned a 2025 graduation rate of 90.5%, an increase of 1.9 percentage points from 2024, which in turn was an increase of 1.8 points from 2023. Fulton County Schools had an almost 92% graduation rate, and Cobb County Schools had an 89.2% graduation rate. DeKalb County’s graduation rate increased nearly three points to 82. Statewide, Georgia’s graduation rate reached an all-time high of 87.2%, an 19.8 percentage point increase since 2011. This is good news: the more students who graduate from high school, the better. At the same time, there are concerning indicators that students aren’t performing at the levels we’d expect when a diploma is conferred. One such indicator is scores on the Georgia Milestones, which show that students are struggling to return to pre-pandemic levels in both math and literacy. In the highest-performing metro districts, just over 50% of students are demonstrating proficiency in math. Fifty percent is a far cry from the 90% mark where local graduation rates are hovering.

Most concerning to me is the state’s College and Career Readiness Performance Index, which combines literacy, overall student attendance, and enrichment beyond core subjects to determine if students in elementary, middle, and high school are on track for success in college or career. In 2025, less than 60% of students were prepared for college or a career after graduation, according to a news report.

Angira Sceusi. (Handout) In APS specifically, students demonstrated year-over-year gains in all three grade bands, and yet all three were still at least five points below state averages and more than 20 points from the graduation rate. For the 2025 school year, Fulton County Schools’ CCRPI readiness score represents an over-14-point gap with the graduation rate; Cobb County Schools has a nine-point gap. This discrepancy is not isolated to metro Atlanta or even high schools. Even in elementary and middle school, students’ grades don’t reflect their learning. Almost 90% of parents across the country think their kids are at grade level, but only 30% of students demonstrate proficiency in math and reading, according to some research. Ironically, the one group of people who know that high school diplomas don’t signal college and career readiness is high school students themselves. A report last year from Jobs for the Future, Gallup, and the Walton Family Foundation found that fewer than 30% of high school students feel “very prepared” to pursue a postsecondary pathway. The system is broken, and we need to help repair it.

At RedefinED Atlanta, we believe in public schools can change the trajectories of students’ lives. We’ve dedicated ourselves to increasing access for students across metro Atlanta so they can have choice-filled lives. This model doesn’t prescribe a one-size-fits-all formula for schools and districts. Instead, it focuses on creating strong interconnected webs between district efforts, community investment and policymaking unique to each’s needs. For example, trajectory-changing K-12 public schools implement strong, data-informed instructional practices. These schools look at the right kind of data, including benchmark assessments and evaluate both growth and proficiency. Schools that change students’ lives for the better also invest in building teacher talent early — through licensure programs and other teacher pipelines — which contribute to strong instructional cultures that support both students and educators. Trajectory-changing schools also support teachers in the classroom with high-quality instructional materials and increased coaching. They offer increased access and support for students, like high-impact tutoring and access for students with disabilities. Different schools and communities will have different needs, but a trajectory-changing school will prioritize the measures that center on student achievement and future life outcomes. One thing that remains consistent is a need for communities to remain invested and engage in opportunities for dialogue and partnerships that can shape our students’ futures. Our current system is delivering diplomas but not readiness, so we must augment these efforts. In short, I’ve seen how our metro Atlanta community can come together and invest in our children’s futures by steadily improving the graduation rates. Progress is possible. Now it’s time to make sure that a diploma is imbued with meaning. It won’t be easy, but with a steadfast commitment to improving quality across our region’s public schools, we can make sure every graduate who walks across the stage is truly ready for their next step.