Buckhead fine dining luminary announces retirement and more from metro Atlanta’s dining scene

Klaskala first came to Atlanta in 1987 to open the legendary, now-defunct Buckhead Diner for the Buckhead Life Restaurant Group. In 1995, he opened Canoe on the bank of the Chattahoochee River in Vinings, finding further success and creating one of Atlanta’s most beloved event venues.

Five years later, Klaskala and his partners at Canoe opened Aria, which would become a pillar of Atlanta fine dining. Last reviewed in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution by Meredith Ford in 2010, Aria was given a rare rating of “outstanding,” in line with today’s maximum of four stars. More than a decade later, Aria was among the first Atlanta restaurants to earn a Michelin star.

Of all the awards and commendations Aria has racked up over the years, the restaurant’s most impressive accomplishment might be retaining staff, including a few who have worked there since it opened.

“People always ask us, ‘How do you keep people around so long?‘” Klaskala said in a press statement. “There’s no magic answer. Every day we just try to find a moment to appreciate their work and let them know they’re doing a great job. Sometimes in the middle of a busy night that can be just a little head nod between us. But that’s our code for, ‘Hell yes, you nailed it.’ We’re like-minded souls working together each night.”

According to the retirement announcement, Loaiza is conducting a nationwide search for a chef to take over from Klaskala.

“Aria has succeeded over the years by evolving,” Loaiza said. “This transition allows us to get a fresh set of eyes on the experience we present and make that experience even better as we introduce Aria to the next generation of Atlantans.”

Aria. 490 East Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 404-233-7673, aria-atl.com

Gwinnett high school students to compete in national culinary competition

After winning a statewide culinary competition, students from Gwinnett County’s Berkmar High School are headed to the 2025 National ProStart Invitational (NPSI) in Baltimore.

ProStart is a nationwide two-year technical and career program for high school students focused on culinary skills and restaurant management. The program is backed by the Georgia Restaurant Association (GRA), with a goal of giving interested students a taste of the restaurant industry before they graduate.

Berkmar’s five-person team beat out seven other high schools at the state level and will represent Georgia at the national competition May 2-4. Five winning teams will split nearly $200,000 worth of scholarships among their students.

The competition is divided into two distinct contests: Culinary and management. On the culinary side, a team of students must prepare a three-course meal in 60 minutes. They can only use two butane burners and will not have access to running water or electricity. Their meal is evaluated in the categories of taste, skill, teamwork, safety and sanitation.

The other half of the competition is more academic; management teams develop a proposal for a new restaurant concept and must make a presentation to the judges. The students must also take on specific challenges that simulate those regularly faced by restaurant managers.

“These young chefs have proven that with hard work and dedication, they have the opportunity to turn their culinary dreams into reality,” GRA president and CEO Stephanie Fischer said in a press statement.

In addition to sending Berkmar to the NPSI competition, the state ProStart event gave its Educator of Excellence award to chef Belinda Delvasto of Maxwell High School of Technology. The state award puts Delvasto in the running for a national Educator of Excellence commendation.

Finally, Maxwell High senior Dayla Brown won the ProStart Student of the Year award. She was given a scholarship to the college of her choice funded by Coca-Cola.

A small fire caused alarm earlier this week at the Americano, celebrity chef Scott Conant’s restaurant at the InterContinental Buckhead hotel, but the interruption in service was temporary.

No injuries were reported and the Americano quickly reopened serving a modified menu, hotel spokeswoman Kyra Oliver told the AJC.

“The safety and well-being of our guests and employees is always our highest priority,” she said.

The Americano. 3315 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta. 404-946-9070, theamericanoatlanta.com

California Pizza Kitchen is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a seasonal menu featuring favorite dishes from decades past and a partnership with actor Busy Phillips, who was once a hostess at one of the restaurant’s locations. The pizza chain, which has an outsize presence in Atlanta thanks to its unique location hovering above food court at Lenox Square, will serve four throwback dishes: A rosemary roasted potato and grilled chicken pizza, chicken Milanese, Waldorf chicken salad and tortilla spring rolls. CPK’s 40th anniversary seasonal menu will be available until May 19.

California Pizza Kitchen. Multiple locations, cpk.com

In more pizza chain news, Atlanta-based Mellow Mushroom will debut a seasonal taco-themed menu nationwide April 29. The temporary Taco Nirvana menu will feature a pizza made with an enchilada sauce base, mozzarella, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and a choice of chicken or ground beef. Mellow Mushroom is also adding a loaded queso appetizer and spicy mango margarita to the menu, which will be available through the summer.

Mellow Mushroom. Multiple locations, mellowmushroom.com

Metro Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has begun selling its popular eponymous sauce in bulk at Costco and Sam’s Club. Customers of the price club stores can purchase Chick-fil-A sauce as two-packs of 24-ounce bottles, the first time the company has offered the sauce in portions that large.

Chick-fil-A. Multiple locations, chick-fil-a.com

La Metro, the new tapas restaurant from chef Hector Santiago in Ponce City Market, is now offering grab-and-go sandwiches for lunch, including a Spanish ham bocata and a fried calamari bocata. Both are accompanied by hand-cut patatas.

La Metro. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-748-4494, lametroatl.com

O-Ku is currently offering several specials incorporating sakura, or cherry blossoms, in connection with Hanami, the Japanese spring cherry blossom festival. The specials will be available through April.

O-Ku. 1085 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-500-2383, o-kusushi.com

Lazy Betty will begin offering an abbreviated, four-course tasting menu to guests at the bar on a walk-in basis only on April 1.

Lazy Betty. 999 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 470-851-1199, lazybettyatl.com

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue will open a new location in Smyrna with a celebration Saturday afternoon. The restaurant, which specializes in the Hawaiian plate lunch, is in the Smyrna Market Village development at 2762 Atlanta Road SE. L&L Hawaiian Barbecue will be open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton will attend the restaurant’s ribbon-cutting at 1 p.m. Saturday, and the first 100 guests will be given a free t-shirt.

Wise Coffee opened this week at 1095 Old Peachtree Road NW in Suwanee.

Farace’s Finest opens on Tybee Island serving craft beer and pizza with influences from around metro Atlanta and the Georgia coast.

Psito brings Greek eats to Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood

From childhood tortilla making to a Marietta Square restaurant: ‘We do everything as a family’ - Cocina de la Tia opens in Marietta

Little Five Points Diner opens with breakfast staples and lemon pepper chicken

Taqueria El Tesoro will open a third location in Atlanta’s South Downtown development in 2026

Vegan bakery Hebrew Bakes is moving from the West End to the Poncey-Highland neighborhood at 625 North Highland Avenue NE.

PreView Steakhouse is coming to downtown Atlanta, a new bar called Bungalow is planned for the former York Furs space in Buckhead, Bellwood Coffee will open a new location in Decatur and Hungry AF is planning a new location in Buckhead, according to What Now Atlanta.

