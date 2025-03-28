SweetWater veteran brings Atlanta craft beer culture to Tybee Island

“When I saw this place, I was like, ‘Pizza at the beach.’ That’s always been a dream,” Farace said as he showed off the laid-back eatery, located a short walk from the Atlantic Ocean.

So far, aesthetic changes to the space, which covers about 800 square feet, include hand-painted signage and hip branding by Savannah artists Skye Benson and Sophie Millet of Mod Bird Creative. There is outdoor seating for about 50, with a mix of tables, barstools and Adirondack chairs and a handrail around the perimeter fence providing a place to put drinks.

Although Farace isn’t a native of the island, he’s no stranger to it. The former director of marketing and vice president of hospitality and culture for SweetWater fits in well among the beachgoers attracted to Tybee’s natural beauty and relaxed atmosphere.

“I’ve spent tons of time at Huc-A-Poo’s (Bites & Booze), which is an institution,” he said. The north end bar is a top account for SweetWater, and Farace often partnered with it on fundraising events to support the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper.

The menu at Farace’s underscores his ties to Georgia’s dining community. His favorite item, a barbecue chicken pizza, is topped with Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q sauce. The restaurant also uses local providers, such as Davis Produce, Auspicious Baking Co. for bread and Savannah Bee Co. for honey.

To perfect his dough, Farace sought advice from another SweetWater alum — Smith Matthews, co-owner of Savannah’s Hop Atomica Brewery & Gastropub. Showing true Hostess City hospitality, Matthews also connected Farace with the pros at Vittoria Pizzeria. Some of Savannah’s “best pizza minds” provided help, Farace said.

Because his New York-style deck ovens are different from the wood-fired ones at Hop Atomica and Vittoria, Farace couldn’t simply replicate their processes. Rather, he spent five weeks testing recipes. The result is a thin, crispy, foldable crust that holds up to such toppings as ricotta, prosciutto, cupping pepperoni, shallots and shiitake mushrooms.

Beyond pizzas, the restaurant’s offerings include garlic knots and hummus dip, fresh salads and sandwiches. The marinara is made by Erica “E” Walker, a New England transplant who runs the kitchen.

While Farace’s workload is different now, his business mindset hasn’t changed much since his brewery days. “It’s about helping your community,” he said. While working at Atlanta’s largest brewery, Farace led initiatives such as 420 Fest, a music festival held every April that donates $10 of every ticket price to the Waterkeeper Alliance.

“I am looking to build for the long term. I really want to be part of the Tybee community,” Farace said. He offers a 10% discount for locals and has joined Fight Dirty Tybee’s turtle-friendly restaurant program, which aims to eliminate single-use plastic on the island.

Farace said his time at SweetWater informed his approach to hospitality — it’s all about creating a vibe by setting the mood and having quality products and people. “The rest takes care of itself,” he said.

Looking ahead, Farace’s Finest patrons can expect a covered patio as well as an outdoor stage for live music and family movie nights with a pop-up projector.

Farace’s Finest. 1605 Inlet Ave., Tybee Island. 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. 912-428-8311, faracesfinest.com

