PopUp Bagels opens February and more from the Atlanta dining scene

The New York-based bagel chain is set to debut its first Georgia location Feb. 6.
PopUp Bagels plans five locations in Georgia, with the first set to open along the Atlanta Beltline's Eastside Trail in February. (Courtesy of PopUp Bagels)
By
3 hours ago

PopUp Bagels announced an opening date for its much-anticipated Atlanta Beltline location, lemon pepper could become the official chicken wing of Georgia, “The Golden Girls” experience is coming to Pullman Yards and more news came out of metro Atlanta’s restaurant scene this week.

PopUp Bagels offers five kinds: plain, salt, sesame, poppy and everything. They are sold whole and meant to be ripped and dipped into schmears. (Courtesy of PopUp Bagels)
PopUp Bagels prepares to open first Georgia location

Popular New York-based bagel chain PopUp Bagels has announced in a news release that it will debut its first Georgia location on the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail on Feb. 6.

The company announced in July that it plans to add 300 franchise locations in 10 states, including five locations in Georgia. Metro Atlanta will be the hub for its Southeast expansion, CEO Tory Bartlett told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a previous interview. Georgia’s first three outposts are planned for the Eastside Beltline, Dunwoody and Buckhead.

The flagship Beltline location, operated by Atlanta franchisee Janvi Patel of Power Brands Hospitality Group, is opening at 661 Auburn Ave. NE, not far from local bagel shop Emerald City Bagels.

Founded by Adam Goldberg in 2020, PopUp Bagels gained popularity on social media and has built a following in New York City and other states as diners experiment with the restaurant’s unconventional directive: Customers are encouraged to “grip, rip and dip” bagels by tearing them into pieces and dunking them into a tub of “schmear.”

PopUp Bagels’ butter and cream cheese flavors rotate weekly and sometimes feature combinations inspired by popular brands and chefs, like a recent lemon pepper cream cheese made in partnership with Wingstop. On opening day, PopUp Bagels will offer a special smoked peach schmear.

The carryout bagel shop offers five types of bagels — plain, salt, sesame, poppy and everything — to pair with the schmears.

661 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. popupbagels.com

St. Albans Sporting Club will open in Buckhead with 15,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space. (Rendering courtesy of ai3)
New private club coming to Buckhead

St. Albans Sporting Club, a private club geared toward outdoor sporting enthusiasts, is set to open in the Medici building in Buckhead in the fall, according to a news release.

Founders Dallis Joiner and Scott Light partnered on the club with Charleston-based Indigo Road Hospitality Group, which operates Atlanta restaurants including Indaco, O-Ku, Colletta and Oak Steakhouse. Indigo Road is also a partner on private club BlakeSt., a members-only, wellness-focused club in Arkansas.

The 15,000-square-foot space will include amenities such as a great hall and library, a fine dining restaurant, a parlor and bar, a humidor lounge and an outdoor patio with a bar. It is designed to “reflect a modern sporting lodge,” according to the release.

St. Albans’ culinary and beverage program will be led by the Indigo Road Hospitality Group with an emphasis on wood-fire cooking, grilled meats and seafoods, charred seasonal vegetables, pasta, steak and game dishes.

The club will join several other recently-opened metro Atlanta private clubs, including Forth Club, which is attached to the Forth Atlanta Hotel, and the Gathering Spot, which is opening a second location in west Midtown.

3284 Northside Parkway NW, Atlanta. stalbanssc.com

Other items of interest

Restaurants prepare for possible ice storm

As ice warnings are issued for Northeast Georgia this weekend, some restaurants are taking steps to prepare, whether by shortening hours or offering special deals for those willing to brave the weather. Diners can find updates on restaurants’ Instagram or Facebook accounts and a selection of restaurant updates here. When in doubt, call before driving to eat.

“The Golden Girls” Kitchen comes to Atlanta

“The Golden Girls” Kitchen is popping up at Pullman Yards starting Feb. 19. The dining experience transports guests to 1980s Miami, according to a news release, where they can spend time in a world inspired by the show.

Tickets include a seat in “The Golden Girls” Kitchen with a choice of cocktail or mocktail, an entree and a slice of cheesecake. The menu includes offerings like Sophia’s lasagna al forno, the Lanai (a Miami-style Cuban sandwich), Blanche’s Georgia-style cookie and a bacon lettuce potato sandwich. There will be photo opportunities throughout, and special programming including drag brunches, tea time and trivia. Tickets go on sale Feb. 5.

Feb. 19-May 10. 225 Rogers St. NE, Atlanta. bucketlisters.com/experience/the-golden-girls-kitchen-atl

Lemon pepper could become Georgia's state chicken wing flavor. The flavor is used in many creative ways at Atlanta restaurants, including as lemon pepper wet frog legs at Avize. (Courtesy of Avize)
Will lemon pepper become Georgia’s official chicken wing flavor?

State Rep. Eric Bell recently introduced House Bill 1013, which would designate lemon pepper as the official Georgia chicken wing flavor. The bill states, “Lemon pepper has emerged as a flavor that is distinctly tied to Georgia, representing creativity, boldness and Southern hospitality.”

If it passes through the Georgia State Senate and is signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, lemon pepper would join other official foods symbolizing Georgia, like the peach as the state fruit, the peanut as the state crop, grits as the state prepared food, the muscadine as the state grape and the pecan as the state nut.

Restaurant announcements

Schāf Shop, an LGBTQIA coffee and matcha bar that doubles as a skateboard shop, will open soon in Midtown near La Santa, according to a social media post. The coffee shop, which previously operated a residency inside club My Sister’s Room during the day, will offer a menu of coffee, matcha, tea and mocktails. Stay tuned for a full report.

905 Juniper St. NE, Atlanta. instagram.com/schafshopatl

Restaurant openings

Mexican restaurant Dos Caminos is opening its first Georgia location in Midtown on Jan. 26, according to a news release. The menu includes offerings like nachos, fajitas, birria tacos, tortilla soup, enchiladas and mole short ribs. A beverage program features margaritas and two signature Atlanta cocktails.

1100 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 470-912-2986, doscaminos.com/location/atlanta

Fried chicken chain Raising Cane’s will open a location in Kennesaw on Jan. 27 with a community celebration. From 8-9 a.m., customers can enter to be one of 20 to win free Cane’s for a year. Raising Cane’s is open from 10 a.m.-midnight Sundays-Thursdays, and 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

2094 Barrett Lakes Blvd. NW., Kennesaw. 470-713-3978, raisingcanes.com

Restaurant closings

Fast-casual taco chain Torchy’s Tacos will close its location in west Midtown on Feb. 3, according to a report from Tomorrow News Today. The restaurant, located in the Star Metals development, posted a sign on its door that read in part, “This was a difficult decision because of the impact on the people and communities we love.” This was Torchy’s Tacos’ only Georgia location.

It’s the latest in a string of West Midtown closures, though there are several restaurants set to open in the area this year, including second locations of Ladybird and Muchacho, F1 Arcade and Omma, a new cocktail bar from the MidCity team.

1055 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-618-0476, torchystacos.com

