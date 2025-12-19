Food & Dining MidCity team set to open a cocktail bar in Westside Paper next year Get the details on Omma, a new cocktail bar and listening lounge. Cocktail bar and listening lounge Omma is set to open in the Westside Paper development next year. (Courtesy of Westside Paper)

The team behind MidCity, a popular Midtown cocktail bar and listening lounge, has announced it plans to open a new bar in the Westside Paper development next year. Similar to MidCity, Omma will focus on craft cocktails and curated music, with a menu of internationally inspired small and shareable plates. Omma will be in a much larger space than MidCity at 3,350 square feet, director of hospitality Goran Stevkovski said. That’s nearly three times larger.

“The cocktail program at MidCity is already at a very high level. Everything we do there, including the hospitality and the food, basically we will draw from that,” Stevkovski said. RELATED More than 30 diverse, walkable restaurants mapped in Midtown Atlanta The team is still in the early days of planning out the concept, but the building includes a mezzanine where the “craft bar” will live, at which they’ll do most of the “technique mixology,” he said. The lower level will be a more open space for mingling with crowd-pleasing drinks and an emphasis on the music program that Goran’s brother, Bobi Stevkovski, directs. The team behind MidCity, including Bobi Stevkovski (music director), Justin Hong (director of finance), Goran Stevkovski (director of hospitality) and Jose Pereiro (beverage director), will open their second cocktail concept, Omma, in the Westside next year. (Courtesy of MidCity) The music program will “be a medley of artists and music inspired from the world,” Goran Stevkovski said.

Jose Pereiro is leading Omma’s cocktail menu. He said it won’t reflect just one culture, but will take inspiration from a mix of countries like Mexico, Italy and Spain.