MidCity team set to open a cocktail bar in Westside Paper next year

The team behind MidCity, a popular Midtown cocktail bar and listening lounge, has announced it plans to open a new bar in the Westside Paper development next year.
Similar to MidCity, Omma will focus on craft cocktails and curated music, with a menu of internationally inspired small and shareable plates. Omma will be in a much larger space than MidCity at 3,350 square feet, director of hospitality Goran Stevkovski said. That’s nearly three times larger.
“The cocktail program at MidCity is already at a very high level. Everything we do there, including the hospitality and the food, basically we will draw from that,” Stevkovski said.
The team is still in the early days of planning out the concept, but the building includes a mezzanine where the “craft bar” will live, at which they’ll do most of the “technique mixology,” he said. The lower level will be a more open space for mingling with crowd-pleasing drinks and an emphasis on the music program that Goran’s brother, Bobi Stevkovski, directs.
The team behind MidCity, including Bobi Stevkovski (music director), Justin Hong (director of finance), Goran Stevkovski (director of hospitality) and Jose Pereiro (beverage director), will open their second cocktail concept, Omma, in the Westside next year. (Courtesy of MidCity)
The music program will “be a medley of artists and music inspired from the world,” Goran Stevkovski said.
Jose Pereiro is leading Omma’s cocktail menu. He said it won’t reflect just one culture, but will take inspiration from a mix of countries like Mexico, Italy and Spain.
“I want to elevate what we’ve done at MidCity, which I’m very proud of,” Pereiro said.
He wants Omma’s program to be a culmination of his career, drawing from his travels, the cross-cultural relationships he’s made and all that he’s learned from his mentors.
The name for the cocktail bar, Omma, draws from “om,” an ancient vibrational tone that’s believed to be one of the original sounds, Stevkovski said. Omma also represents common terms for mother and Mother Earth and brings together elements of “care and hospitality and nurturing,” he said.
The team is familiar with the difficulties west Midtown has faced in the past, Pereiro said. They were drawn to the westside because they saw an opportunity to be part of that second or third wave of businesses. They chose Westside Paper because it offers plenty of free parking for their guests, and they thought the development needed a nice cocktail bar where people could go for a nightcap.
With the Star Metals District, a development that sits just down the street, they see new businesses preparing to open.
“By the time all those concepts are open, I would say mid-2026, it’s going to be kind of like a good group of solid entrepreneurs that are opening restaurants,” Pereiro said. “It’s going to bring the crowd to that side of town as well.”
Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.
